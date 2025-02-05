Exposure Six Pack Mk14 & Zenith Mk3 review

It will come as a surprise to precisely nobody that these two lights from Exposure are class-leading illuminators with unique looks and unbeatable support.

Exposure Six Pack Mk14 review

Starting with the almighty Exposure Six Pack. Yes, there are similar claimed lumen lights on eBay for about fifty pence or something. There are also similar power lights out there from ‘proper’ brands that cost closer to £300.

So why pay five hundred pounds for an Exposure Six Pack? And is it worth it? The laws of diminishing returns applies very much so with bike lights these days.

Is the Six Pack ‘better’ than significantly cheaper lights? Yes. Yes, it is. Is it worth nearly £500? That’s a harder argument and it’s one that depends very much on a couple of factors that may not ever be relevant. Namely, aftersales care and aesthetics. Exposure lights will always look after their customers.

Aftersales. Exposure has an enviable reputation for helping people out both within warranty period and outside of it. They are a relatively small bunch of decent human beings available on the end of a phone in West Sussex. I'[m confident in saying you’ll be able to keep this light running for several years yet.

Aesthetics. Well, just look at it. I think it’s far and away the prettiest high power bike light out there. It’s art deco meets CNC machine meets Formula 1 steering wheel meets carriage clock. It is just a lovely, lovely thing in and of itself. You can’t say that about the myriad of matt black lumps with cables spewing out of them, no matter how attractive the price tag.

Now then. Aftersales, aesthetics and the whole ‘I’m backing Britain’ aspect may never actually mean anything to you in the real world of getting filched up on a night ride/race. In which case, an Exposure probably isn’t for you. Move on.

If you like the cut of Exposure’s jib, read on.

The Six Pack emits a maximum power of 5,800 lumens. And it will do that for a claimed – and genuine – two hours. Turn it down and you’ll get longer burn times. Physics, pal. The battery has a 20,000mAh capacity.

It has the flexibility to be multiple things to multiple riders. It can do full-power burn-out blasts of extremely technical and/or speedy tracks. It can chug out a week of mild commutes. It can be set and forget to deal with a multi-hour endurance event.

As an aside, events and races are often graced with the presence of Exposure, ensuring on-hand help if you find yourself in a potential event-ending pickle.

At the front of the unit is where the illumination action is. Six LEDs doing their thang. In terms of illumination quality, the Six Pack is perfectly clear and clearly perfect. Wide, bright, full of detail, penetrating, not harsh, not yellowy. It’s hard to see(!) how it could be any better. It doesn’t really need a supplementary helmet-mounted light in all honesty (money saver!)

On the rear of the unit is a clear cover, which shows the circuitry, and also a digital display. The display shows not only remaining burn time (which is very, reassuringly, accurate in my experience), but also which setting you are in. Also on the back is the main function button and charging port (which Exposure call Smart Port+).

The Reflex+ ‘brain’ uses two internal thermistors, a gyro and an accelerometer to measure speed and gradient to automatically brighten/dim the light. Brighter for fast or steep, rougher stuff. Dimmer for slower or shallower, smoother stuff. It works.

The Six Pack may have a total of ten presets (including three Reflex+ settings) but I’m fairly certain most MTBers will put it in Programme 1 (maintain the light in highest-as-situation-dictates setting) and leave it there.

Do I have ay niggles at all? Yes. The bar clamp. It may be minimalist and nicely made but it doesn’t fit weird handlebar profiles, either one-piece ones (eg. Scott Hixon) or non-round profile ones (eg. One Up Components).

And the relatively small foot/anchor on the underside on the light unit is doing a lot of the heavy lifting, literally. At over 400g the Six Pack is not a lightweight unit. I’ve experienced it coming lose and requiring tightening up. Maybe some sort of nylok or rubbery… ‘thing’ would be an idea in future iterations?

And personally, I don’t like leaving bar clamps on my bike when not using the light (am I alone in this regard?) so the extra faff and time of undoing the 4mm Allen bolt etc every time is a bit annoying. Sorry.

But yeah. The Exposure Six Pack Mk14 is still the light to beat for committed night riders, everything considered.

Exposure Zenith Mk3 review

Over to the Exposure Zenith Mk3 then…

The Zenith is designed primarily as a helmet mounted light (which is how I used it exclusively). You can run it on handlebars too with the supplied bracket – which would be useful when commuting, for example.

(You can also use it as a massively OTT torch for doing things like DIY or finding where your dog did its dirt during its nighttime walkies)

As there name says, Exposure is on the third incarnation of the Zenith. And if you were just judge a light from its claimed lumens (as far too many people seem to do) it doesn’t seem to offer a massive leap up from the Mk2. A mere 100 lumens more (up to 2,200 from 2,100), delivered by the same three lamp lens array.

Except it’s not the same lens array. The third generation of Zenith has noticeably more penetration than before and – much like the Six Pack – its beam is wider and clearer than ever. It isn’t as wide as the Six Pack but it doesn’t need to be; it generously illuminates where you’re actually looking.

You can easily night ride with just this light on your helmet. I should know. I did it numerous times. I would recommend taking the handlebar mount with you on night rides; if the drizzle or mist descends, it’s hard work (not to mention dangerous) if you only have line-of-eyesight illumination.

If using this as a solo light, you do need to be mindful of your burn times but if you’re just using it for modest length ‘social’ midweek night rides (90 minutes and then to the pub anyone?), it’s not a problem.

And here I should mention Exposure’s TAP technology. Essentially, you can just tap the body of the light with your finger(s) to switch it between settings. There’s no fumbling for a button.

