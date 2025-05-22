New Orbea Rallon is DH as well as Enduro NewsPress Release by Ben Haworth May 22, 2025

As raced to the top spot by Tahnee Seagrave just t’other day, here’s the new gravity sled from Orbea.

Orbea Press Release in full:

NEW ORBEA RALLON: GRAVITY BRED

THE NEW ORBEA MACHINE BEGS FOR A CHALLENGE. WITH PLANTED HANDLING, UNBEATABLE SUSPENSION PERFORMANCE, AND A LOW CENTER OF GRAVITY, IT’S BUILT TO TAKE YOUR RIDING TO THE NEXT LEVEL.

DH AND ENDURO-ORIENTED PLATFORMS WITH MORE CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS THAN EVER, BUILT FOR THE FASTEST LAPS.

Orbea’s relationship with competition is indisputable. Throughout its 185-year history, it has claimed podiums across disciplines, from road racing to MTB, including triathlon and, more recently, gravel. This makes its evolution into downhill (DH) — the Formula 1 of mountain biking — a completely natural step.

Extensive experience in MTB, major success in Enduro championships with the Orbea Enduro Team, and relentless innovation through OOLAB (Orbea Optimization Lab) have all built the foundation for this next leap. Since 2022, Orbea has been racing in DH competitions, first with Martin Maes aboard a unique double-crown Rallon, and more recently with a motorless Wild.

Now, Orbea unveils its most ambitious bike to date: the new Rallon DH. The ultimate downhill machine, born from years of race track development, and exactly the same bike raced at World Cups.

What Makes the New Rallon Unique?

DOWNHILL FAST

Gravity tuned with uncompromised suspension performance to get you downhill. Fast.

Uncompromised suspension performance

Low center of gravity

DH refined geometry

Precision tracking

ADJUSTABILITY FOR EVERY TRACK

Dial in your ride with unmatched adjustability for every track.

Attitude adjust

On the trail: Quick adjustments for each track

Off the trail: Configure your Rallon for your style

BUILT FOR ABUSE

Count on Rallon’s robust builds for the most reliable downhill companion.

Quiet frame fundamentals

Gravity standard components

Integral Orbea Elements

DOWNHILL FAST

Uncompromised suspension performance

Rallon DH is prepared for the steepest, gnarliest descents of any World Cup track with 200mm suspension front and rear, ready for the big drops and high speeds you find at top-level racing.

Rallon prioritizes downhill suspension performance, with great traction and composure to enjoy the roughest DH tracks. Tuning the kinematics to reduce the pedal kickback minimizes the effect of chain tension on the suspension. The rear pivot location decouples braking forces from the swingarm assembly, reducing braking feedback.

The progressive-linear leverage curve offers better traction through small bump sensitivity, strong mid-stroke, and support to resist bottoming out on big hits. Riders can adjust Rallon’s leverage curve, choosing between 25% and 30% progressivity depending on the track they are riding.

Low center of gravity

A downhill bike demands exceptional stability to give racers maximum confidence on steep, rough terrain. Lowering the center of gravity is key — and that’s exactly what Rallon’s GravityLink suspension system delivers. By positioning the shock as low as possible in the frame, GravityLink unlocks a more planted, stable ride when it matters most.

By lowering the shock, Orbea was also able to drop the top tube which, combined with a low bottom bracket, brings the center of gravity as low as possible — boosting stability and improving agility when leaning into corners or throwing the bike in the air. The GravityLink system also offers a secret weapon, the possibility to add weight to the BB, a behind-the-scenes hack of many World Cup mechanics. Riders can add one, two, or all three weights (395 g, 95 g, and 93 g) to increase composure and ground-hugging stability.

Or, for tracks that demand quicker reactions and acceleration, the weights can easily be removed.

DH refined geometry

Years of developing and testing Rallon’s geometry on downhill tracks have allowed Orbea to perfect it. Now, with more adjustability than ever, riders can fine-tune their Rallon and optimize the ride for any track.

Rallon DH comes exclusively in a Mullet setup with its specific GravityLink.

Precision tracking

Manipulating the carbon weave allows Orbea to control flexibility without sacrificing strength, giving a perfectly balanced front and rear triangle stiffness. A lot of technology, modeling and testing which translates to confidence and grip on rough, off-camber terrain and valuable fractions in race runs.

