Hunt’s new pultruded, carbon-dense H_Core inserts claim high impact resistance without high weight

The Purpose

HUNT Wheels introduced today the all-new Proven Carbon Trail H_Core wheelset, the company’s most versatile MTB wheel to date. Engineered to offer the optimal combination of impact resistance, quick hub engagement, front and rear tuned ride characteristics, and low weight to handle the diverse terrain that trail riding entails. The carbon rims feature HUNT’s proprietary H_Core reinforcement technology, designed to significantly increase impact resistance without a weight penalty or excess rigidity. Designed for bikes up to 160mm in fork travel, the wheel system feature front and rear specific wheel designs, with each aspect of the wheel – the rim profile, carbon layup, and spoke gauge each optimized for the use case to provide compliance and traction at the front end, paired with stability, strength and pinch flat resistance in the rear.

With 2-degree hub engagement and a system weight of 1732 grams (29” pair), high impact resistance and reliability doesn’t come at the cost of rotating mass or responsiveness.

Key Features

H_Core carbon rim reinforcement insert technology front and rear

Front and rear-specific wheel designs: internal rim widths, carbon layup and spoke gauge all tailored for the optimal front and rear wheel ride characteristics

4mm rear rim bead width shrugs off impacts and protects against punctures.

Enhanced anti-splinter rim layup protects against ‘micro cracks’

HUNT S_Rapid Engage hub set offers 2-degree engagement (90-tooth ratchet with 6 double-tooth pawls)

Lightweight and trail ready: 1732g per 29” pair, 1719 grams per mullet pair.

H_Care free lifetime crash replacement policy included with purchase.

H_Core Carbon Reinforcement Insert Technology

By integrating pre-cured, pultruded, carbon-dense inserts into the rim construction before layup, HUNT H_Core technology ensures exceptional durability where it matters most—the high-stress junction between the rim bed and sidewall.

For trail riders tackling rugged and unpredictable terrain, strength and impact resistance are paramount. H_Core inserts provide high-strength physical reinforcement on each side of the rim construction throughout the circumference of the rim, while also ensuring consistent and complete carbon compaction and resin flow during the manufacturing process, eliminating porosity within the carbon structure. The result is a reinforced rim free of voids or stress risers, offering incredible resilience against impacts without the weight penalty or excessive rigidity associated with high-impact ratings.

The wheelset has been in development for three and a half years, with over 900 hours of trail time, pushing limits on every climb, descent, and feature. Proven in the heat of competition with four Enduro wins, including a British National Enduro title under Christo Gallagher. The new HUNT Proven Carbon Trail H_Core wheelset delivers uncompromising performance, reliability, and confidence for every rider, on every ride.

Purpose-Built Front and Rear Carbon Wheels

The HUNT Proven Carbon Trail H_Core wheelset is engineered with front and rear-specific asymmetric carbon rims, each tailored by our UK-based engineering team to meet the demands of trail riders.

The front rim boasts a wider 31mm internal profile, optimizing comfort and maximizing cornering traction when paired with today’s high-performance trail tyres. This ensures exceptional grip and control, helping riders carve through technical terrain with confidence.

The rear rim, built for strength and stability, features a slightly heavier carbon layup compared to the front (20g heavier based on 29in in rims front and rear) and narrower 30mm internal width to reduce rolling resistance while maintaining grip and braking traction. The oversized 4mm-wide rear rim bead was engineered to spread impact forces and minimize the risk of pinch flats and punctures.

The asymmetric offset rim designs compensate for the difference in spoke tension between the drive and non-drive sides (rear wheel) or disc brake and non-brake sides (front wheel), resulting in more even spoke tension throughout the wheelset throughout seasons of hard riding.

