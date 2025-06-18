Shimano Di2 wireless trickles down to Deore (oh, and XT)

Di2 XTR OTT? How about XT Di2 then? Or even Deore Di2? Big news day from Shimano.
Following rather swiftly after the release of Shimano XTR Di2 earlier this month, the Japanese giant has unveiled two more wireless drivetrains for mountain bikes (and some new definitely-not-wireless XT brakes).
We’ll publish the press releases in full below (we’ve not seen the products in the flesh) but from a glance through, here’s the key points:
- Shorter (GS) cage with 9-45T cassette option for XT (not Deore)
- eMTB versions are wired to main motor/battery and are 11sp Linkglide
- New brake design and Low Viscosity oil for XT
- 2-piston XT brake available in flat mount (as well as post)
- Aluminium rim XT wheels feature new Direct Engagement freehub
- XT chainrings: 28, 30, 32, 34 and 36T
- XT cranks lengths: 160, 165, 170 and 175mm
- XT and Deore offer ostensibly same function as XTR but fewer fancy materials (thus heavier weight)
- Deore rear mech SRP £374.99 (does not include £39.99 battery or £29.99 charger)
- Deore shifter SRP £124.99
- XT rear mech SRP £429.99 (does not include £39.99 battery or £29.99 charger)
- XT shifter SRP £159.99
- Cassette SRP £149.99
- XT brakes SRP £179.99 (2-pot), £199.99 (4-pot)
Shimano Deore M6200 Di2 press release:
SHIMANO Completes its Wireless Mountain Bike Component Lineup with new DEORE M6200 Di2 Groupset
Introducing the new SHIMANO DEORE M6200 components—completing the full lineup of Shimano’s wireless mountain bike revolution.
DEORE components utilize the same innovations introduced with our XTR M9200 series and DEORE XT M8200 lineup to deliver precise and intuitive shifting to even more riders.
- Fully Wireless Di2 Platform – Redesigned Di2 system with fast, precise shifting in a wireless design.
- Robust Drivetrain Construction – Built to survive trail impacts for rider confidence.
- Intuitive Ergonomics – Controls with a natural fit and feel, plus added adjustability so you can focus on the trail ahead.
- Freedom of Choice – More component options and Di2 features that can be optimized for riders’ terrain, style, and performance needs.
Shimano’s DEORE M6200 includes two robust Di2 rear derailleur options, for regular and E-MTB use, and an intuitive Di2 shift switch for Shimano’s fastest shifting speeds and most intuitive riding experience yet.
RD-M6250 – Wireless Rear Derailleur
- SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology
- Precise wireless shifting
- Robust structure with skid plate design
- Solid pulley construction
- Steel cage construction
- Removable and rechargeable onboard battery
- Dual spring chain stabilizer
- Automatic impact recovery function
- Long cage SGS for use with 10-51T cassette
RD-M6260 – Wired E-MTB Rear Derailleur
- SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology
- Wired rear derailleur for E-MTB
- Constant power supply from e-bike battery
- AUTO SHIFT technology
- FREE SHIFT technology
- Long cage SGS for use with 10-51T cassette
- 12-Speed RD-M626012 for HYPERGLIDE+
- 11-Speed RD-M626011L for LINKGLIDE
Intuitive Di2 Switch Ergonomics
The shifter switch with SHIMANO RAPID FIRE ES technology provides tactile feedback for improved control, a characteristic perfected over generations of mechanical shifting development and proven with DEORE XT M8200 and XTR M9200. The new switches can be placed in more locations on the bar, while the button functions can be optimized for different riding preferences, allowing riders to dial in their setup just the way they like it.
SW-M6250R – Di2 Shifter Switch
- SHIMANO RAPID FIRE ES technology
- Precise and fast wireless shifting
- Tactile feel with each shift
- Multiple shift modes including single click and hold down multi-shift
- Programmable third button on shifter for added customization like controlling your bike computer or controlling FREE SHIFT and AUTO SHIFT functions through the E-TUBE app
- I-SPEC EV and clamp band options
Shimano XT M8200 Di2 press release:
SHIMANO Expands Wireless Mountain Bike Component Lineup with New DEORE XT M8200 Di2 Groupset
From the foundational moments in the early 1980s when DEORE XT first revolutionized mountain biking, SHIMANO brings fast and reliable shifting, a robust drivetrain construction, and refined braking systems to more riders with the latest introduction of DEORE XT M8200 Di2 components.
