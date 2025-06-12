Hans Rey Says Goodbye To GT – 38 years of good times Video by Hannah Dobson June 12, 2025

After 38 years – which we think is the longest running cycle sponsorship ever – Hans Rey and GT have parted ways. The GT brand was mothballed at the end of last year, and we’ve since seen some long standing GT riders bid farewell to the brand. Hans Rey has now joined them, with this video looking back on 38 years of good times – many of which have been in the pages of Singletrack.

Fancy a bit more reminiscing? Here’s a selection of Hans Rey’s stories from over the years:

