Shimano Di2 wireless trickles down to Deore (oh, and XT) NewsPress Release by Ben Haworth June 18, 2025

Di2 XTR OTT? How about XT Di2 then? Or even Deore Di2? Big news day from Shimano.

Following rather swiftly after the release of Shimano XTR Di2 earlier this month, the Japanese giant has unveiled two more wireless drivetrains for mountain bikes (and some new definitely-not-wireless XT brakes).

We’ll publish the press releases in full below (we’ve not seen the products in the flesh) but from a glance through, here’s the key points:

Shorter (GS) cage with 9-45T cassette option for XT (not Deore)

eMTB versions are wired to main motor/battery and are 11sp Linkglide

New brake design and Low Viscosity oil for XT

2-piston XT brake available in flat mount (as well as post)

Aluminium rim XT wheels feature new Direct Engagement freehub

XT chainrings: 28, 30, 32, 34 and 36T

XT cranks lengths: 160, 165, 170 and 175mm

XT and Deore offer ostensibly same function as XTR but fewer fancy materials (thus heavier weight)

Deore rear mech SRP £374.99 (does not include £39.99 battery or £29.99 charger)

Deore shifter SRP £124.99

XT rear mech SRP £429.99 (does not include £39.99 battery or £29.99 charger)

XT shifter SRP £159.99

Cassette SRP £149.99

XT brakes SRP £179.99 (2-pot), £199.99 (4-pot)

Shimano Deore M6200 Di2 press release:

SHIMANO Completes its Wireless Mountain Bike Component Lineup with new DEORE M6200 Di2 Groupset

Introducing the new SHIMANO DEORE M6200 components—completing the full lineup of Shimano’s wireless mountain bike revolution.

DEORE components utilize the same innovations introduced with our XTR M9200 series and DEORE XT M8200 lineup to deliver precise and intuitive shifting to even more riders.

Fully Wireless Di2 Platform – Redesigned Di2 system with fast, precise shifting in a wireless design.

– Redesigned Di2 system with fast, precise shifting in a wireless design. Robust Drivetrain Construction – Built to survive trail impacts for rider confidence.

– Built to survive trail impacts for rider confidence. Intuitive Ergonomics – Controls with a natural fit and feel, plus added adjustability so you can focus on the trail ahead.

– Controls with a natural fit and feel, plus added adjustability so you can focus on the trail ahead. Freedom of Choice – More component options and Di2 features that can be optimized for riders’ terrain, style, and performance needs.

Shimano’s DEORE M6200 includes two robust Di2 rear derailleur options, for regular and E-MTB use, and an intuitive Di2 shift switch for Shimano’s fastest shifting speeds and most intuitive riding experience yet.

RD-M6250 – Wireless Rear Derailleur

SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology

Precise wireless shifting

Robust structure with skid plate design

Solid pulley construction

Steel cage construction

Removable and rechargeable onboard battery

Dual spring chain stabilizer

Automatic impact recovery function

Long cage SGS for use with 10-51T cassette

RD-M6260 – Wired E-MTB Rear Derailleur

SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology

Wired rear derailleur for E-MTB

Constant power supply from e-bike battery

AUTO SHIFT technology

FREE SHIFT technology

Long cage SGS for use with 10-51T cassette

12-Speed RD-M626012 for HYPERGLIDE+

11-Speed RD-M626011L for LINKGLIDE

Intuitive Di2 Switch Ergonomics

The shifter switch with SHIMANO RAPID FIRE ES technology provides tactile feedback for improved control, a characteristic perfected over generations of mechanical shifting development and proven with DEORE XT M8200 and XTR M9200. The new switches can be placed in more locations on the bar, while the button functions can be optimized for different riding preferences, allowing riders to dial in their setup just the way they like it.

SW-M6250R – Di2 Shifter Switch

SHIMANO RAPID FIRE ES technology

Precise and fast wireless shifting

Tactile feel with each shift

Multiple shift modes including single click and hold down multi-shift

Programmable third button on shifter for added customization like controlling your bike computer or controlling FREE SHIFT and AUTO SHIFT functions through the E-TUBE app

I-SPEC EV and clamp band options

Shimano XT M8200 Di2 press release:

SHIMANO Expands Wireless Mountain Bike Component Lineup with New DEORE XT M8200 Di2 Groupset

From the foundational moments in the early 1980s when DEORE XT first revolutionized mountain biking, SHIMANO brings fast and reliable shifting, a robust drivetrain construction, and refined braking systems to more riders with the latest introduction of DEORE XT M8200 Di2 components.