Following the recent launch of our flagship XTR M9200 race group, DEORE XT receives key technology and design cues from XTR, delivering a robust group designed to withstand the demands of real-world riding, and consistently redefining what’s possible on two wheels.
- Fully Wireless Di2 Platform – Redesigned Di2 system with fast, precise shifting in a wireless design.
- Robust Drivetrain Construction – Built to survive trail impacts for rider confidence.
- Intuitive Ergonomics – Controls with a natural fit and feel, plus added adjustability so you can focus on the trail ahead.
- Predictable Braking Control – Refined power application with consistent performance and modulation in a wider temperature range.
- Freedom of Choice – More component options and Di2 features that can be optimized for riders’ terrain, style, and performance needs.
Robust Drivetrain Construction
Capitalizing on technological advancements introduced with the XTR M9250 rear derailleur, DEORE XT M8250 features the new SHIMANO SHADOW ES technology with a low-profile wedge design. Like XTR, the stabilizer unit blends seamlessly into the body of the derailleur, eliminating edges so it glances off trail obstacles and avoids most rock strikes and impacts on the trail.
When the inevitable hits do happen, the derailleur absorbs the impact and Shimano’s automatic impact recovery function instantly returns the derailleur to its original position.
The DEORE XT M8250 derailleur also features a robust alloy cage, which differs from the carbon cage found on its XTR counterpart but does not limit performance.
Rear Derailleur Technology Features
- Low Profile Design – SHIMANO SHADOW ES technology delivers a wedge-shaped design that reduces the derailleur’s front-facing surface area and eliminates edges that could catch on rocks and roots.
- Automatic Impact Recovery Function – The derailleur absorbs trail impacts and then automatically resets the rear derailleur, ensuring continued performance.
- Super Strong Design – The rear derailleur body boasts a wide, well-braced linkage and solid pulleys to minimize debris entry and ensure durability.
- New Chain Stabilizing Technology – With SHIMANO SHADOW ES technology the dual spring design creates higher chain tension for better chain wrap and retention.
- Battery Protection – Tucked safely inside the rear derailleur body, the sealed battery won’t budge, even on rough terrain, but can still be easily removed for charging.
- E-MTB Rear Derailleur Option – The wired E-MTB RD-M8260 features a constant power supply from the existing e-bike battery, equipping the bike with FREE SHIFT technology for seamless shifting as you coast, and AUTO SHIFT for smooth, automatic gear changes while pedaling.
RD-M8250 – Wireless Rear Derailleur
- SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology
- Precise wireless shifting
- Robust structure with skid plate design
- Solid pulley construction
- Removable and rechargeable onboard battery
- Alloy cage construction
- Long Cage RD-M8250 SGS for use with 10-51T Cassette
- Mid Cage RD-M8250 GS for use with 9-45T Cassette
RD-M8260 – Rear Derailleur for E-MTB
- SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology
- Wired rear derailleur for E-MTB
- Constant power supply from e-bike battery
- AUTO SHIFT technology
- FREE SHIFT technology
- Alloy cage construction
- Long Cage SGS
- 12-Speed RD-M826012 for HYPERGLIDE+
- 11-Speed RD-M826011L for LINKGLIDE
CS-M8200-12 – Cassette Options
- Smooth, durable shifting under load
- 12-Speed HYPERGLIDE+
- MICRO SPLINE
- Optimized for durability
- Largest two cogs constructed from alloy
- Smallest ten cogs forged from steel
- Cassette Options: 9-45T and 10-51T
Cranksets
The new DEORE XT M8200 crankset takes its design cues from the new XTR M9200 series, providing a balance between strength and weight. Offered in one configuration to suit trail, enduro, and cross-country (XC) riding, the crank features a 176mm q-factor, 55mm chain line, direct-mount chainring design, and a standard 24mm steel axle.
FC-M8200 – Trail / Enduro / XC Crank
- Optimized balance of rigidity and weight
- Proven HOLLOWTECH II construction
- Standard 176mm Q-Factor
- Crank Arm Lengths: 160, 165, 170, 175mm
- Chainring Sizes: 28T-36T
- Chain line: 55mm
Intuitive Di2 Switch Ergonomics
The shifter switch with SHIMANO RAPID ES provides tactile feedback for improved control, a characteristic perfected over generations of mechanical shifting development and proven with XTR M9200. The new switches can be placed in more locations on the bar, while the button functions can be optimized for different riding preferences, allowing riders to dial in their setup just the way they like it.
