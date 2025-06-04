My 10 favourite things about new Shimano XTR Di2 BrakesDrivetrainReviewWheels by Ben Haworth June 4, 2025

And two things I’m not so keen on. Here’s a first ride review thoughts of the whole new Shimano XTR gruppo.

Shimano XTR Di2 headlines

No wires finally

Still 12-speed

Standard gear hanger

More ‘tucked away’ Shadow ES mech design

Short cage (SGS) and standard cage (GS) rear mech options

Short cage for 9-45T cassette, standard cage for 10-51T cassette

160mm crank length option

New brake design and new ‘low viscosity’ mineral oil

Two new carbon wheelsets; cartridge bearings and new ‘Direct Engagement’ freehub design w/ 102 POE

Key price info

XTR M9250 gearset (shifter, battery, charger, chain, mech) SRP £799.99

XTR rear mech SRP £549.99

XTR cassette SRP £399.99

XTR cranks w/o chainring SRP £249.99

XTR chainring SRP £129.99

XTR disc brake set SRP £449.99 (2-pot), £499.99 (4-pot)

XTR XC carbon wheelset SRP F: £814.99 & R: £884.99

XTR Enduro/Trail carbon wheelset SRP F: £584.99, R: £664.99

It’s not a controversial stance to say that Shimano have been playing catch-up with its main rival SRAM for quite a while now. It started when SRAM kicked off the whole 1x drivetrain thang back in 2012. Shimano have seemingly been floundering since then.

In terms of electronically actuated drivetrains, Shimano actually had something of head start. The Japanese giant’s Di2 electronic drivetrain came out way back in 2009. SRAM didn’t appear with its AXS electronic stuff until 2019.

Shimano XTR Press Camp in Spain. The non-E bike was a Scott Genius.

You’d be forgiven for asking just what the blinking flip has Shimano been doing for the past 16(!) years in terms of electronic drivetrains? The short answer, to this long period of time, is that Shimano went back to the drawing board. Repeatedly.

Anyway, to get to the point. Is the new Shimano Di2 XTR anything more than just catching up with SRAM AXS Transmission? The answer is “no”, in the bigger picture. But “yes” in the details.

I’ll list all the new parts and stuff later. But first, let’s get straight to my favourite things about the new XTR (and a couple of immediate niggles).

1. No more wires

At all*. No more of the fiddly and ugly ‘halfway house’ of previous Di2 with thin cables running from not-so-secreted batteries into mechs and shifters.

*if you see any pics of a new XTR Di2 rear mech with a cable running into it, that’s an ebike specific cable that’s drawing power from the main ebike battery.

2. New brake fluid

Yes, I’m excited about brake fluid. Because this is the main indication that Shimano have finally addressed the ‘wandering bite point’ that has plagued Shimano (mainly rear) brakes for years now. A thinner fluid and, tellingly, redesigned caliper seals, will hopefully consign the wandering bite point to history. I certainly didn’t experience any during my albeit brief test period. Also, the lever blade shape has been changed ever so slightly; they bend upwards a bit. I really like Shimano blades. YMMV.

3. The return of short cage mechs

SGS FTW! New XTR is still mainly going to be seen in the standard ‘GS’ cage with a 10-51T cassette but the option of a short cage mech (requiring the use of a 9-45T cassette, more later) is going to be great for riders seeking a low AF profile derailleur set-up.

4. Shadow ES

Speaking of low profile mechs. All versions of the new XTR Di2 rear mech are designed to be as ‘narrow’ and tucked away as possible. It’s impressive and inspiring to look back down at your rear axle when riding along and basically you can’t really see the rear mech at all as it’s hidden by the chain stay above it.

5. No UDH required

The new XTR Di2 mechs will attach to any gear hanger. Including UDH. This means if you have a bicycle that isn’t UDH – and can’t be due to its suspension design, for example – you can still attach XTR Di2 to your bike. This means that you still have the issue of bending hangers – compared to SRAM Transmission – but the significantly narrower and higher profile of the rear mech combined with the new ‘Automatic Impact Recovery Function’ (the mech absorbs trail impacts and then automatically resets back into position) should greatlyu reduce this risk.

6. Shifter feels like a shifter

The XTR Di2 shifter feels more like a cable shifter (as opposed to the wooly computer mouse feel of SRAM AXS). There’s an actual, physical, indexed click when you actuate it. This is possibly the standout feature to me, oddly enough. The ergonomics of Shimano are back to their best.

7. Short cranks

Crank length options down to 160mm. Because long cranks have no place on off-road bicycles with wide-range gearing options (there is a 28T chainring size also available in XTR flavour now). A short cage set-up with 9-45T cassette, 160mm cranks and 28T chainring anyone? Yes please.

