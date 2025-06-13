Fresh Goods Friday 761: The So Longing Edition

Fresh GoodsNews

by 3

Well, here we are. My last day, and last FGF. When I started at STW Towers, Thursdays were largely taken up with taking increasingly ridiculous photos of whatever products had landed. I landed at STW with a near-phobic horror of having my photo taken, and leave with no sense of shame left. Friday mornings were spent with the Forum drumming its fingers in anticipation of Fresh Goods Friday. Sometimes Barney would catch you all out by launching at 10am, and others you’d be impatiently climbing the walls right through lunchtime and into early afternoon.

Quite often, somewhere in the midst of the Friday morning coffee and chaos, Barney would call across the room ‘Hannah, give me a word’. Whatever I threw back at him became the basis for the intro to Fresh Goods Friday. I have just attempted the same with my teenager, and he has said ‘Timber’. To which Barney might say something like:

Timber. Such a strange word. The product between tree and lumber, or the warning cry as a tree is felled? On its way between tree and lumber. How long is a tree timber? As the lumberjack cries in the woods? Do lumberjacks cry, or do they curl their lips, twitch a fulsome eyebrow, and get back to timbering? Are lumberjacks limber? Do they do warm up exercises? Are the overweight ones carrying extra timber, or is that only a thing in the UK? As we at STW Towers ponder the lifecycle of a tree, naval gaze at our surplus timber (not wood, fnar, because we are in Barney’s head, not Hannah’s), and think of plaid-clad peoples in far off forests, let us lumber forth into the trail-centre plantations of the mountain bike world. Plaid shirts optional. Eyebrows raised in fear. Fresh Goods Friday 761 is here.

Or something like that. Maybe. Anyway, that was a long time ago, and we are so much wider now. Here it is, Fresh Goods Friday 761.

S-Works Turbo Levo 4 Carbon

Profile view of a high-end S-Works Turbo Levo 4 Carbon mountain bike against an orange background, showcasing its sleek design and features.
Close-up view of the S-Works motor and crankset on a mountain bike, showcasing its design and details.
Close-up view of the FOX FLOAT X shock absorber mounted on a mountain bike frame, showcasing details like the adjustment knobs and branding against a solid orange background.
Close-up view of a digital display on a bicycle, showing a speed of 0 km/h and a battery level indicator, against an orange background.
A close-up of a person's hand removing a battery from the frame of a Specialized S-Works mountain bike, with an orange background.
A man in a camouflage jacket holding a rectangular object above his head in front of an orange wall with a sign that reads 'NO PARKING ACCESS REQUIRED 24 HOURS'.

Mega tricked out tippy top of the range bike. This even has gold tyre decals. More normal specs are available. This one has the S-Works 3.1 Motor – 720 Watts, 111 Nm, 840 Wh battery, up to 4.75 hour range. The battery is removable, and comes (very sensibly) out of a side door – not a downwards trap door that’s constantly working against gravity and the spray from the trail. Carbon everywhere, including the mullet wheels. 160mm FOX 38 Factory GRIPX2 fork, 150mm GENIE FOX Float X Factory shock. And ours has the FOX electrickery dropper too. The first one we’ve seen of those at STW towers.

Endura SingleTrack Knee Pads

Close-up of a person's legs wearing brown shorts and black knee protectors against an orange background.
Close-up of legs wearing black knee protectors against an orange background.

Knee pads of the take them on and off easily variety. Velcro straps allow you to completely remove them without taking them over your feet, like the sleeve variety of kneepad. Substantial foam padding protects your knees, but designed to be plenty breathable so they don’t get all nasty and stinky. These will be being worn, but hopefully not actively deployed, in the Alps this weekend.

Endura Pro SL Glasses

Close-up of a man wearing a yellow cap and large reflective sunglasses, with a focus on his facial features against an orange background.
A person wearing bright sunglasses holds up a clear replacement lens while looking at another individual. The background is painted in an orange color.

