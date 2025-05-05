The Local Loop: what is a mountain biking ecosystem?

News

Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) has been working on a ‘Fresh Cuts’ project with some young people to help them develop the skills to make mountain biking videos. This first one is by Ross La Trobe, who may have been hoping for a topic like ‘Scotland’s sickest singletrack’ or ‘How to shred harder’, but instead got the topic of the economic benefits of mountain biking.

It might sound a bit dry, but Ross has done a properly excellent job of making it entertaining, and incorporates a bunch of nice video editing skills in there too. Top work.

