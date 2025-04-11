Fresh Goods Friday 752: The Very Helmet Edition Fresh GoodsNews by Ben Haworth April 11, 2025

Hey gang! It’s time to gawp at some of bike and bike-adjacent stuff that’s landed at STW HQ this week.

We hope you like helmets. Enjoy!

Is that a Mips equipped beret though..?

Park Tool FCT-1

Price : £13.99

: £13.99 From: Freewheel

Much like the Wheels Manufacturing Fox Shock Adjuster Tool featured in FGF 743, this cuboid tool is something you very much don’t need but is nice to have if you’re a certain person/job. Ever had a top cap on a fork that was impossible to undo using just your stiff little fingers? The FCT-1 is for easy and damage-free removal of suspension fork caps. The six sides correspond to popular fork cap designs (Fox, RockShox, DVO, Marzocchi, Ohlins et al) and it’s made from non-marking plastic. We dare say it can also be used in Dungeons & Dragons.

Park Tool ZP-5

Price : £24.99

: £24.99 From: Freewheel

Ahh… flush cut pliers. Beautfiul. This ZP-5 is forged and machined; a high quality flush cutter. Ideal for closely cutting zip ties, especially in tight or awkward spaces and also helps reduce the chance of your inner thighs being sliced open by a rogue zip-tie with a poorly trimmed end. Oof.

Urge Treps helmet

Price : €159.00

: €159.00 From: Urge Bike

A new flagship lid from Urge. Features: two-position visor with a third position being ‘pop-off’-ed, Fidlock buckle, eco-tastic bamboo fibre wicking pads, oversize air vents, and something called ERT. ERT stands for Energy Reduction Technology; soft, flexible pads designed to absorb the energy of rotational and linear impacts. According to Urge: “Unlike other hard materials that only react to violent impacts, ERT activates immediately, even in the event of low-energy impacts. Traditionally, helmets must pass certification tests simulating extreme impact forces of up to 300 Gs. However, they are not required to attenuate the energy of lower impacts often associated with head injuries and concussions. The ERT is designed to add a level of protection against these critical low-energy impacts.” While we’re not going to get into the whoel science helmet wars, I [Benji] will say that this helmet is incredibly comfy.

Sweet Protection Bushwacker 2Vi Mips

Price : £219.00

: £219.00 From: Sweet Protection

Sweet Protection’s flapgship trail hat. What’s it got going on you ask? Well now: improved coverage, Mips Air, new integrated 360 fit system with on the fly vertical adjustment, ‘STACC’ ventilation (cools down the temporal arteries), adjustable visor, replaceable moisture absorbing front pad.

Sweet Protection Fixer Composite 2Vi Mips

Price : £649.00

: £649.00 From: Sweet Protection

Oof. This is a fancy full affair. You know something is pretty full-on when it has titanium Double-D rings! What else? 2-layer Mips Safety System, carbon shell, hardshell glassfiber helmet, multi-density EPS Impact Shields in front and rear,

two-position break-away visor, Emergency Sevices removal cheek pads, 11 ‘penetration proof’ vents. As a bonus it looks a bit like the sort of full facer that Gold Leader would wear.

DT Swiss F 1900, 12 x 157mm axle, 27.5 inch rear, Shimano HG

Price : £274.99

: £274.99 From: Freewheel

This is for A Thing. You know when you have a bike that’s pretty much perfect but you can’t help yourself and you try to mess/improve it, despite knowing fiull well that you should jsut leave it be? Well, that’s what I’m doing with my Saracen Ariel 50E e-bike. Inspired by the perma tweaking of a Specialized Levo SL 2 Alloy (and me being frequently tyre-whacked on the arse when riding super steep stuff) I’m going to convert the Saracen to mullet. This will also involve having to make Shimano hardware talk to SRAM hardware nicely. And a bit of a wheel size/speed hack vai Shimano E-Tube app.

Big Agnes Rapide SL

Price : £135.00

: £135.00 From: Big Agnes

A highly packable sleeping mat with a claimed weight of 482g, pack size of 9 x 18cm, and R-value of 4.8 – which should make it suitable for chilly UK nights. It comes with a ‘pumphouse’ inflator – basically a big bag with a valve that joins onto the inlet valve. A separate outlet valve takes care of deflation in the morning.

Fly Creek UL Quilt

Price : £350.00

: £350.00 From: Big Agnes

You can use this as a quilt – with a pocket for extra cost feet – or zip it up into a sleeping bag (and perhaps poke your feet out if they get too hot?). It comes with a mesh storage bag – so it’s not living all squashed up – but compresses down into the provided 17x20cm pack when you’re ready to go on your travels. Weight: 434g, ISO Limit: 12*C.