Full frame glasses with vents around the lenses to help prevent steaming up, and a choice of lenses for different conditions. All have a coating designed to make water disperse, so you can see where you’re going in the rain.

Endura SingleTrack Gloves

A person holding up two different cycling gloves in front of an orange background, showing enthusiasm.
A person showing a pair of Endura SingleTrack gloves, one glove facing towards the camera and the other with fingers curled into a fist, in front of a bright orange background.

Rufty tufty gloves with plenty of grip on the hands and fingers, and protection on the uppers.

Endura MT500 D30 Ghost Baselayer

A person standing against an orange wall, showing off a black jersey with a patterned back while giving a thumbs-up.
Close-up of a person's hand reaching into the side pocket of a fitted black shirt against an orange background.
Close-up of a person's hand holding the hem of a black sports shirt, showcasing the Polartec label for Power Dry fabric.
A person wearing a black protective shirt with an intricate design and dark padding stands confidently in front of an orange wall displaying a sign that says 'REQUIRED 24 Hours'.
A person standing against an orange wall, wearing a fitted black protective shirt with a geometric padding design on the chest. The individual has short hair and glasses, and is posing with hands on hips.

Is Mark hench or is he all padded up with D30? This stretchy baselayer has D30 shoulder, chest and back protection inserts. It also has pockets, so you can stash your bananas in there. And a zip, so you can get it on and off even when you’re so tired from shredding the trails that you can’t lift your arms in the air. It’s a new item from Endura and while Mark will be hoping not to need it, it’s a nice piece of reassurance for his Alps trip.

Endura HumVee Mips Helmet

A red bike helmet viewed from above, resting on the head of a person wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, with an orange background.
A black cycling helmet being held against an orange background.
A person holding a black cycling helmet with ventilation holes against an orange background.
A man wearing a red cycling helmet and glasses, looking at the camera with a serious expression against an orange background.

This is a new helmet for 2025, and has a Virginia Tech rating of 5. The visor clips on and off, and you get bug mesh to keep the wasps out. MIPs handles the rotational forces, and if you’re unlucky enough to deploy the helmet, you can get a new one for half price from Endura.

Endura MT500 Burner L/S Jersey

Close-up of a blue jersey featuring mesh panels for breathability.
A close-up of a person's arm wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, showcasing a zippered pocket on the forearm against an orange background.
Close-up of a blue sports jersey featuring a textured design on the front, with a bright orange background.
A man wearing a long-sleeve sporty jersey with 'ENDURA MT500' branding, standing against an orange background.

Mark is very excited about the prospect of deploying the lift pass pocket that’s in this jersey. He’s less excited about making use of the sticky shoulder patches to help keep his massive heavy bag of camera gear in place.

Endura MT500 Burner Lite Jersey

A person wearing an Endura MT500 long-sleeve jersey and cap, standing against an orange wall, with their right hand extended downwards.

Floaty light with loads of ventilation, this jersey strikes the balance between tough enough for bike park fails, but cool enough for endless laps in Alps summer sunshine. It never rains for long, does it?

Endura Loop S/S Tech Tee

A person standing confidently in front of an orange wall, wearing a red shirt and a yellow cap with large sunglasses.
Back view of a person wearing a red t-shirt featuring the text 'Born in Scotland', the year '1993', and the phrase 'RIDDEN WORLDWIDE' along with a graphic design.

Made with ‘drirelease’ fabric, this is a casual styled T-shirt for riding or just hanging out in.

Endura Loop Cargo Short

A close-up of a person wearing tan cargo shorts, with an orange background.
Person wearing brown cargo shorts and a red shirt, standing in front of an orange background.
A person adjusting their shirt while wearing tan cargo shorts against an orange background.

These are lightweight and synthetic but feel like the fabric should be tough enough to resist abrasion – although the finish looks a bit like tough cotton. The waist is adjustable using what Benji describes as ‘school trousers’ – a button and loop system inside the waist band. Benji likes to ride in trousers, but he was already planning his apres-bike activities in these as we shot the photos.

