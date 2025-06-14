New Tweed Valley 50km ‘HERitage Trail’ News by Hannah Dobson June 14, 2025

Fancy a ride with a history lesson along the way? There’s a new 50km Tweed Valley route that celebrates women’s history in the area.

River Tweed, Innerleithen, Scottish Borders, Scotland. UK – Pic Phil Wilkinson / Destination Tweed

FNY Collective Unveils ‘HERitage Trail’ at The Hunt 2025: Celebrating Women’s Impact in the Tweed Valley

Tweed Valley, Scotland – Strap in – the fierce, fearless and funny women of the FNY Collective are back and blazing a new trail, quite literally. This year’s flagship Hunt event will see the grand launch of the much-anticipated ‘HERitage Trail’ – a celebration of rad adventurous women, rooted in the rugged beauty of the Tweed Valley, and supported by Destination Tweed.

Part bike ride, part love letter to the women who’ve shaped this land (and our handlebars),the multi-stop journey connects riders to local legends, feminist folklore, and the quieter corners of cycling history that deserve a megaphone. The 50km route runs from Stobo to Traquair House and features World record-holding rower, Taylor Winyard from Stobo as well as the Innerleithen Alpine Club, a remarkable group of Victorian women who adventured the Borders Hills. The route also passes the Peebles Witch Trial memorial which honours 27 people, mostly women, executed for witchcraft in 1629.

“We wanted to make a trail that doesn’t just get your legs spinning – it gets your heart beating faster for all the right reasons,” saysAneelaMcKenna, FNY co-founder and all round bike adventurer. . “This isn’t just about bikes. It’s about belonging. It’s about HERstory, not just history.”

None of this would have been possible without the generous support of Destination Tweed’s Community Grants Scheme, whose funding through the National Lottery Heritage Fund made the HERitage dream a reality – or the mighty crew of volunteers who turned ideas into mapped-out magic. Special shout-outs go to Stewart Wilson, the Tweed Valley Blogger, for capturing the spirit of the trail in words and images, and to the incredible women and local champions who opened their hearts, shared their stories, and gave up their time to enrich every bend in the path.

Stewart comments: ‘’It’s been a humbling and fun experience researching the HERitage Trail stories. These tales, from uplifting to tragic, add a rich, new layer to the Tweed Valley’s history.”

The Hunt 2025, the Collective’s annual not-a-race (but also maybe a little bit a race) celebration of good times and fun trails, will be the scene of the launch – with attendees getting first dibs on the new HERitage Trail route. Expect a day of adventure, connection, community, and questionable fashion choices – participants in their costumes celebrating the most iconic women in history!

In typical FNY fashion, it’s a day where rules take a backseat and inclusion rides up front. Everyone’s invited – whether you ride flats or clips, ride hard or hardly ride at all.

The HERitage Trail is now live onthe FNY Collective website, complete with a downloadable map, route description, and insight into the women whose stories it honours. It’s a rolling reminder that cycling is for everyone – and where women belong too.

So dust off your bike, pump up your tyres, and come write your own chapter in this bold new trail tale.