SW-M8250-R / IR – Di2 Shifter Switch
- SHIMANO RAPID ES technology
- Precise wireless shifting
- Tactile feel with each shift
- Multiple shift modes, including hold-down multi-shift and click-through double shift
- Multi-axis paddle adjustment
- Programmable third button on shifter for added customization like controlling your bike computer or controlling FREE SHIFT and AUTO SHIFT functions through E-TUBE app
- I-SPEC EV (SW-M8250-IR) and clamp band options (SW-M8250-R)
Powerful Braking System
DEORE XT M8200 delivers powerful and reliable braking performance and is offered in several brake setup options for different riding styles and/or needs. Utilizing a single brake lever BL-M8200, riders can choose between the more powerful 4-piston BR-M8220 caliper or the lighter weight BR-M8200 (post mount) and BR-MT805 (flat mount) two-piston caliper designs.
DEORE XT Brake Lever
The new DEORE XT M8200 brake levers feature Shimano ERGO FLOW technology and utilize the same pivot point as XTR M9200 for a more natural braking motion. Additionally, the redesigned SERVOWAVE track ramps power smoothly but quickly and with the updated caliper design, BL-M8200 delivers consistent power at varying temperatures.
DEORE XT brakes utilize the reformulated low-viscosity mineral oil introduced with XTR, which flows consistently through the system in a wider temperature range. The combination of these two ensures stable piston movement within the system, delivering consistent performance and smooth power modulation.
BL-M8220 – Brake Lever
- ERGO FLOW Technology
- Smooth SERVOWAVE power curve
- Low-viscosity oil that remains stable over a wider temperature range
- Closer pivot point for natural braking motion
- New reach adjust dial on lever body
- I-SPEC EV compatible
- Durable alloy lever blade
BR-M8220 – Enduro / Trail Brake Caliper
- Dual diameter 4-piston design
- Anti-rattle finned pad design
- Low-viscosity hydraulic brake fluid
- Caliper seals with consistent rebound speed
- Rigid two-piece design
BR-M8200 – XC Brake Caliper – Post Mount
- Lightweight 2-piston design
- Low-viscosity hydraulic brake fluid
- Post mount
BR-MT805 – XC Brake Caliper – Flat Mount
- Lightweight 2-piston design
- Low-viscosity hydraulic brake fluid
- Flat mount
WHEELS and HUBS
Rounding out the DEORE XT M8200 lineup are new WH-M8200 alloy wheels that are lightweight and durable enough for Enduro and XC riding. Available in both 29-inch and 27.5-inch options, the new wheels feature improved hub design for easy service while offering superior sealing.
WH-M8200 – Versatile Alloy Wheels
- Durable 27.5-inch and 29-inch alloy tubeless rim
- Hooked aluminum rim with 30mm internal width to prevent deformation and punctures
- Durable J-bend stainless-steel spokes
- 28-hole conventional structure
- 3.5-degree engagement angle
- MICRO SPLINE
- CENTERLOCK disc brake
HB-M8210-B and FH-M8210-B Hubs
Shimano’s new M8210 hubs get updated bearings and seals for easier maintenance and increased performance. The seals have been optimized to reduce rolling resistance while still sealing out water and debris for ease of maintenance over time.
The FH-M8210 offers an improved Direct Engagement freehub design features a 3.5-degree engagement angle, lower drag while coasting, and a lighter-weight construction.