Following the recent launch of our flagship XTR M9200 race group, DEORE XT receives key technology and design cues from XTR, delivering a robust group designed to withstand the demands of real-world riding, and consistently redefining what’s possible on two wheels.

Fully Wireless Di2 Platform – Redesigned Di2 system with fast, precise shifting in a wireless design.

– Redesigned Di2 system with fast, precise shifting in a wireless design. Robust Drivetrain Construction – Built to survive trail impacts for rider confidence.

– Built to survive trail impacts for rider confidence. Intuitive Ergonomics – Controls with a natural fit and feel, plus added adjustability so you can focus on the trail ahead.

– Controls with a natural fit and feel, plus added adjustability so you can focus on the trail ahead. Predictable Braking Control – Refined power application with consistent performance and modulation in a wider temperature range.

– Refined power application with consistent performance and modulation in a wider temperature range. Freedom of Choice – More component options and Di2 features that can be optimized for riders’ terrain, style, and performance needs.

Robust Drivetrain Construction

Capitalizing on technological advancements introduced with the XTR M9250 rear derailleur, DEORE XT M8250 features the new SHIMANO SHADOW ES technology with a low-profile wedge design. Like XTR, the stabilizer unit blends seamlessly into the body of the derailleur, eliminating edges so it glances off trail obstacles and avoids most rock strikes and impacts on the trail.

When the inevitable hits do happen, the derailleur absorbs the impact and Shimano’s automatic impact recovery function instantly returns the derailleur to its original position.

The DEORE XT M8250 derailleur also features a robust alloy cage, which differs from the carbon cage found on its XTR counterpart but does not limit performance.

Rear Derailleur Technology Features

Low Profile Design – SHIMANO SHADOW ES technology delivers a wedge-shaped design that reduces the derailleur’s front-facing surface area and eliminates edges that could catch on rocks and roots.

– SHIMANO SHADOW ES technology delivers a wedge-shaped design that reduces the derailleur’s front-facing surface area and eliminates edges that could catch on rocks and roots. Automatic Impact Recovery Function – The derailleur absorbs trail impacts and then automatically resets the rear derailleur, ensuring continued performance.

– The derailleur absorbs trail impacts and then automatically resets the rear derailleur, ensuring continued performance. Super Strong Design – The rear derailleur body boasts a wide, well-braced linkage and solid pulleys to minimize debris entry and ensure durability.

– The rear derailleur body boasts a wide, well-braced linkage and solid pulleys to minimize debris entry and ensure durability. New Chain Stabilizing Technology – With SHIMANO SHADOW ES technology the dual spring design creates higher chain tension for better chain wrap and retention.

– With SHIMANO SHADOW ES technology the dual spring design creates higher chain tension for better chain wrap and retention. Battery Protection – Tucked safely inside the rear derailleur body, the sealed battery won’t budge, even on rough terrain, but can still be easily removed for charging.

– Tucked safely inside the rear derailleur body, the sealed battery won’t budge, even on rough terrain, but can still be easily removed for charging. E-MTB Rear Derailleur Option – The wired E-MTB RD-M8260 features a constant power supply from the existing e-bike battery, equipping the bike with FREE SHIFT technology for seamless shifting as you coast, and AUTO SHIFT for smooth, automatic gear changes while pedaling.

RD-M8250 – Wireless Rear Derailleur

SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology

Precise wireless shifting

Robust structure with skid plate design

Solid pulley construction

Removable and rechargeable onboard battery

Alloy cage construction

Long Cage RD-M8250 SGS for use with 10-51T Cassette

Mid Cage RD-M8250 GS for use with 9-45T Cassette

RD-M8260 – Rear Derailleur for E-MTB

SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology

Wired rear derailleur for E-MTB

Constant power supply from e-bike battery

AUTO SHIFT technology

FREE SHIFT technology

Alloy cage construction

Long Cage SGS

12-Speed RD-M826012 for HYPERGLIDE+

11-Speed RD-M826011L for LINKGLIDE

CS-M8200-12 – Cassette Options

Smooth, durable shifting under load

12-Speed HYPERGLIDE+

MICRO SPLINE

Optimized for durability

Largest two cogs constructed from alloy

Smallest ten cogs forged from steel

Cassette Options: 9-45T and 10-51T

Cranksets

The new DEORE XT M8200 crankset takes its design cues from the new XTR M9200 series, providing a balance between strength and weight. Offered in one configuration to suit trail, enduro, and cross-country (XC) riding, the crank features a 176mm q-factor, 55mm chain line, direct-mount chainring design, and a standard 24mm steel axle.

