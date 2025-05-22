Hunt Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core wheels revealed NewsPress Release by Ben Haworth May 22, 2025

H_Core-reinforced carbon rims, compliant front wheel, durable ratchet hub, brass nipples and Enduro ABEC5 bearings.

Hunt Wheels Press Release in full:

HUNT Updates MTB Wheel Range with Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core

Redesigned H_Core-reinforced rim, front & rear specific wheel designs, H_Ratchet XL hub system.

Leveraging the high strength-to-weight ratio of H_Core-reinforced carbon rims, HUNT engineers have created the strongest rear wheel in the category. Combined with a compliant lower spoke count front wheel, durable ratchet hub, brass nipples and Enduro™ ABEC5 bearings throughout, this wheel system is strong enough to endure the biggest landings and rowdiest tracks, yet compliant enough to keep riders on their line. Designed to upgrade hard-hitting enduro rigs (150-190mm travel) to their fullest potential.

TL;DR Summary:

Category-leading impact resistance: 220J rear wheel/170J front wheel impact rating with H_Core carbon reinforcement and anti-splinter layup technology.

Front & rear-specific wheel designs: carbon layup, rim dimensions, spoke count and gauge all tailored to the use case.

H_Ratchet XL 40T hub system: Built for reliability and high torque capacity. Hand-built with brass nipples and washers for added durability and corrosion resistance.

Enduro™ ABEC 5 stainless steel cartridge bearings for low-maintenance laps.

The Proven Enduro wheelset features front and rear-specific wheel designs: tuned carbon layups, rim dimensions and spoke specifications each optimized for the purpose. With an internal width of 31mm, the wider front rim is holistically tuned with 28 spokes for grip and tracking through the gnarliest of lines. The rear wheel features a slightly narrower 30mm internal width, bolstered with an oversized 4mm bead, laced with 32 thicker gauge spokes to stay true and shrug off hard hits, cased landings, and sketchy lines. Both rims feature HUNT H_Core technology – carbon-dense, pultrusion-formed reinforcement inserts that strengthen the junction between the rim bed and sidewall on each side, throughout the circumference of the rim, reinforcing the structure and eliminating voids (porosity) in the molding process.

At the center is the HUNT H_Ratchet XL 40T hub, delivering the highest level of durability at reduced weight, featuring an oversized inboard ratchet ring designed to handle high torque loads, 9-degree engagement for reduced pedal kickback, oversized 17mm stepped axle, and improved hub sealing interfaces to keep the elements out. HUNT partnered with Enduro™ Bearings to supply hubs with ABEC5 bearings, which keep on keeping on and go above and beyond your expectations for service intervals. Hand-built with triple-butted spokes and brass spoke nipples with washers, this wheelset is the ultimate upgrade for aggressive riding, from enduro tracks to park laps.

Within HUNT’s in-house testing protocols using their custom impact rig, the rear wheel achieved an impact rating of 220 joules – the highest rating measured among the relevant wheels in the category, with the front wheel achieving an impact rating of 170 joules. Read more about HUNT impact testing methodology here.

Full specs:

Ride-tuned carbon rims with front/rear-specific layups.

31mm front / 30mm rear internal rim widths.

4mm thick rear rim bead for pinch-flat protection and added impact strength.

H_Core technology integrates pultruded, highly compacted carbon inserts to reinforce the critical junction between the rim bed and sidewall.

Anti-Splinter Layup: 10k carbon weave added as penultimate layer in the layup schedule to increase failure energy and reduce microcracks.

H_Ratchet XL hub delivers the highest level of durability at reduced weight, featuring an oversized inboard ratchet ring designed to handle high torque loads, 9-degree engagement for reduced pedal kickback, oversized 17mm stepped axle, and improved hub sealing interfaces to keep the elements out.

Enduro™ ABEC5 bearings.

Handbuilt with brass nipples with washers for durability and corrosion resistance.

Front Spokes: triple butted 2.0-1.7-2.0 (2.2 at the head, Pillar Spoke Reinforcement) to increase compliance.

Rear Spokes: triple butted and 0.1mm wider than the front spokes at 2.0-1.8-2.0 (2.2 at the head) for a stronger build and increased impact resistance.

HUNT H_Care Included – Lifetime Free Crash Replacementfor original purchaser.

Freehub Compatibility: SRAM/Shimano HG, XD, Microspline

Weight: 1956g (29″) | 1879g (Mullet)

Price: £1,199 | $1,499 | €1,449

“Utilising our most recent in-house carbon fibre advancements, H_Core and the anti-splinter layup technology, and combined with careful wheel building considerations, thorough lab and UCI Enduro World Cup race testing, we have produced a wheelset that we are incredibly proud of. During the extensive lab testing we are happy to prove that these wheels offer the best impact testing results we have ever seen, giving increased big hit confidence and assured durability, all whilst still delivering our desired ride characteristics. All of this ensures that the Proven Enduro wheels are ready for every race run, day after day, week after week.” – Ollie Mant, HUNT Development Engineer, Masters in Mechanical Engineering

Availability

The all-new HUNT Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core wheelset is available worldwide in limited quantities now, with fast local shipping available in the UK, US and EU.

huntbikewheels.com

