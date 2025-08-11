Getting from Geneva to the mountains is easier than you think

This article is sponsored by Skiidygonzales
In our August issue we have a big feature planned on the one of the most popular areas for mountain biking in continental Europe – the Porte du Soleil region.
In particular we are focusing on the close knit towns of Les Gets, Morzine and Avoriaz – Familiar to many of you I’m sure.
Our mission was to find the riding that sits outside of what we would normally consider to be bike parks – the sort of riding that doesn’t require a full face helmet, berm or jumping skills. You can judge for yourselves how well we met that brief in August.
Our bikes for this trip were waiting for us in Les Gets thanks to Saracen and The Hub Les Gets for setting that all up for us. What this meant was we didn’t need to transport our own bikes, including one ebike, which in most cases can’t be flown on a plane, and so we decided to fly into Geneva from Manchester.
Les Gets is around an hours drive from the airport and that’s where our transfer partner for this trip, SkiidyGonzales stepped in.
SkiidyGonzales are specialists in getting you and your bikes from the Airport to resort in comfort. Driver Nial was waiting for us at arrivals with our name on his board and he got us all loaded up in the air conditioned Skiidy van with little fuss.
Nial was not just our driver but he is a rider too and he gave us a ton of extra tips on where to find the good trails during our drive to Les Gets.
Now, transfer companies are not rare things, but what is rare is what SkiidyGonzales offer in addition to the standard airport shuttle runs.
Skiidygonzales Away Days
Being mountain bikers themselves means they have a knowledge of the riding in not just the Porte du Soleil region but much further afield too. And that’s why they have set up their Away Day service for riders visiting the area.
Away Days are day trips beyond your resort. SkiidyGonzales expert drivers will pick you up from your resort early in the morning and drive you out to some of the other spectacular alpine resort towns for a day of riding amazing trails that you might not have even have thought possible during your stay.
Here are some of the trips they offer. All come with early pickup, bike transport and return to resort at the end of the day in their modern fleet of air conditioned vans.
Bernex Bike Park
A mountain biking day trip from Morzine toBernex Bike Parkoffers an exciting mix of trails suited for a range of skill levels. Just 40 minutes away, this hidden gem in the Haute-Savoie region features fast, flowy tracks alongside more technical descents. With a variety of trails, from smooth and accessible runs to steep, challenging routes, Bernex provides a thrilling alternative to the busier parks in the area.
One of the park’s highlights is the ‘Chill Trail,’ designed for riders who enjoy flowy jump lines, while ‘Bern’land’ offers a mix of technical features and fast-paced sections. The trails are well-maintained and set against a stunning alpine backdrop, making for a scenic and rewarding ride. With its diverse terrain and close proximity to Morzine, Bernex is a great choice for mountain bikers looking for a fresh challenge.
Prices from €35pp
Samoens day trip
A full-on day of riding in Samoëns gave us everything we came for—big mountain views, varied terrain, and seriously fun trails. With lift access straight into the alpine, we hit a mix of techy forest lines, flowing descents, and fast, open sections.
Standouts included steep sections off Tête des Saix and playful features that kept the energy high all day. Trail conditions were spot-on, and the scenery added an extra buzz to every run.
End the day back in the village with well-earned food and a few laughs—Samoëns delivered the goods.
Prices from €40pp
Skiddygonzales were our transfer partner on our recent field trip to the French Alps. You can read more in our destination guides and in issue 162 of Singletrack magazine out this month.
Check out all the day trips and transfer prices on the Skiidygonzales website
Used Skiidy numerous times from Geneva, singly, small groups, large groups and always reliable.
Thank you.