FC-M8200 – Trail / Enduro / XC Crank

Optimized balance of rigidity and weight

Proven HOLLOWTECH II construction

Standard 176mm Q-Factor

Crank Arm Lengths: 160, 165, 170, 175mm

Chainring Sizes: 28T-36T

Chain line: 55mm

Intuitive Di2 Switch Ergonomics

The shifter switch with SHIMANO RAPID ES provides tactile feedback for improved control, a characteristic perfected over generations of mechanical shifting development and proven with XTR M9200. The new switches can be placed in more locations on the bar, while the button functions can be optimized for different riding preferences, allowing riders to dial in their setup just the way they like it.

SW-M8250-R / IR – Di2 Shifter Switch

SHIMANO RAPID ES technology

Precise wireless shifting

Tactile feel with each shift

Multiple shift modes, including hold-down multi-shift and click-through double shift

Multi-axis paddle adjustment

Programmable third button on shifter for added customization like controlling your bike computer or controlling FREE SHIFT and AUTO SHIFT functions through E-TUBE app

I-SPEC EV (SW-M8250-IR) and clamp band options (SW-M8250-R)

Powerful Braking System

DEORE XT M8200 delivers powerful and reliable braking performance and is offered in several brake setup options for different riding styles and/or needs. Utilizing a single brake lever BL-M8200, riders can choose between the more powerful 4-piston BR-M8220 caliper or the lighter weight BR-M8200 (post mount) and BR-MT805 (flat mount) two-piston caliper designs.

DEORE XT Brake Lever

The new DEORE XT M8200 brake levers feature Shimano ERGO FLOW technology and utilize the same pivot point as XTR M9200 for a more natural braking motion. Additionally, the redesigned SERVOWAVE track ramps power smoothly but quickly and with the updated caliper design, BL-M8200 delivers consistent power at varying temperatures.

DEORE XT brakes utilize the reformulated low-viscosity mineral oil introduced with XTR, which flows consistently through the system in a wider temperature range. The combination of these two ensures stable piston movement within the system, delivering consistent performance and smooth power modulation.

BL-M8220 – Brake Lever

ERGO FLOW Technology

Smooth SERVOWAVE power curve

Low-viscosity oil that remains stable over a wider temperature range

Closer pivot point for natural braking motion

New reach adjust dial on lever body

I-SPEC EV compatible

Durable alloy lever blade

BR-M8220 – Enduro / Trail Brake Caliper

Dual diameter 4-piston design

Anti-rattle finned pad design

Low-viscosity hydraulic brake fluid

Caliper seals with consistent rebound speed

Rigid two-piece design

BR-M8200 – XC Brake Caliper – Post Mount

Lightweight 2-piston design

Low-viscosity hydraulic brake fluid

Post mount

BR-MT805 – XC Brake Caliper – Flat Mount

Lightweight 2-piston design

Low-viscosity hydraulic brake fluid

Flat mount

WHEELS and HUBS

Rounding out the DEORE XT M8200 lineup are new WH-M8200 alloy wheels that are lightweight and durable enough for Enduro and XC riding. Available in both 29-inch and 27.5-inch options, the new wheels feature improved hub design for easy service while offering superior sealing.

WH-M8200 – Versatile Alloy Wheels

Durable 27.5-inch and 29-inch alloy tubeless rim

Hooked aluminum rim with 30mm internal width to prevent deformation and punctures

Durable J-bend stainless-steel spokes

28-hole conventional structure

3.5-degree engagement angle

MICRO SPLINE

CENTERLOCK disc brake

HB-M8210-B and FH-M8210-B Hubs

Shimano’s new M8210 hubs get updated bearings and seals for easier maintenance and increased performance. The seals have been optimized to reduce rolling resistance while still sealing out water and debris for ease of maintenance over time.

