Fresh Goods Friday 771: The Everybody Loves Raymond Edition

Abnormal service is resumed.

Chief Parts Wrangler Benji has returned from the dusty plains of Holidayland to bring you a summary of the bits et bobs that have arrived at STW HQ in his absence.

On y Va!

Forget your Black Lace Superman, this is the new permasound of Summer Holidays

Deviate Highlander II

Price : £3,299 frame & shock, completes from £4,999

Yes, we have had one of these in before. Read our Deviate Highlander II review from last August. This particularly pistachio piece is for our pixel-pushing SuperTog James Vincent. What’s the 4-1-1, you very probably don’t ask? The Highlander II is a 145mm travel carbon fibre trail bike with a high pivot idler configuration. In a (pistachio) nutshell: traction for days, masses of standover, excellent climber.

Invisiframe Frame Protection Kit

Price : £94.99 (Deviate Highlander II kit)

And here’s the Techno Clingfilm to go with the above frameset to keep it looking so fresh and so clean, even after being dragged and scraped up several rocky mountain bluffs by Mr Vincent.

SendHit First Aid Bandage Kit

Price : £14.99

From the European home of handguards (SendHit) comes… a first aid kit. This kit mainly contains a large first aid bandage that will be useful in case of heavy bleeding or large wounds with raw flesh. Oof. SendHit explains the idea: “If we list all the common injuries in mountain biking, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, and concussions, we realize that, apart from carrying a fairly substantial amount of medical equipment (Boston splint, tourniquet, survival blanket, sling, etc.), it will mainly be a matter of taking the right actions while waiting for first responders or medical personnel. As for lightweight outdoor first aid kits, they are not always tailored to the needs of mountain bikers, sometimes containing only simple plasters as dressings. We try to remove as many obstacles as possible so that you can carry the minimum with you.” The kit also includes a manual that provides information on measures to take depending on the injury. Only 45g, fits pretty much anywhere.

Tiibo Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle

Price : £27.00 (17oz/500ml), £31.00 (23oz/680ml)

They’re like buses aren’t they? You wait ages for metal bike bottles to appear and then loads arrive at once. Well, if you call two in a month “loads”, yes. Tiibo makes double-wall vacuum stainless steel insulation bike bottles keeps drinks cold* for a decent amount of time. The Achilles heel of metal bottles is often the lack of ability to squeeze the bodes to squirt water out at a decent enough rate into your gob. Tiibo uses air-vent design in the nozzle to help keep things flowing acceptably quickly. 74mm diameter. 243mm length (500ml), 278mm length (680ml). Available in a few colours as well as bare shiny steel.

*they will also keep hot drinks hot (vacuum init) but it’s not recommended to drink hot liquid via the nozzle (remove the whole lid instead)

Magic Sticks

Price : £6.99

Despute what your eyes and brain may be telling you, this image contains nothing. Two 300x10mm lengths of nothing to be exact. These nothings will be occasionally used to prop up things like bicycles thus giving the illusion of the magic of nothing happening. Because nothing is.

Hope Tech Pick’N’Mix Headset

Price : £47.50

Could this finally be the last part of the puzzle that is Ross’ new bike build? Gosh, we certainly hope so. I personally can’t be doing with Ross trudging around dragging his feet and moaning about his new bike not being ready to ride yet. An Orange really does need a Hope headset anyway, yeah? Thanks to the ever helpful Barnoldswick bods for saving the day (and my ears).

Stans Rim Tape

Price : £19.00

Speaking of helpful bods for finishing bike-related projects, here’s a bunch of well-timed rim tapes from the Original King Of Tubeless (seriously, no Stans, no tubeless). Available in hods of different widths (21-39mm) there’s a roll of classic yellow tape for all types of tube-phobic cyclistas.

Benji’s Bike-Adjacent Holiday Snaps

Price : Don’t like to think about it

Summer’s over. Ah well. Top-to-bottom: a seemingly abandoned Poulidor bike that I very nearly stole; the Thule Easyfold 3 with its +1 rack did itself proud; an early Bosch electric motor spotted in the Saumur Tank Museum; the winning beer of the holiday; snaking along a troglodyte-tastic cycle route; another attempted bike theft narrowly averted.

Singletrack Organic Snug Hoodie

Price : £47.99

So snug – this hoodie is like a warm hug from Pedro Pascal. 80% organic cotton­/20% recycled polyester. Drop shoulder style. Soft cotton faced fabric. Double fabric hood with self colour drawcord. Ribbed cuffs and hem. Twin needle stitching. WRAP Certified Production. Weight:280 gsm.

Forum Thread of the Week

Congratulations this week are hereby awarded to Blackflag (no relation) for this this thread:

As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. Thus Blackflag please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, pal.

Member Reward of the Week: Save 50% on your first order from Calo

Discount : Save 50% on your first order from Calo

About Calo: “Get ready to transform the way you eat with chef-prepared, nutritionally balanced meals delivered straight to your door. Designed for busy lifestyles, Calo’s ultra-personalised meal plans help you stay on track effortlessly.”

Stale Goods Friday – 2012 Cannondale Jekyll 3

Price : £2,999.99

Featuring something called a “triple chainset” and a “front mech”, this is a bike from The Before Times.

Back at the tail end of 2011, we wrote: “With more TLAs in the spec list than ATWMTLAs, the Jekyll strikes boldly out into the world of ‘over-mountain’. That means it’s designed to pedal uphill as well as it descends thanks to a special Fox DYAD RT2 shock that offers 150 or 90mm of travel at the flick of a switch. Think of it as a shock BOGOF. Up front there’s a set of 150mm travel Fox 32 TALAS RL forks with full 1.5in steerer and 15mm QR and the frame on this model is made from hydroformed aluminium, although pricier models get carbon.”

Brendog ragging down Fort Bill DH track… at night

Excellent bit of promo from the House of Exposure Lights.