8. Cartridge bearing hubs

Whilst Shimano’s attempt to cling on to good ol’ ways of cup and cone bearings was weirdly admirable (cup and cone is theoretically the best yes but… real life), I won’t be alone in being pleased to see the move to cartridge bearings. It means I can willingly put Shimano wheels on my bike once more.

9. Redesigned freehub

Some of you may remember some of the first Microspline rear hubs from Shimano. They weren’t great. They made lots of worrying creaking and clicking noises and they felt through your feet like you’d installed the incorrect chain or something. And then they failed to engage completely as the insides fell to bits. Anyway. These are not those. The new Direct Engagement freehub has a nicely ‘Goldilocks’ number of points of engagement (POE), namely 102. Or, 3.5° if you prefer. Enough to be consistent without being hyperactive. And there’s a noticeable lack of drag when coasting, which is lovely.

10. Fast shifting

This is the biggie I suppose. It’s certainly the most immediate thing that differentiates XTR Di2 from Transmission-era SRAM AXS. Shifting takes place pretty much instantly as you actuate the shifter paddles. There’s no delay while the system waits for the ‘right’ cassette teeth to come along. Does this mean the shifting is rougher or noisier? Occasionally so, yes. Is it a better experience for regular bikes (ie. not ebikes)? Yes it is.

A lot of drivetrain technology of late has clearly had ebikes as the principle use. Which is understandable and I’m fine with it. I ride eebs more than I ride regular bikes, truth be told. But it was still nice to get on the new XTR Di2 stuff and feel like it was still designed just as much for regular bikes as it is for ebikes. It was still a tactile and rapid rider response experience. There was none of the delay or ‘distancing’ of rider versus machine that old giffers like me can still experience with ebikes.

The ebike XTR test mule was a Merida eONE-SIXTY.

So what didn’t I like?

1. No more index finger shifting

You don’t realise you like something until it’s gone. Both of the shifter paddles on the new XTR Di2 shifter are actutated by your thumb. Which for the vast majority of time is fine. But I won’t be alone in those riders who like to shift into harder gears, whilst stood up cranking out of the saddle, using my index finger. Hopefully this may be something that Shimano can address and amend in future iterations of shifter firmware? Fingers crossed.

2. Non-adjustable clutch tension

The new rear mech does away with the one-way friction clutch design that’s adjustable via a dinky Allen key (on higher tier groupset). The new clutch is a fixed two-spring design. Which is no doubt stronger and better at keeping the chain under control but for suspension nerds out there (ahem) it’s a shame to remove the ability to tone down the mech’s affect on the wheel rebound.

Shimano XTR Di2 components in full

Rear mechs

“You can’t hurt what you can’t hit—the XTR M9250 rear derailleur with new “SHIMANO SHADOW ES technology is stronger than ever and features a low-profile wedge design. The stabilizer unit blends seamlessly into the body of the derailleur, eliminating edges so it glances off trail obstacles and avoids most rock strikes and impacts on the trail. When the inevitable hits do happen, the derailleur absorbs the impact and then Shimano’s automatic impact recovery function instantly returns the derailleur to its original position.”

RD-M9250 – Wireless Rear Derailleur

SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology

Precise wireless shifting

Robust structure with skid plate design

Solid pulley construction

Removable and rechargeable onboard battery

Long Cage RD-M9250 SGS for use with 10-51T Cassette

Mid Cage RD-M9250 GS for use with 9-45T Cassette

RD-M9260 – Rear Derailleur for E-MTB

SHIMANO SHADOW ES Technology

Wired rear derailleur for E-MTB

Constant power supply from e-bike battery

AUTO SHIFT technology

FREE SHIFT technology

Long Cage SGS

12-Speed RD-M926012 for HYPERGLIDE+

11-Speed RD-M926011L for LINKGLIDE

CS-M9200-12 – Cassette Options

Smoother, more durable shifting under load

12-Speed HYPERGLIDE+

MICRO SPLINE

Optimized for lightweight and durability

Cassette Options: 9-45T and 10-51T

Cranksets

FC-M9220 – Trail/Enduro Crank

High-durability crankset for Trail/Enduro

Enduro-specific spindle ensures stiff power transfer and impact resistance

Proven HOLLOWTECH II construction

Standard 176mm Q-Factor

Crank Arm Length: 160, 165, 170, 175mm

Chainline: 55mm

FC-M9200 – XC Crank

Lightweight crankset for XC riding and racing

Proven HOLLOWTECH II construction

XC-friendly 168mm Q-Factor

Crank Arm Length: 165, 170, 175mm

Chainline: 55mm

Shifter

SW-M9250R – Di2 Shifter Switch

SHIMANO RAPID ES technology

Precise wireless shifting

Tactile feel with each shift

Multiple shift modes, including hold-down multi-shift, click-through double shift, or locked-out single shift

