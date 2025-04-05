Sneak Peek: 20 Years of MTB Photography With Ale Di Lullo

If you’re a Singletrack Subscriber, you can go and read our full interview with Ale di Lullo, one of the most prolific photographers in the mountain bike world. Here’s a teaser. Subscribe today and get instant digital access to all our content, including the full interview with Ale.
You’ve definitely seen his work – he’s photographed 19 years of Mountain Bike World Cup races, as well as countless product launches and sponsored athletes. It’s his shot of Brage Vestavik in the mountains of Alaska that’s wrapped around Issue 160 of Singletrack World. After so many years in the industry, you might think getting a cover shot is just another day at the office – but print still gets Ale stoked. He’d just moved house, so over a slightly shonky internet connection, and with a few interruptions from his cat, Ernesto, we sat down for a chat about how he got here, and what keeps the fire burning.
“World Cup photography… it became like wedding photography.”
“Creativity is not needed in racing [photography], because in the end, you need to see the product, or the model, the expression, in the best case the podium.”
“…photography is changing, because the outlets that we have to showcase it have changed.”
“If you found a new angle, you killed it, you nailed it.”
“There’s not many riders that do really their thing…
Brage is one of those that is doing his thing.”
“What got me close to a sport like this?
Nature, adventure, exploring, friends, community.”
Recommended products
-
Issue 160£10.00
-
Singletrack MembershipFrom £7.99 every 2 months
-
Print & Digital Gift Subscription£49.00