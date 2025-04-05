Sneak Peek: 20 Years of MTB Photography With Ale Di Lullo Online Feature by Hannah Dobson April 5, 2025

You’ve definitely seen his work – he’s photographed 19 years of Mountain Bike World Cup races, as well as countless product launches and sponsored athletes. It’s his shot of Brage Vestavik in the mountains of Alaska that’s wrapped around Issue 160 of Singletrack World. After so many years in the industry, you might think getting a cover shot is just another day at the office – but print still gets Ale stoked. He’d just moved house, so over a slightly shonky internet connection, and with a few interruptions from his cat, Ernesto, we sat down for a chat about how he got here, and what keeps the fire burning.

Cover, Issue 160 of Singletrack World.

Even pro photographers take selfies. Ale, out in Alaska.

“World Cup photography… it became like wedding photography.”

“Creativity is not needed in racing [photography], because in the end, you need to see the product, or the model, the expression, in the best case the podium.”

Ale, creatively showing the product. Rider: Cody Kelley

“…photography is changing, because the outlets that we have to showcase it have changed.”

“If you found a new angle, you killed it, you nailed it.”

Creative angles. From back in 2013.

“There’s not many riders that do really their thing…

Brage is one of those that is doing his thing.”

“What got me close to a sport like this?

Nature, adventure, exploring, friends, community.”

Brage Vestavik in one of those shots that gets lost on Instagram// Ale Di Lullo / Red Bull Content Pool

