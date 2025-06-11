Coming Soon: MTBers Guides to Les Gets, Morzine & Avoriaz News by Mark Alker June 11, 2025

Later this week Mark, Benji and Sanny are off on an adventure in the French Alpine resort towns of Les Gets, Morzine and Avoriaz.

Perhaps better known for their downhill world cup action they are definitely a huge attraction for the summer full face, downhill riders from across Europe and beyond. But we are looking for something different. We are going on the hunt for the trails outside of the bike parks where the body armour requirement isn’t quite so high.

We are even taking a gravel bike with us as we believe there’s something in this cluster of trails for every off road taste.

We aren’t saying you won’t catch us on a bike park black DH trail but that’s not the mission of this trip. There’s something in this region for every type of rider from beginners to experts and with the help of a bunch of expert locals and some commercial partners we are going to bring you our ultimate guide to the Porte du Soleil region.

And it’s not just about the trails. From best tips on how to get there and where to stay whatever your budget to the best places to eat based on what the locals reckon and not just the tourist regulars, we intend to gather as much useful info as possible.

We are heading out on Thursday the 12th and you will be able to follow our adventures live on our Instagram account. But the full story will be published in issue 162 of Singletrack world magazine in August. Each of the three towns will then get their own places in our destination guides section.

Our intent is to bring you great stories and really useful information so that you can plan your own trips, but we couldn’t do this sort of thing without the support of our partners for this trip. They are all great businesses and you should definitely check them out.

Singletrack Porte du Soleil Partners

Partners

Chalets1066 are putting us up in Les Gets, Bike Morzine are looking after us when we stay in Morzine.

Saracen are providing the bikes for us on this trip from eMTBs, enduro rigs to gravel and The Hub Les Gets will be helping to keep them running for us.

Yellow Jersey have us fully covered for our trip from everything from plane delays to the all important medical coverage we all need when we ride in the mountains. Singletrack readers can get 10% off any policy with code SINGLETRACK10

Endura are sending us out with a bunch of their latest gear to test and to reveal to you while we are out on the trails. Heads up. Check FGF this week for a preview of the gear.

We will be getting to and from the airport thanks to the amazingly name Skiddygonzales transfers, who also organise away day trips out to other bike parks in the wider region from Morzine.

There’s an awful lot of stuff that needs to fall into place for a trip like this and it’s all being gracefully coordinated by Anne from The Wonder Ltd.

Head to our Instagram account to keep up with our live updates.

