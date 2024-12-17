Day 12: SKS Mudrocker Mudguard Set

SKS Mudrocker Mudguard Set

Mega mudguards to keep the spray away, front and rear. Mounts solidly to your fork up front to keep you mud free without all the rattling. Suitable for full suspension bikes too, the rear attachment is made using rubberised Velcro straps on the seat stays of the rear triangle. Further protection is provided by the extender, which can optionally be pushed in towards the seat stay.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

  • This topic has 14 replies, 15 voices, and was last updated 1 hour ago by ossify.
Viewing 14 posts - 1 through 14 (of 14 total)
  • Day 12: SKS Mudrocker Mudguard Set
  • 3
    DickBarton
    Full Member

    I admire your reasoning behind using mudguards but that still doesn’t make it right for me – if I start using a mudguard then my mother will be right and despite it being 30 years later, she will remind me she was right way back then! I can’t live with that level of smugness…

    Posted 12 hours ago
    wheelsonfire1
    Full Member

    @stwhannah I’ve not found a bicycle yet that cannot have mudguards fitted, even if it’s something rudimentary like a race blade or Crud race. What is this unusual beast that you’re riding and why hasn’t Benji sorted you out with something?

    Posted 12 hours ago
    sharkattack
    Full Member

    Oh, I hope I win this one. I have the PERFECT outfit to wear with these mudguards.

    41p4Ez6xhDL

    617-t+Ik7BL._AC_UY1000_

    81i4PN2v5kL

     

    Just kidding.

     

    Or am I?

    Posted 11 hours ago
    bitmuddytoday
    Free Member

    That front Mudrocker is a peculiar product. I’ve got one and it doesn’t do anything more than a short milk bottle folded type. Sure it’s longer, but that’s still too short, so needs to be combined with a downtube guard.

    Posted 10 hours ago
    2
    aide
    Full Member

    ^ User name checks out ^

    Posted 10 hours ago
    2
    MoreCashThanDash
    Full Member

    if I start using a mudguard then my mother will be right and despite it being 30 years later, she will remind me she was right way back then! I can’t live with that level of smugness…

    My mother told me that one day I’d end up killing my now wife. The thought of having to listen to my mother say “I told you so” at prison visiting time has made me much more sympathetic to MrsMC’s quirks and foibles

    Posted 10 hours ago
    3
    oldfart
    Full Member

    My dad always told me ” Doesn’t matter what you look like son ” that’s why I’ve got an Alpine Stars Onesie and a Mudrocker ! What I do have is a nice clean warm bum so there !

    Posted 7 hours ago
    1
    doomanic
    Full Member

    Question;

    The SKS Mudrocker Rear mounts to what part of the bike?

    Answers;

    Under the saddle
    Seatpost
    Chainstays
    Swing Arm

    Blurb;

    the rear attachment is made using rubberised Velcro straps on the seat stays of the rear triangle.

    Errr…

    Posted 5 hours ago
    serkuss
    Full Member

    Correct answer is not an option. 50/50 between seatpost and chainstays?

    Posted 4 hours ago
    2
    Mark
    Full Member

    Benji says the answer in the video.

    Posted 4 hours ago
    sadexpunk
    Full Member

    Yep, as mark says, Benji does give the answer in the video…..

    Posted 3 hours ago
    1
    Northwind
    Full Member

    This is one when it ought to say “what does benji say” rather than “where does it fit”.

    Also when I clicked on the sks website I scrolled down and looked at their complete range of mudguards and now I have the giggles. SO MANY PRODUCTS

    Posted 3 hours ago
    lister
    Full Member

    Isn’t the whole point to watch the video to get the answer? It has never occurred to me to look for the answer on a website somewhere else.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    ossify
    Full Member

    I think we need a new mug with “Don’t eat road juice”

     

    Isn’t the whole point to watch the video to get the answer? It has never occurred to me to look for the answer on a website somewhere else.

    This… although tbf the first few days did give the answer on the page.

     

    Posted 1 hour ago
