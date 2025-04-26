Readers’ Rides: Steel Special News by Ben Haworth April 26, 2025

For this edition of Readers’ Rides, Neal and Sam both share their steel full suspension mountain bikes.

Neal T’s Cotic FlareMAX Gen 3

Why this bike?

I foolishly went out on a demo day, which actually had me joining the Cotic CC for a day. I just fancied trying 29″ wheels, and now I have a Wee Steel Beastie in the fleet. Awesome ride with a rugged and sensibly “nice” specification.

Fork

Cane Creek Helm Air 140mm

Shock

Cane Creek DB IL Air

Suspension Set Up

I like pies, Ale, wine and cheese. 96psi in the Forks and 250psi out the back.

Wheels

Hope Fortus 26.

Tyres

WTB Verdict and Judge.

Tyre Inserts

Not yet, but maybe on the rear only soon.

Drivetrain

Shimano XT.

Brakes

Shimano XT 4-pots.

Bars & Stem

Cotic at the moment, but saving for OneUp setup

Grips

Ergon

Seatpost

OneUp

Saddle

Ergon

Accessories

Timber Bell

Size and Weight

Large, and reasonable

Additional Comments

It’s Orange and Blue, brilliant and a bit of a Bulldozer

Sam D’s Starling Murmur

Why this bike?

The geometry, simpleness and looks, also being British built

Fork

Rockshox Pike

Shock

Cane Creek DBCoil IL with Sprindex Spring

Wheels

DT Swiss 240 Hubs w/ XM481 Rims

Tyres

Maxxis Assegai & DHR2

Tyre Inserts

Rimpact in rear

Drivetrain

RaceFace Turbine crankset plus Shimano XT and SRAM GX mash-up

Brakes

Hope Tech 3 E4

Bars & Stem

OneUp Bar / Hope 35 Stem

Grips

DMR DeathGrip

Seatpost

OneUp 210mm

Saddle

Specialized Phenom

Accessories

Nukeproof CS Pedals

Size and Weight

Large & Don’t Know

Additional Comments

Ignore the tatty slabs, I’m to busy riding bikes!

Want to share you bike with the group?

Whether you’ve got a special new bike or just a bike that’s special to you, this is where you get to tell us about it! You send us your submissions, and then we cast our judgementalexpert lustful eyes over them and bring them to the world to ooh and ahh over. We’re picking the prettiest, the most curious, and the ones with a good story for you to appraise, praise, and maybe look wistfully at.

