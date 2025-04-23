Video: Rob Warner’s Retro Race

Retro bikes. Rob Warner. Modern bikes. Loud Troy Lee outfit. It’s all here. Peak lad science, possibly proving the point that brakes are probably the most important thing on your bike. Here you go…
What happens when you put Rob Warner against the clock on five generations of Giant downhill bikes? From the iconic 1996 ATX 990, which propelled Rob to become the first British rider to win a Downhill World Cup, to the cutting-edge Glory Advanced, a modern race machine designed for ultimate performance.