Four-way paddle adjust

Programmable third button on shifter for added customization – like controlling your bike computer or controlling FREE SHIFT and AUTO SHIFT functions through the E-TUBE app

I-SPEC EV and clamp band options

Brakes

Trail / Enduro Brake Lever Development

“When it comes to power and consistency, the BL-M9220 brake lever features a redesigned SERVO WAVE track, which ramps power smoothly but quickly, and is ideal for trail and enduro riders. The new ERGO FLOW lever design ensures consistent rebound speed at any temperature with a reformulated low-viscosity mineral oil that flows consistently through the system in a wider temperature range. The combination of these two ensures stable piston movement within the system, delivering consistent performance and smooth power modulation.

“The brake levers feature Shimano ERGO FLOW technology and have been redesigned to move the pivot point closer to the bar, ensuring the levers follow the natural path of the rider’s finger when pulling the brake. The lever shape has also been refined with a new asymmetrical upswept design that meets your finger at its natural angle, encouraging an aggressive riding position and even weight distribution for better riding control.”

BL-M9220 – Enduro / Trail Brake Lever

ERGO FLOW Technology

Smooth SERVOWAVE power curve

Low-viscosity oil that remains stable over a wider temperature range

Closer pivot point and upswept lever blade for natural braking motion

New reach adjust dial on lever body

I-SPEC EV compatible

Durable alloy lever blade

BR-M9220 – Enduro / Trail Brake Caliper

Dual diameter 4-piston design

Anti-rattle finned pad design

Low-viscosity hydraulic brake fluid

Caliper seals with consistent rebound speed

One-piece caliper design for optimized rigidity and weight

BL-M9200 – XC Brake Lever

Lightweight construction with carbon lever blade

Magnesium master cylinder

Low-viscosity hydraulic brake fluid

I-SPEC EV compatible

BR-M9200 – XC Brake Caliper

Lightweight 2-piston design

Heat-resistant resin piston

Low-viscosity hydraulic brake fluid

Post mount

Caliper seals with consistent rebound speed

Wheels

“Offered in a super lightweight XC option, or a more durable enduro option, the XTR wheels feature updated industrial cartridge hub design for easy service while focusing on superior sealing.”

WH-M9220 – Enduro / Trail Wheels

Durable 29-inch carbon tubeless rim

Hookless rim with 30mm internal width to prevent deformation and punctures

Durable stainless-steel spokes

28-hole conventional structure

3.5-degree engagement angle

Lower drag while coasting

MICRO SPLINE

CENTERLOCK disc brake

WH-M9200 – Lightweight XC Wheels

Lightweight 29-inch carbon tubeless rim

Hooked rim with 29.6mm internal width

Lightweight titanium spokes

24-hole straight spoke structure

3.5-degree engagement angle

Lower drag while coasting

MICRO SPLINE

CENTERLOCK disc brake

How much does it all weigh?

Er. I have no idea, yet. Sorry! We’ve not had our test samples arrive yet.

