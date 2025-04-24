Lauf Elja: just that little bit different

This sponsored feature is produced in association iwth Lauf
The Lauf Elja is a unique mountain bike that challenges certain industry norms to deliver something a bit different.
Say hello to the Lauf Elja – or should that be halló ? That’s IIcelandic for ‘hello’. We think. The Elja is Designed with a focus on efficiency, speed, big volume tyres, and rider confidence, the Elja hopes to redefine your riding expectations.
Key Features
Optimised for Wider Tyres: Embracing the aspects of wider tyres, the Elja is engineered to accommodate up to 2.8-inch tyres, but there’s clearance for up to 3.0 inches. This design choice claims to enhance rolling efficiency, traction, and rider confidence, especially on rough terrain.
Lauf Single Pivot (LSP) Rear Suspension
The Elja features an ostensibly simple single-pivot rear suspension system, utilizing leaf springs to protect the shock from lateral loads. This design ensures durability, reduces maintenance, and maintains a clean aesthetic without compromising suspension performance. Simple does not mean basic.
Lightweight Carbon Fibre Frame
Weighing approximately 1,960 grams for this medium frame, the Elja’s carbon fibre construction offers a robust yet lightweight structure, allowing riders to tackle everything that is ‘mountain biking’. This whole bike we have here weighs in at 11.9kg.
Advanced Suspension Technology (if you want it)
Select models come equipped with RockShox’s Flight Attendant system, an intelligent suspension setup that automatically adjusts to the riding terrain, optimising performance without you having to stop and faff with fingers.
Versatile Geometry and Build Options
The Elja is available in both XC and Trail configurations, featuring 120mm and 130mm fork travels, respectively. Riders can choose from various build kits to match their riding style and preferences.
The Lauf Elja is designed to be a mountain bike that prioritises speed, control, and the pure joy of riding. Whether you’re an XC racer or a trail enthusiast, the Elja is up for your adventures.
Lauf Elja XC geometry
|Small
|Medium
|Large
|X-large
|Rider Height
|156-166cm5’1″-5’5.3″
|167-178cm5’5.7″-5’10.1″
|179-190cm5’10.5″-6’2.8″
|191-200cm6’3.2″-6’6.7″
|Stem
|Ø35mm, 35mm, 6°
|Ø35mm, 50mm, 6°
|Ø35mm, 50mm, 6°
|Ø35mm, 50mm, 6°
|Frame reach
|420
|450
|480
|507
|Frame stack
|595
|605
|615
|625
|Head angle
|66°
|66°
|66°
|66°
|Seattube angle
|77.5°
|76.8°
|76.2°
|75.7°
|Seattube length
|406
|443
|453
|463
|Chainstay length
|435
|435
|435
|435
|BB drop
|40
|40
|40
|40
|Headtube length
|95
|106
|117
|127
|Wheelbase
|1149
|1183
|1218
|1249
|Front-Center
|716
|751
|785
|816
|Axle to crown
|531
|531
|531
|531
|Fork rake
|44
|44
|44
|44
|Standover height
|724
|747
|756
|765
Lauf Elja Trail geometry
|Small
|Medium
|Large
|X-large
|Rider Height
|156-166cm5’1″-5’5.3″
|167-178cm5’5.7″-5’10.1″
|179-190cm5’10.5″-6’2.8″
|191-200cm6’3.2″-6’6.7″
|Stem
|Ø35mm, 35mm, 6°
|Ø35mm, 50mm, 6°
|Ø35mm, 50mm, 6°
|Ø35mm, 50mm, 6°
|Frame reach
|415
|445
|476
|503
|Frame stack
|599
|608
|619
|628
|Head angle
|65.6°
|65.6°
|65.6°
|65.6°
|Seattube angle
|77.1°
|76.4°
|75.8°
|75.3°
|Seattube length
|406
|443
|453
|463
|Chainstay length
|435
|435
|435
|435
|BB drop
|37
|37
|37
|37
|Headtube length
|95
|106
|117
|127
|Wheelbase
|1153
|1187
|1222
|1253
|Front-Center
|720
|754
|789
|820
|Axle to crown
|541
|541
|541
|541
|Fork rake
|44
|44
|44
|44
|Standover height
|727
|750
|759
|768
The gravel rider’s first proper mountain bike?
Mountain biking and gravel riding are both off-road cycling disciplines, but they differ in terrain, bike design, and riding style. Here’s a breakdown:
Terrain
Mountain biking: Primarily on rugged trails, singletrack, rocky paths, and technical descents. It involves obstacles like roots, jumps, and drops.
Gravel: Focuses on smoother dirt roads, fire roads, and unpaved paths. It’s more about endurance and less about technical skill compared to mountain biking. It also doesn’t have quite the focus on skinny singletrack and tight, technical corners.
Bike design
Mountain bikes: Have suspension (either front-only or full suspension), wide knobby tires, and a more upright riding position for control over rough terrain.
Gravel: Look like road bikes but with wider tires (usually 38-50mm), drop handlebars, and a rigid frame (no suspension). They’re designed for speed and comfort on unpaved roads.
Riding Style
Mountain biking: Emphasizes technical handling, jumps, fast descents, and tight turns. it often includes aggressive riding and maneuvering over obstacles.
Gravel: More about covering long distances efficiently, with a mix of road cycling endurance and mild off-road capability.
Speed & Efficiency
Mountain biking: Slower due to rough terrain and technical challenges.
Gravel: Faster on dirt roads and mixed terrain, often covering greater distances with less effort.
Gear & Accessories
Mountain biking: Uses flat pedals (sometimes clipless), padded gloves, and full-face or trail helmets for protection.
Gravel: Uses clipless pedals (like road bikes), lighter helmets, and gear focused on endurance riding, such as frame bags for bikepacking.
Which one should you choose?
Do you have a specific goal or type of riding you’re interested in?
If you prefer long, adventurous rides on dirt roads with a mix of pavement → Gravel bike.
If you enjoy technical challenges, jumps, and rugged trails → Mountain bike.
Pricing!
Prices in US$ and shipped from the US.
Lauf Elja Trail Weekend Warrior Transmission $4,590
Last Elja Trail Race $5,890
Lauf Elja Race Flight Attendant $6,990
Lauf Elja Ultimate Flight Attendant $8,290
Lauf Elja Ultimate Rift Experience $12,790
Watch out for a full review of this bike in May 2025
Replies (2)
“The Lauf Elja is a unique mountain bike that challenges certain industry norms to deliver something a bit different.”
Marketing speak for “ugly as sin” ?
JK but it’s certainly an odd look. My first impression is ERMERGERD WHAT IS THAT but on second thoughts I find it compellingly beautiful. I think it’s mainly the fat downtube and giant headtube junction putting me off. In isolation, the chainstays, especially the non-drive side, are a really nice shape (but asymmetric chainstays always make me twitch a bit).
With the option for fat tyres I can see this being a real “go anywhere” bike.
Looks even worse than an Orange.
Comments Closed