Olde Shimano XT: 1991 Cannondale EST SE 2000 News by Ben Haworth June 19, 2025

Yesterday saw Shimano reveal its new XT and Deore level Di2 drivetrains. And during our press camp with Shimano back in February for the new Shimano XTR Di2 stuff we saw this retro Cannondale EST in the flesh.

Any excuse for a retro gawp gallery…

Pics: Dan Milner / Shimano

Other random old Shimano bits and bobs

10 points to whoever knows what this is. Pic: Irmo Keizer

SE 2000 catalogue highlights

The revolutionary E.S.T. suspension mountain bike frame

Ritchey crank

Easton Hyperlite handlebars

Ritchey Logic headset

Ringle Cam-twist seatpost quick release

Elevated Technology Bicycles

You know intuitively that you’re able to ride faster on a flat, smooth trail than you are on a bumpy, rutted trail. On level, even terrain you can concentrate al of your energy on going fast. Attack a more challenging trail and your energy gets divided between two efforts: going fast and controlling your bike. Find a way to spend less effort on bike handling and you’ll have more energy to devote to increasing your speed.

We’ve found a way. It’s called the Cannondale E.S.T. frame and it features an independent, shock absorber-dampened rear triangle. The E.S.T. (Elevated Suspension Technology) frame smooths out trails, sucking up the bumps, ruts and rocks that rob you of speed, traction and control.

Here’s how it works: The frame’s independent rear triangle, or swingarm, is linked to the main triangle at two points. The lower connection, where the elevated chainstays meet the seat tube, is hinged to allow vertical pivoting of the swingarm. The upper connection links the swingarm to the main triangle via a spring-supported, oil-filled shock absorber. As you ride over bumps, the swingarm moves vertically beneath you. The bouncing and bucking you normally struggle with on rough trails get absorbed by the shock. You’re left with a smoother ride that lets you focus more energy on going fast and less on controlling your bike. (And because the swingarm is hinged above the chain, none of your pedaling energy gets lost compressing the shock.)

The E.S.T. frame weighs under six Ibs. and comes in three sizes. On each size, the shock absorber spring is matched to the weight of its typical rider (i.e. the largest frame has a beefier spring than the smaller sizes). The amount of shock absorption provided by the spring is adjustable, so you can fine-tune the suspension to your exact weight. Once adjusted, the spring tension is correct for any terrain. To absorb front wheel shock, we’re equipping every E.S.T. frame with our shock absorbing Pepperoni aluminum fork and the Girvin Lightweight Flexstem.

The E.S.T. frame also features our new “Force 40” braking system, an innovative cable routing method that increases stopping power by 40% over conventional cantilevers. With more efficient braking, you’ll not only feel more comfortable with your newly-acquired speed, you’ll also enjoy less arm fatigue on all-day rides and long descents. And for a perfect finishing touch, the E.S.T. comes equipped with the same replaceable derailleur hanger found on our 3.0 Series mountain frames.

The spring-supported, oil-dampened shock absorber on our E.S.T. frame adjusts to your exact weight. Once adjusted, it’s correct for all conditions. The frame’s Force 40 braking system routes brake cables more directly — and more efficiently — to increase your braking power by 40% over conventional cantilevers. (patent pending.)

Cannondale EST SE 2000 geometry

Ground to Top of Top Tube (in.) // 30.00

(in.) // 30.00 Size // 17, 19, 21

// 17, 19, 21 Seat Tube Angle // 73.00°

// 73.00° Head Tube Angle // 71.00°

// 71.00° Top Tube Length (in.) // 22.20, 23.25, 24.25

(in.) // 22.20, 23.25, 24.25 Chainstay Length (in.) // 16.75, 16.75, 16.75

(in.) // 16.75, 16.75, 16.75 Fork Rake (in.) // 1.75, 1.75, 1.75

(in.) // 1.75, 1.75, 1.75 Bottom Bracket Height (in.) // 11.62, 11.62, 11.62

(in.) // 11.62, 11.62, 11.62 Wheelbase (in.) // 41.60, 42.80, 43.90

Original component specification

Frame // E.S.T. Suspension Frame

// E.S.T. Suspension Frame Fork // Cannondale Pepperoni aluminum

// Cannondale Pepperoni aluminum Rims // Chinook CR16, silver anodized,

// Chinook CR16, silver anodized, Hubs // 32 hole, 410 g. Shimano Deore XT, rear freehub, XT front

// 32 hole, 410 g. Shimano Deore XT, rear freehub, XT front Spokes // Stainless steel, 14 gauge

// Stainless steel, 14 gauge Tyres // Ritchey Megabite 2.1in, Kevlar bead

// Ritchey Megabite 2.1in, Kevlar bead Pedals // Shimano Competition Deore XT, alloy body and cage, w/Competition clips

// Shimano Competition Deore XT, alloy body and cage, w/Competition clips Crank // Ritchey, 26-36-46, round rings

// Ritchey, 26-36-46, round rings Chain // Shimano Hyperglide

// Shimano Hyperglide Freewheel // Shimano 7-spd Hyperglide cassette, 13-15-17-20-23-26-30

// Shimano 7-spd Hyperglide cassette, 13-15-17-20-23-26-30 Bottom bracket // Shimano Deore XT

// Shimano Deore XT Front derailleur // Shimano Deore XT

// Shimano Deore XT Rear derailleur // Shimano Deore XT, 7-spd SIS

// Shimano Deore XT, 7-spd SIS Shifters // Shimano Deore XT above-the-bar thumbshifters

// Shimano Deore XT above-the-bar thumbshifters Handlebars // Easton Hyperlite, silver anodized aluminum, 149 g.

// Easton Hyperlite, silver anodized aluminum, 149 g. Grips // Tioga Biogrips, Kraton rubber

// Tioga Biogrips, Kraton rubber Stem // Givin Lightweight Flexstem

// Givin Lightweight Flexstem Headset // Ritchey Logic

// Ritchey Logic Brakeset // Cannondale Force 40 system, w/Deore XT ultra-low profile cantilevers and Ritchey levers

// Cannondale Force 40 system, w/Deore XT ultra-low profile cantilevers and Ritchey levers Saddle // Selle Italia Turbo, black leather

// Selle Italia Turbo, black leather Seatpost // Ritchey Force Directional, silver anodized, 330 mm.

// Ritchey Force Directional, silver anodized, 330 mm. Seatpost QR // Ringle Cam-twist, 40 g

// Ringle Cam-twist, 40 g Colours // Cosmic w/green swingarm (P)

// Cosmic w/green swingarm (P) Weight // 27.25 lbs

// 27.25 lbs Sizes // 17, 19,21

vintagecannodale.com

