Day 12: SKS Mudrocker Mudguard Set

SKS Mudrocker Mudguard Set
- Price: £66
- From: SKS / Zyrofisher
Mega mudguards to keep the spray away, front and rear. Mounts solidly to your fork up front to keep you mud free without all the rattling. Suitable for full suspension bikes too, the rear attachment is made using rubberised Velcro straps on the seat stays of the rear triangle. Further protection is provided by the extender, which can optionally be pushed in towards the seat stay.
