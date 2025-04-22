New Canyon Spectral AL starts from £2,249 NewsPress Release by Ben Haworth April 22, 2025

Following on from the Canyon Spectral CF last year, here’s the metal models: three Canyon Spectral AL bikes launched today.

FUN NEEDN’T BE COMPLICATED: INTRODUCING THE ALL-NEW CANYON SPECTRAL AL

The Spectral AL offers a dialled 150mm front and 140mm rear travel, paired with trail-perfect geometry and options for a mullet setup or full 29er wheels.

Some people keep their bike spotless, every bolt torqued to perfection, ready for a photoshoot at a moment’s notice. That’s cool, but let’s be real: that’s not all of us. Some ridersgo hard, rinse the mud off with a quick spray from the hose, and call it a day. Some ridershave a rusty multi-tool that’s been through a decade—or two—of service, and it’s the only tool they need. Some riders are imperfectionists, and that’s alright with us. The new Spectral AL is for them.

This is trail riding stripped back to its rawest, simplest form. The Spectral AL is for the riders who are too busy ripping laps to polish their bike after every ride. It’s for the riders who straighten a wobbly wheel with a stout kick and keep rolling. It’s for the riders who want nothing more thana bike that’s simple, solid, and stupid fun. No frills, no faff, no nonsense; just a tough and incredibly capable aluminium trail bike that can dish out whatever punishment the hardest riders might serve up.

The Spectral AL takes theaward-winning recipe ofthe Spectral CF and cooksit down to the essentials. It has the same playful, all-rounder ride, The same geometry that laughs in the face of gnarly descents and makes climbs feel like less of a chore. Canyon’s engineers optimised every inch of the Spectral AL to work with the strengths of aluminium yet retain the celebrated characteristics of its carbon sibling. From the sleek tube profiles to forged frame details, this bike isn’t just functional—it looks damn good doing it.

Rugged simplicity doesn’t skimp on performance, though. The Spectral AL offers a dialled 150mm front and 140mm rear travel, paired with trail-perfect geometry: a 64-degree head tube angle for confidence in the rough and a 76.5-degree seat tube angle to power up the climbs. With options for a mullet setup or full 29er wheels, riders can choose how to play.

Spectral AL models

There are three value-packed offeringsin the Spectral AL lineup:

The Spectral AL 5, at 2,299 €, is all about reliable performance at a price with plenty of spare cash on handfor post-ride beers. With a Shimano Deore build and plush RockShox Lyrik suspension, it’s everything riders need to hit the trails, and nothing they don’t.

Step it up with the Spectral AL 6 at 2,999 € – Fox 36 Performance fork, Shimano SLX drivetrain, and a spec list that punches well above its weight.

At the top of the tree, there’s the Spectral AL CLLCTV Fabio Wibmer edition at 3,999 €. SRAM AXS electronic shifting, RockShox Ultimate suspension, and Fabio’s custom Bolt artwork make this one seriously tricked-out ride.

The all-new Spectral AL is available from Tuesday 22nd April at canyon.com or through the Canyon App, where you can also find bike service information, compatible spare parts and exploded drawings. Remember; fun doesn’t need to be complicated.

UK pricing

GBP EU EUR SPECTRAL 5 2,249 2,399 Spectral 6 2,799 2,999 Spectral CLLCTV 3,749 3,999

Related