DJI does not agree with proposed e-bike rule changes by Ben Haworth May 6, 2025

DJI comes out swinging saying the new e-bike proposals do not “have a clear theoretical foundation”.

The company also appears to accuse Specialized (with its new two-tier Turbo Levo Gen 4 models) of “certain practices within the industry that are exploiting user needs, where certain manufacturers differentiate their products by imposing subscription-based fees or offering superior performance or features exclusively for premium models, despite identical hardware components. They profit primarily through software limitations.”

If/when the new regulations get introduced – which won’t be any time that soon in all likelihood – DJI states “we are committed to adhere to established guidelines. We are also committed to providing our users with support in light of any regulatory changes that may impact our products.”

Official statement from DJI in full:

1. The proposed restriction of 750 W does not appear to have a clear theoretical foundation justifying why this specific limit has been chosen. We believe it is essential for the industry to engage in more thorough and comprehensive discussions to determine an appropriate power limit.

2. The imposition of a 750 W limit may overlook the needs of certain vulnerable groups, including individuals with disabilities who require enhanced assistance, those with higher body weights, minors, and users of e-cargo bikes for transporting supplies, where often involve loads up to 400 kg, necessitating additional support when navigating inclined terrains. We urge policymakers to consider these unique requirements in their deliberations.

(Additionally, It is also important to recognize that in scenarios involving e-cargo bikes, users with higher body weights etc., the riding speed tends to be significantly lower than the speed limit. Consequently, the associated kinetic energy and the likelihood of potential injuries remain low and within acceptable safety standards.)

(E-Cargo bikes might need to be discussed separately, as there might be a separate classification for e-cargo in the future? We support the establishment of more nuanced classifications and standards within the industry, rather than imposing a blanket lower power restriction across the board. It is our position that a tailored approach would better address the diverse needs and applications within this sector.)

3. Our pursuit of enhanced power is driven by the goal of improving the riding experience (while maintaining a balance between the wear and cost of easily worn components), rather than merely increasing power for its own sake. For instance, the Avinox’s power output is intelligently modulated, automatically decreasing power and torque during gear shifts. This strategy extends the life of the transmission system, ensuring an optimal balance between performance, safety, and reliability.

4. It is crucial to remain critical regarding certain practices within the industry that are exploiting user needs, where certain manufacturers differentiate their products by imposing subscription-based fees or offering superior performance or features exclusively for premium models, despite identical hardware components. They profit primarily through software limitations. This highlights the critical importance of prioritizing genuine user needs and maintaining transparency in product offerings.

5. We recognize the need for more adaptable solutions for eMTB riders, including scene-based power modes and user-adjustable settings, which we have successfully developed and implemented. These features allow users to tailor the power mode (including the highest power setting) to meet varying situational demands, such as requiring greater power when starting the ride or ascending hills, thereby enhancing the overall riding experience within legal speed limits. This innovation has been widely validated in the market.

6. We’re closely monitoring the EU regulations and we are committed to adhere to established guidelines. We are also committed to providing our users with support in light of any regulatory changes that may impact our products. Should such circumstances arise, we will ensure that our end users and OEM bike brands have access to the necessary resources and guidance for adaptations.

7. Avinox represents more than merely power output; its innovation is reflected in various features, such as its compact size and lightweight design, impressive power-to-weight ratio, seamless software-hardware integration, advanced smart-assist algorithms, lightweight yet high-capacity battery, rapid charging capabilities and more. All these elements underscore Avinox’s commitment to enhancing user experience and exemplify our dedication to innovation.

8. Since its launch, Avinox has swiftly garnered acclaim from OEM bike brands, users, and top tier media outlets and organizations, underscoring the importance for the industry to heed these voices.

