Hans Rey Says Goodbye To GT – 38 years of good times

Video

by 2

After 38 years – which we think is the longest running cycle sponsorship ever – Hans Rey and GT have parted ways. The GT brand was mothballed at the end of last year, and we’ve since seen some long standing GT riders bid farewell to the brand. Hans Rey has now joined them, with this video looking back on 38 years of good times – many of which have been in the pages of Singletrack.

Fancy a bit more reminiscing? Here’s a selection of Hans Rey’s stories from over the years:

Issue 143 Hans Rey: Lasting Legacies
Issue 157 – Norway Hans Rey
Trans Angeles: Rock and rolling across the Angel’s city: From Issue 120
More discussion »
Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Replies (2)

Comments Closed