Endura Loop Full Finger Glove

A person holding up two different styles of cycling gloves, one red and one black, against an orange background.

These have a touch of gel padding in the palm, to keep the bumps at bay.

Endura Engineered Boxers

A person holding up a pair of black Endura cycling shorts in front of an orange background.
A person holding a padded garment, showcasing its protective features, against a bright orange background.
A person holding a black fabric strap displaying care and material information, including percentages of polyester, nylon, and elastane. The background is an orange color.
A person holding a box of Endura Engineered Padded Boxer II against an orange background, wearing a yellow cap and red mirrored sunglasses.

We have spared your blushes, and Benji is displaying rather than modelling these boxers, with a built in chamois and antibacterial properties.

Endura Hummvee Windpoof Shell Jacket

Close-up of a hand adjusting a red drawstring on a camouflaged fabric.
A hand holding a compact, folded camouflage-patterned item against a bright orange background.
A person wearing a camouflaged jacket and sunglasses stands against a bright orange background.

A floaty light jacket that you can stuff into the front hand pockets. Designed for riding bikes, or hanging out on your local high street. Benji is embracing the hanging out look here, like some sort of moorland Liam Gallagher.

Reolink Altas Solar Powered Security Camera

Reolink Altas solar-powered security camera with a solar panel and charging cable on a wooden surface.

This was secret when it landed, but isn’t secret any more and the review is already up. Far too organised. The camera has a built in battery, so it stays charged for ages even if the sun doesn’t shine. It’s got a built in PIR light too, and it allows you to chat to would be intruders over the built in microphone and speaker. Easily operated via a phone app, no subscription needed, just supply your own memory card.

Thread of the Week

Endorium gets this week’s thread of the week, which unfolds into a good vibes ‘just do it, you’ll have a lovely time’ happy fest. Everyone out in Morzine that spots a solo rider this summer, please give them a cheery wave, and maybe call out ‘Are you Endorium?’.

Image of a mountain bike displayed in an outdoor setting, showcasing its high-end features.

As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So endorium please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for your random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, like.

STW Merch This Week:

Singletrack Magazine Weekly Podcast

Good grief. Benji has apparently dug in the archives to rub in the passage of time. Galibier still make good gear. I do not look much like this.

Stale Goods Friday – 2016 Galibier VentUltra Gilet

A person stands confidently with their hands on their hips, wearing a lightweight, windproof gilet over a gray t-shirt, in front of a stone wall.

“A wind proof lightweight gilet with asymmetric zip to keep your core warm in cold winds. Weighing a claimed 59g, it can be easily stuffed away in a pocket or bag when you don’t need it. There are two access panels in the rear so that you can get to your jersey pockets for you mid ride pies, and you can wash it in the machine at 30degC – which is just as well since it’s only available in white.”

Driven By Creativity

Have yourself a dose of Manchester/Macclesfield lad, Lando, with this new video just out today:

And that’s it! STWhannah, OUT.

Hit me up for all your future pumptrack and trail needs: hannah.dobson@velosolutions.com or follow along for general life nonsense @1fishonabike

Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Replies (3)

    pmurden June 13, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    All the best of luck on your new venture(s) Hannah. We will miss your wise words.

    David Bisset June 13, 2025 at 1:27 pm

    It is like leaving school all over again. There is a world of possibilities out there Hannah, go out and take them.
    Velosolutions are very lucky to have you. I can just imagine you with pick and shovel and asphalt building tracks.

    brakestoomuch June 13, 2025 at 2:17 pm

    As soon as you leave, Mark and co. go on a lads’ holiday to the Alps! Charming 😉
    You will most definitely be missed, but I wish you all the best in the future. May the road rise up to meet you. Then fall, then rise, then fall again, then rise; it is a pumptrack, after all.

