Red Bull Featured: BMX goes BIG in Manchester this Saturday EventsNewsPress Release by Ben Haworth April 10, 2025

The brand new Red Bull Featured event will run from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday April 12th at Manchester Central.

Red Bull press release:

THE WORLD’S BEST BMX RIDERS CONFIRMED FOR RED BULL FEATURED

Olympic and X-Games gold medalists among the all-star line-up set to redefine the limits of BMX riding at a world-first event.

Full list of confirmed male riders for Red Bull Featured; Kieran Reilly (Great Britain), Daniel Sandoval (United States), Ryan Williams (Australia), Kevin Peraza (United States), Kenneth Tencio (Costa Rica), Jude Jones (Great Britain), Nick Bruce (United States), Logan Martin (Australia)

Full list of confirmed female riders for Red Bull Featured; Hannah Roberts (United States), Lara Lessman (Germany), Sasha Pardoe (Great Britain), Lizsurley Villegas (Colombia), Natalya Diehm (Australia), Nikita Ducarroz (Switzerland), Queen Saray Villegas (Colombia) and Kim Lea Müller (Germany)

The competition consists of four individual features, all bigger and bolder than ever seen in a competitive setting. These include High Air, Sub Box, Quarter Pipe and Jump Box. Each feature will be independent and critiqued by four of the most esteemed judges in the industry, including Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Worthington MBE, Olympic bronze medalist Declan Brooks and recent Olympic Games Head Judge, David Cleworth.

British Olympic silver medalist Kieran Reilly, 8x X-Games gold medalist Ryan Williams and British 2024 European Champion, Sasha Pardoe are part of the star-studded line up set to take on the all new competition format at the iconic Manchester Central on 12th April 2025. Full line-up detailed below.

These exciting names in the sport are being challenged to push the limits of what’s possible and try to land a world-first trick in front of a crowd. In an all new format, created by BMX legend and Red Bull athlete Sebastian Keep, each rider is given a unique opportunity to attempt major tricks, without being penalised by judges if they fall.

The adrenaline-fuelled event will not only involve a thrilling BMX showcase, but those in attendance will also be able to get their hands on the exclusive merchandise and enjoy live music with a special half-time performance. The atmosphere will be electric as fans will be closer to the ramps than in a normal competition, with the chance to get up close to their favourite riders as they enjoy the action from an innovative viewing platform specially made for this groundbreaking new format.

“Having this confirmed list of world-class riders and hearing their excitement for the event, is clear evidence of why it will be a huge success. The interest around the event from both riders and fans illustrate that the community are excited for this event! I’m thrilled that Red Bull have helped make this vision into a reality and I can’t wait to see what tricks the riders have in store for the fans in Manchester!” said Sebastian Keep.

Also speaking on the event, British Olympic Silver medalist Kieran Reilly stated “The more risk, the more reward. The rush of putting it all on the line to attempt a trick and it paying off is incomparable. I want to be the best but I also think I’m addicted to that feeling when you pull it off! I can’t wait for the event and to take the win in any of the features is going to take something huge! You absolutely can’t expect to do well playing it safe here. Winning World Championships and achieving the triple flair are two very proud moments of mine, and hopefully I can add another to the list at Red Bull Featured!”

Having won the first Olympic Gold medal for Freestyle BMX at Tokyo 2020, Australian rider Logan Martin said “I’m really excited for the event as I expect it to be focused on producing new and innovative tricks, with less press pressure to attempt multiple tricks in one run. The new format will change up the dynamic as it’s different to the typical contest I would usually compete in, as I will be able to attempt a new trick I have been working on for a quarter pipe, which I can’t wait to show everyone. It will be a world’s first! Besides the fact it’s cool to say you have created a new trick in the sport, it’s also very cool to push past your own limits and see how far you can really go.”

Upon confirming to take part in Red Bull Featured, German rider Lara Lessman added, “I’m expecting only good times and a lot of progression from all the riders, especially the girls, who can show what they have been practicing for a while! We will probably see more riders pushing each other as a team mate rather than being competitors. There are definitely tricks I haven’t shown yet because typically your score gets marked low when you crash, however Red Bull Featured gives us more chances to push the limits and get the result we are aiming for.”

General tickets are on sale now for fans to purchase (£27.35 – £32.82)