Rather than the digital display panel found on the Six Pack, the Zenith uses a simple LED traffic light system (green, orange, red) to monitor run-time and to show which mode the light is in. Not that it matters much; it’s on your head and you can’t see them. But they’re there if you need to check (hey, ask your riding buddies to look).

The beam pattern works well and gives a bright centre but with good illumination towards the edges so it’s not too focused in one position. Unsurprisingly, the tone is similar to other lights from Exposure so the Zenith plays well with bar-mounted Exposure models.

The iconic helmet mount fits well to different shape helmet vents (two different screw lengths are supplied to help with differing helmet wall thicknesses) and it holds the light tight and stable. This ball-and-socket C-holster mount is unarguably brilliant. Just be careful not to round-out the heads of the nylon bolts (avoid using a ball-ended Allen key in my experience).

Overall

When you’re talking about the very best mountain bike lights, Exposure are always there or thereabouts. They undoubtedly come at a price but you get the top end performance, amazing engineering, classy looks and unrivalled longterm back-up support.

Review Info

Brand: Exposure
Product: Six Pack Mk14 & Zenith Mk3
From: Exposure Lights
Price: £495 Six Pack, £295 Zenith
Tested: by Benji for 3 months

  • Exposure Zenith MK2 review
  • stanley
    Full Member

    So, what’s the difference between this Zenith and the more common-or-garden Diablo?

    Cheers

    Posted 1 year ago
    Ben_Haworth
    Full Member

    @stanley Joystick has 1150 max lumens and a 3,500 mAh battery. And is a bit smaller and lighter.

    Posted 1 year ago
    stanley
    Full Member

    Thanks Ben,

    Yeah, I have a Joystick but was wondering what the difference is between this here Zenith, and the very similar looking Diablo?

    Posted 1 year ago
    ta11pau1
    Full Member

    Yeah, I have a Joystick but was wondering what the difference is between this here Zenith, and the very similar looking Diablo?

    2100lm Vs 1900lm and 5000Mah Vs 3500Mah batteries, 150g Vs 120g.

    Posted 1 year ago
    Ben_Haworth
    Full Member

    @stanley D’oh! Totally misread your original comment/question. Anyway, looks like someone with a functioning brain has come to the rescue 💯

    Posted 1 year ago
    benp1
    Full Member

    I would also hazard a guess that most headtorches (Diablo, Joystick, Axis) use an 18650 battery while the Zenith uses a 21700. Same voltage but it’s longer and slightly wider so has more capacity

    Posted 1 year ago
    oldnpastit
    Full Member

    For me, it needs to be USB chargeable and be able to charge other things. This has been really useful in the past.

    Posted 1 year ago
    danieljohnreynolds
    Full Member

    I use this as a bar mounted light with an old (3/4 year) Joystick as a helmet light and works a dream – I don’t go downhilling, just fire-roads and easyish trails and they work a treat. The only thing was that I had to fork out for the solid bar mount as I don’t think the plastic supplied one would be up to the job.

    Posted 1 year ago
    Baldysquirt
    Full Member

    I use one for my semi off-road commute on the bars. It’s the best light quality of any light I’ve owned and would be a better only light, bar mounted, than my old 2nd generation Lumicycle LED lamp.

    Posted 1 year ago
    Blackflag
    Free Member

    The Zenith isn’t as powerful as a modern bar-mounted light

    At £265 id really expect it to be.

    Posted 1 year ago
    pooletim
    Free Member

    @oldnpastit

    Looks like you can USB charge it:

    https://www.exposure-use.com/Brands/Exposure-Lights/Products/Bike/Batteries-and-Charging/USB-Charger-Cable

    Posted 8 months ago
    Ben_Haworth
    Full Member

    NB: 05/02/25 Review updated/overwritten to be the latest version(s) of the lights. Ta!

    Posted 4 hours ago
    chambord
    Full Member

    Link in the OP is broken

    Posted 4 hours ago
    1
    Ben_Haworth
    Full Member

    Oops! Here you go…

    Exposure Six Pack Mk14 & Zenith Mk3 review

    Posted 4 hours ago
    Onzadog
    Free Member

    Has anyone found a good solution to mounting on OneUp bars?

    Posted 4 hours ago
    mashr
    Full Member

    Has anyone found a good solution to mounting on OneUp bars?

    Have you got a particularly wide stem? Pretty sure I’ve got room on the clamping area for a mount like that (certainly been easy to put a Garmin mount on)

    Posted 3 hours ago
    wimpsworth
    Full Member

    I use the stem mount on my gravel bike, which is spot on. https://www.exposurelights.com/products/stem-fit-bracket

     

    Posted 3 hours ago
    Alex
    Full Member

    My Six Pack/Diablo combo is coming through it’s 4th winter. The Diablo has ben back to Matt @ exposure twice. Once because I’m an idiot and dropped it on a concrete floor and cracked the lens (£10 fix) and once because it wasn’t holding charge (Issue with charging circuit, fixed free of charge after 3 years).

    Both bought from the Outlet so a bit off RRP, but just fantastic lights and backup service. As I get older, very glad of the 3600/1800 Lumen from my older set. I really don’t need any more so can’t see me changing then. The SixPack is starting to show some battery degradation so I’ll see if I can get a new Batt for that. Again I know exposure will sort me out a decent price.

    For me, fit and forget, no cables, reflex works – just turn on the light and go, after care service make the price worthwhile. I’d like the Diablo to last a bit longer on high (I tend to switch it to low on the ups) but not enough to buy a Zenith.

    Oh I did get mine to fit some one up 35mm bars. Think I used to older bar mount (with the bolt on the bottom) and some tape.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    1
    chakaping
    Full Member

    Yeah, the biggest thing stopping people buying new Exposure lights is that the old ones keep working just fine – and that they’ll fix them if they don’t.

    Posted 1 hour ago