ADJUSTABILITY FOR EVERY TRACK

Attitude adjust

There’s a big difference between a downhill race, a bike park lap and a relaxed ride with friends. Rallon’s adjustability helps you get the perfect setup, no matter where the day takes you.

On the trail: Quick adjustments for each track

Shock progressivity: Adjust progression by approximately 5%—from around 25% to 30%—using the flip chip in the GravityLink system.

Head Angle Adjust: change the head angle +/-0.75º using the offset headset cup.

Weighted BB: Increase stability by adding weight to the bottom bracket. Simply attach any or all of the included weights (93 g, 95 g, and 395 g) to the threaded holes in the GravityLink.

Off the trail: Configure your Rallon for your style

You know your riding style best, which is why there are plenty of options to suit you when configuring Rallon, during the purchasing process.

Chainstay Length: Orbea gives the option to choose the chainstay lengths: 442 mm for more playful riding or 450 mm for ultimate stability at high speeds. In testing Orbea finds that the chainstay length riders prefer is related to their riding style, not their frame size. For this reason Orbea gives the rider the choice, rather than changing the chainstay length on different sizes. This is something that they can offer because all their bikes are built, pained and shipped from their headquarters in the Basque Country, Spain.

BUILT FOR ABUSE

Quiet frame fundamentals

Cables are fully guided inside Rallon’s frame, eliminating rattling and making it easy to change cables during maintenance.

Rallon is fitted with an upgraded, soft rubber chainstay protector with hollow recesses that absorb chain hits better and reduce noise.

Gravity standard components

Components are selected to withstand the tough life of a DH bike and give confidence in any challenge.

Integral Orbea Elements

As is standard across much of Orbea’s mountain bike range, Rallon comes equipped with the FLP multitool, spacious LOCKR storage, sealed bearings, and Second Skin vinyl frame protection.

PERSONALIZATION

While many teams race on bikes which the public can’t purchase, with Orbea can get your hands on the same Rallon as their pro team, Orbea FMD Racing – The Gravity Cooperative. Additionally, Orbea offers their industry leading MyO program which lets riders tune the configuration of their Rallon to suit their needs as well as designing the colour scheme. There are also a choice of 3 range colors: Aloha green-Fantasy purple carbon view (gloss), White chic-Diamond black (gloss), Nickel (matt)-Nickel chrome (gloss).

ENDURO VERSION

Orbea also offers an Enduro version of Rallon, which uses the same frame, with it’s active, supple suspension and low center of gravity to offer unmatched stability, precision, and control at race speed. And because no two tracks—or riders—are the same, Rallon offers unparalleled adjustability, letting you fine-tune performance for every ride.

A 180mm fork matched with 170mm rear travel will be enough for the biggest hits in the bike park or for running party laps on the craziest trails without dulling Rallon’s eager handling.

Supple, Active Suspension: Rallon is built to excel on descents. That starts with suspension kinematics designed to be as active as possible, reacting smoothly to even the smallest bumps. This is essential for maximum grip, control, and absorption on rough trails at high speeds.

E-Shock Optimized: This suspension design has been developed to take full advantage of the latest electronic shocks. Traditionally making a bike better at descending meant compromising climbing; active suspension is great on the downs but inefficient on the ups. Electronic shocks remove that compromise, firming up whenever more efficiency is needed. Designing Rallon’s suspension with this in mind from the start means that with Rallon you really can have the best of both worlds.

Steep ‘n’ deep: Now even deeper and matched with a really low standover. More space to move your body means more control and more control means more speed. Almost all riders will be able to fit a 240mm dropper, regardless of frame size.

Attitude Adjust: Dial in your ride with unmatched adjustability for every trail. Shock progressivity: change the progressivity by around 5%, from around 22.5% to 27.5%. High and Low: Switch between High and Low settings using the flip chip in the GravityLink. This adjustment changes the head angle by 0.5º and alters bottom bracket drop by 7 mm. Head Angle Adjust: change the head angle +/-0.75º with the offset headset cups. Weighted BB: Add weight to the bottom bracket to add stability. One 553g weight is available.

Rallon is available in either mullet or full 29” versions, just by changing the gravity link. Select a 27.5″ for a nimble ride or 29″ for all out speed.

Range

Rallon is available in 4 frame sizes (S, M, L, XL) and 4 models: Rallon D LTD is our Downhill weapon and Rallon E-LTD, Rallon E-Team, Rallon E-10 is one of the most capable enduro bikes out there.