The FH-M8210 offers an improved Direct Engagement freehub design features a 3.5-degree engagement angle, lower drag while coasting, and a lighter-weight construction.

XT INDIVIDUAL COMPONENTS



TRANSMISSION – does not include battery & charger



RDM8250GS RD-M8250 Di2 Wireless Deore XT 12-spd rear mech without battery, HYPERGLIDE, SGS 429.99 RDM8250SGS RD-M8250 Di2 Wireless Deore XT 12-speed rear mech, HYPERGLIDE, SGS long cage 429.99 RDM826011LSGS RD-M8260 Di2 STEPS wired Deore XT 11-speed rear mech, LINKGLIDE, SGS long cage 429.99 RDM826012SGS RD-M8260 Di2 STEPS wired Deore XT 12-speed rear mech, HYPERGLIDE, SGS long cage 429.99 SWM8250IRA SW-M8250-R XT Di2 shift switch, wireless, I-SpecEV direct mount, right hand 159.99 SWM8250RA SW-M8250-R XT Di2 shift switch, wireless, clamp band type, right hand 159.99 CSM8200051 CS-M8200 XT 12-speed cassette 10 – 51T 149.99 CSM8200945 CS-M8200 XT 12-speed cassette 9 – 45T 149.99 BTDN320 BT-DN320 Di2 wireless rear derailleur battery 39.99 ECDN100 EC-DN100 Di2 wireless rear derailleur battery charger 29.99





DISC BRAKES



M8200LR BR-M8200/BL-M8200 XT 2 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, rear left 179.99 M8200RF BR-M8200/BL-M8200 XT 2 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, front right 179.99 M8220LR BR-M8220/BL-M8200 XT 4 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, rear left 199.99 M8220RF BR-M8220/BL-M8200 XT 4 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, front right 199.99 BLM8200L BL-M8200 XT, complete brake lever, I-spec EV ready, left hand 79.99 BLM8200R BL-M8200 XT, complete brake lever, I-spec EV ready, right hand 79.99 BRM8200FR BR-M8200 XT 2 pot disc brake calliper, post mount, front or rear 64.99 BRM8220FR BR-M8220 XT 4 pot disc brake calliper, post mount, front or rear 79.99





WHEELS



WHM8200FB1527 XT M8200 27.5 in (650b) XT wheel, 15x110mm E-thru, Center Lock disc, front 219.99 WHM8200FB1529 XT M8200 29er XT wheel, 15x110mm E-thru, Center Lock disc, front 219.99 WHM8200RB1227 XT M8200 27.5 in (650b) XT wheel, 12-speed, 12x148mm, Center Lock disc, rear 279.99 WHM8200RB1229 XT M8200 29er XT wheel, 12-speed, 12x148mm, Center Lock disc, rear 279.99





HUBS



FHM8210BB FH-M8210 XT 12-speed MICRO SPLINE freehub, Center Lock disc, 32H, 12 x 148 mm 159.99 FHM8210BC FH-M8210 XT 12-speed MICRO SPLINE freehub, Center Lock disc, 28H, 12 x 148 mm 159.99 HBM8210BB HB-M8210 XT front hub, Center Lock disc, 32H, 15 x 110 mm 69.99 HBM8210BC HB-M8210 XT front hub, Center Lock disc, 28H, 15 x 110 mm 69.99





OIL & TOOLS



SMLVOIL100 SM-LVOIL Low viscosity Shimano mineral oil 100 ml, yellow 9.99 SMLVOIL500 SM-LVOIL Low viscosity Shimano mineral oil 500 ml, yellow 29.99 TLLR21 TL-LR021 lock ring tool 19.99





DEORE INDIVIDUAL COMPONENTS



RDM6250SGS Deore M6250 Di2 Wireless- 12-speed – without battery – 12-speed HYPERGLIDE+ – SGS 374.99 RDM626012SGS RD-M6260 Di2 Wired Deore 12-spd rear mech, HYPERGLIDE, SGS 374.99 RDM626011SGS RD-M6260 Di2 Wired Deore 11-spd rear mech, LINKGLIDE, SGS 374.99 SWM6250IR Deore M6250 Di2 shift switch – wireless – I-Spec EV mount – right hand 124.99 SWM6250R Deore M6250 Di2 shift switch – wireless – band on mount – right hand 124.99

shimano.com

Related