|XT INDIVIDUAL COMPONENTS
|TRANSMISSION – does not include battery & charger
|RDM8250GS
|RD-M8250 Di2 Wireless Deore XT 12-spd rear mech without battery, HYPERGLIDE, SGS
|429.99
|RDM8250SGS
|RD-M8250 Di2 Wireless Deore XT 12-speed rear mech, HYPERGLIDE, SGS long cage
|429.99
|RDM826011LSGS
|RD-M8260 Di2 STEPS wired Deore XT 11-speed rear mech, LINKGLIDE, SGS long cage
|429.99
|RDM826012SGS
|RD-M8260 Di2 STEPS wired Deore XT 12-speed rear mech, HYPERGLIDE, SGS long cage
|429.99
|SWM8250IRA
|SW-M8250-R XT Di2 shift switch, wireless, I-SpecEV direct mount, right hand
|159.99
|SWM8250RA
|SW-M8250-R XT Di2 shift switch, wireless, clamp band type, right hand
|159.99
|CSM8200051
|CS-M8200 XT 12-speed cassette 10 – 51T
|149.99
|CSM8200945
|CS-M8200 XT 12-speed cassette 9 – 45T
|149.99
|BTDN320
|BT-DN320 Di2 wireless rear derailleur battery
|39.99
|ECDN100
|EC-DN100 Di2 wireless rear derailleur battery charger
|29.99
|DISC BRAKES
|M8200LR
|BR-M8200/BL-M8200 XT 2 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, rear left
|179.99
|M8200RF
|BR-M8200/BL-M8200 XT 2 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, front right
|179.99
|M8220LR
|BR-M8220/BL-M8200 XT 4 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, rear left
|199.99
|M8220RF
|BR-M8220/BL-M8200 XT 4 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, front right
|199.99
|BLM8200L
|BL-M8200 XT, complete brake lever, I-spec EV ready, left hand
|79.99
|BLM8200R
|BL-M8200 XT, complete brake lever, I-spec EV ready, right hand
|79.99
|BRM8200FR
|BR-M8200 XT 2 pot disc brake calliper, post mount, front or rear
|64.99
|BRM8220FR
|BR-M8220 XT 4 pot disc brake calliper, post mount, front or rear
|79.99
|WHEELS
|WHM8200FB1527
|XT M8200 27.5 in (650b) XT wheel, 15x110mm E-thru, Center Lock disc, front
|219.99
|WHM8200FB1529
|XT M8200 29er XT wheel, 15x110mm E-thru, Center Lock disc, front
|219.99
|WHM8200RB1227
|XT M8200 27.5 in (650b) XT wheel, 12-speed, 12x148mm, Center Lock disc, rear
|279.99
|WHM8200RB1229
|XT M8200 29er XT wheel, 12-speed, 12x148mm, Center Lock disc, rear
|279.99
|HUBS
|FHM8210BB
|FH-M8210 XT 12-speed MICRO SPLINE freehub, Center Lock disc, 32H, 12 x 148 mm
|159.99
|FHM8210BC
|FH-M8210 XT 12-speed MICRO SPLINE freehub, Center Lock disc, 28H, 12 x 148 mm
|159.99
|HBM8210BB
|HB-M8210 XT front hub, Center Lock disc, 32H, 15 x 110 mm
|69.99
|HBM8210BC
|HB-M8210 XT front hub, Center Lock disc, 28H, 15 x 110 mm
|69.99
|OIL & TOOLS
|SMLVOIL100
|SM-LVOIL Low viscosity Shimano mineral oil 100 ml, yellow
|9.99
|SMLVOIL500
|SM-LVOIL Low viscosity Shimano mineral oil 500 ml, yellow
|29.99
|TLLR21
|TL-LR021 lock ring tool
|19.99
|DEORE INDIVIDUAL COMPONENTS
|RDM6250SGS
|Deore M6250 Di2 Wireless- 12-speed – without battery – 12-speed HYPERGLIDE+ – SGS
|374.99
|RDM626012SGS
|RD-M6260 Di2 Wired Deore 12-spd rear mech, HYPERGLIDE, SGS
|374.99
|RDM626011SGS
|RD-M6260 Di2 Wired Deore 11-spd rear mech, LINKGLIDE, SGS
|374.99
|SWM6250IR
|Deore M6250 Di2 shift switch – wireless – I-Spec EV mount – right hand
|124.99
|SWM6250R
|Deore M6250 Di2 shift switch – wireless – band on mount – right hand
|124.99
Replies (5)
I briefly got excited about this, then saw the price.
How come you need to buy the battery and charger separately?
Seems odd….
Price for Deore isn’t as low as I thought it would be.
“How come you need to buy the battery and charger separately?”
I’d imagine that from a basic price list pov, you want the core prices for the parts. No doubt there is an upgrade kit that includes everything you need but if you smash a mech you don’t necessarily want to buy a new charger and battery as well.
Good point….
Does this also mean that SLX is dead??
I’ve read somewhere else that they’re discontinuing the XT and XTR mechanical groupsets and SLX will be the top mechanical one. Seems an odd decision if that’s the case – could push people towards transmission mechanical
Comments Closed