Lateral Compliance: Optimized Comfort and Stability for Trail Performance

Using a custom testing rig, the HUNT engineering team measured the lateral spring constant—how the rim responds to force under load across rim iterations throughout the development process. Quantifying this metric allowed the team to fine-tune the asymmetric rim profiles and carbon layups to achieve an optimal blend of lateral compliance and stability for the front and rear rim designs. The front rim is designed with measurably higher lateral compliance, enhancing comfort, tracking, and cornering grip, while the rear rim is engineered with less compliance to offer greater load-bearing capability and tracking when cornering at pace or absorbing impacts from trail obstacles.

Front and rear spoke choices for a custom ride

To complement the front and rear-specific rim designs, HUNT Proven Carbon Trail H_Core wheels are hand-laced with Pillar triple-butted spokes, selected specifically for their unique front and rear characteristics:

Front Wheel Spokes : Featuring a narrower 1.6mm central gauge, these spokes reduce weight while enhancing compliance, delivering a smoother ride and improved trail comfort.

: Featuring a narrower 1.6mm central gauge, these spokes reduce weight while enhancing compliance, delivering a smoother ride and improved trail comfort. Rear Wheel Spokes: With a broader 1.7mm central gauge, the rear spokes are selected for superior strength and durability, effectively handling the higher loads and impacts associated with aggressive riding.

HUNT Anti-Splinter Layup to prevent ‘micro-cracks’

A key development for the HUNT Proven Carbon Trail H_Core wheelset was the evolution of the enhanced carbon layup designed to reduce splintering. Through laboratory and real-world testing, the engineering team found that the addition of a penultimate 10k carbon weave in the layup enhanced resilience to ‘micro-cracks’ that could lead to larger failures.

2-degree S_RapidEngage Hubset – ultra smooth, ultra efficient

The S_RapidEngage freehub features 6 pawls with 2 teeth per pawl, transferring power in an alternating pattern to a highly durable 90-tooth ratchet ring, providing an almost instant 2-degree engagement angle for improved responsiveness to pedal input. Riders will appreciate this quick engagement when tackling the steep, technical climbs where immediate, precise power application and modulation is necessary to clear obstacles.

Hunt H_Care Included – Lifetime Free Crash Replacement

At HUNT, the mission is simple: build wheels that keep riders riding. HUNT’s Free H_Care lifetime crash replacement policy is included in the purchase price of HUNT Proven Carbon Trail H_Core wheelset, so customers can focus on the ride, not the worry. H_Care is offered to the original purchaser only and covers against accidents and mishaps.

HUNT Proven Carbon Trail H_Core Specifications

Front 31mm internal rim width. Rear 30mm internal rim width.

H_Core internal carbon insert designed to increase fibre density and boost strength.

HUNT Anti-Splinter layup: 10K weave penultimate carbon layer increases resistance to micro-cracks.

H-lock bead-seat up-kicks for easy and secure tubeless installation.

Hand laced, 28 spokes with 2x lacing pattern.

Straight-pull for excellent torsional strength and direct power transfer.

Pillar triple-butted spokes made from Swedish Sandvik T302 (18/10) stainless steel.

Triple butted 2.0-1.6-2.0 front spokes for compliance. Triple butted 2.0-1.7-2.0 rear spokes for impact strength.

Alloy square body, 14 gauge, 16mm hard-anodized black nipples.

S_RapidEngage freehub with 6x double-tooth pawls and 90t ratchet providing 2-degree engagement.

CNC machined 6061-T6 heat-treated front and rear alloy hub body.

Centre lock disc mount (6 bolt adapters are available)

Sealed cartridge bearings.

Dual full-contact seals.

Boost only.

29in or mullet wheelset options.

UD carbon rim finish.

SRAM/Shimano (HG) Shimano Microspline and SRAM XD freehub compatible.

Bright White or Stealth Black water transfer graphic under lacquer.

H_Care Free lifetime crash replacement policy.

Ship pre-taped with HUNT tubeless valves and spare spokes.

Weight: 1,732g (29), 1,719g (mullet)

Pricing: £1,199

Availability

The trail-tuned HUNT Proven Carbon Trail H_Core is now available to pre-order at huntbikewheels.com with wheels arriving for riders in the first week of March 2025.