The big ol’ price list

PART NO DESCRIPTION SRP XTR GEARSET PACK GPM9250ISGS XTR M9250 Di2 upgrade, SW-M9250 I-SpecEV, BT-DN320, EC-DN100, SM-CN910, SGS mech 799.99 GPM9250BSGS XTR M9250 Di2 upgrade, SW-M9250 band-on, BT-DN320, EC-DN100, SM-CN910, SGS mech 799.99 GPM9250IGS XTR M9250 Di2 upgrade, SW-M9250 I-Spec EV, BT-DN320, EC-DN100, SM-CN910, GS mech 799.99 GPM9250BGS XTR M9250 Di2 upgrade, SW-M9250 band-on, BT-DN320, EC-DN100, SM-CN910, GS mech 799.99 XTR DISC BRAKE PACK IBRM9220KIT BR-M9220/BL-M9220 XTR 4 pot bled brake levers and callipers, front and rear 499.99 IBRM9200KIT BR-M9200/BL-M9200 XTR 2 pot bled brake levers and callipers, front and rear 449.99 XTR CRANKS & CHAINRINGS FCM9200A FC-M9200 XTR crank set without ring, 55mm chain line, 12-speed, 165mm 249.99 FCM9200C FC-M9200 XTR crank set without ring, 55mm chain line, 12-speed, 170mm 249.99 FCM9200E FC-M9200 XTR crank set without ring, 55mm chain line, 12-speed, 175mm 249.99 FCM9220A FC-M9220 XTR crank set without ring, 55mm chain line, 12-speed, 165mm 249.99 FCM9220C FC-M9220 XTR crank set without ring, 55mm chain line, 12-speed, 170mm 249.99 FCM9220E FC-M9220 XTR crank set without ring, 55mm chain line, 12-speed, 175mm 249.99 FCM9220M FC-M9220 XTR crank set without ring, 55mm chain line, 12-speed, 160mm 249.99 SMCRM9628 SM-CRM96 Single chainring for XTR M9200 / M9220, 28T 129.99 SMCRM9630 SM-CRM96 Single chainring for XTR M9200 / M9220, 30T 129.99 SMCRM9632 SM-CRM96 Single chainring for XTR M9200 / M9220, 32T 129.99 SMCRM9634 SM-CRM96 Single chainring for XTR M9200 / M9220, 34T 129.99 SMCRM9636 SM-CRM96 Single chainring for XTR M9200 / M9220, 36T 129.99 SMCRM9638 SM-CRM96 Single chainring for XTR M9200 / M9220, 38T 129.99 XTR INDIVIDUAL COMPONENTS TRANSMISSION – note when ordering RD you need to order battery & charger RDM9250GS RD-M9250 Di2 Wireless XTR 12-spd rear mech without battery, HYPERGLIDE, GS 549.99 RDM9250SGS RD-M9250 Di2 Wireless XTR 12-spd rear mech without battery, HYPERGLIDE, SGS 549.99 RDM926011LSGS RD-M9260 Di2 STEPS wired XTR 11-speed rear mech, LINKGLIDE, SGS long cage 549.99 RDM926012SGS RD-M9260 Di2 STEPS wired XTR 12-speed rear mech, HYPERGLIDE, SGS long cage 549.99 SWM9250IRA SW-M9250-R XTR Di2 shift switch, wireless, I-SpecEV direct mount, right hand 184.99 SWM9250RA SW-M9250-R XTR Di2 shift switch, wireless, clamp band type, right hand 184.99 CSM9200051 CS-M9200 XTR cassette, 12-speed, 10 – 51T 399.99 CSM9200945 CS-M9200 XTR cassette, 12-speed, 9 – 45T 399.99 BTDN320 BT-DN320 Di2 wireless rear derailleur battery 39.99 ECDN100 EC-DN100 Di2 wireless rear derailleur battery charger 29.99 DISC BRAKES M9200LR BR-M9200/BL-M9200 XTR 2 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, rear left 229.99 M9200RF BR-M9200/BL-M9200 XTR 2 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, front right 229.99 M9220LR BR-M9220/BL-M9220 XTR 4 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, rear left 249.99 M9220RF BR-M9220/BL-M9220 XTR 4 pot bled brake lever/post mount calliper, front right 249.99 BLM9200L BL-M9200 XTR, complete brake lever, I-spec EV ready, left hand 84.99 BLM9200R BL-M9200 XTR, complete brake lever, I-spec EV ready, right hand 84.99 BLM9220L BL-M9220 XTR, complete brake lever, I-spec EV ready, left hand 89.99 BLM9220R BL-M9220 XTR, complete brake lever, I-spec EV ready, right hand 89.99 BRM9200FR BR-M9200 XTR 2 pot disc brake calliper, post mount, front or rear 119.99 BRM9220FR BR-M9220 XTR 4 pot disc brake calliper, post mount, front or rear 134.99 DISC PADS BPP03ARFA P03A-RF disc pads & spring, alloy back with cooling fins, resin 29.99 BPP04CMFA P04C-MF disc pads & spring, alloy/stainless back with cooling fins, metal sinter 39.99 XTR WHEELS WHM9200FB1529 XTR M9200 29er XTR wheel, 15x110mm E-thru, Center Lock disc, front 814.99 WHM9200RB1229 XTR M9200 29er XTR wheel, 12-speed, 12x148mm, Center Lock disc, rear 884.99 WHM9220FB1529 XTR M9220 29er XTR wheel, 15x110mm E-thru, Center Lock disc, front 584.99 WHM9220RB1229 XTR M9220 29er XTR wheel, 12-speed, 12x148mm, Center Lock disc, rear 664.99 HUBS FHM9210BB FH-M9210 XTR 12-speed MICRO SPLINE freehub, Center Lock disc, 32H, 12 x 148 mm 264.99 FHM9210BC FH-M9210 XTR 12-speed MICRO SPLINE freehub, Center Lock disc, 28H, 12 x 148 mm 264.99 HBM9210BB HB-M9210 XTR front hub, Center Lock disc, 32H, 15 x110 mm 124.99 HBM9210BC HB-M9210 XTR front hub, Center Lock disc, 28H, 15 x 110 mm 124.99

Benji doing his best to hit the mech into rocks (Pic: Dan Milner)

Review Info

Brand: Shimano Product: XTR Di2 M9250 From: Freewheel Price: N/A Tested: by Benji for 2 days

