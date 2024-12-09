Vote Now: MTB Personality Of The Year

Who has worked the hardest, raced the fastest, championed the most or just helped enable more of us to get out and ride. Who has inspired you the most in the last 12 months? Here are the finalists for MTB Personality of the Year – get your votes in!

Leo ‘Lando Steezy’ Smith is the man with the moves, on and off the bike. Whichever bike he’s on, he’ll be throwing shapes and having fun. Fun is definitely the name of the game for Lando, and he’s clear that everyone should follow their own path to fun – whatever bike that happens to be on. But it’s not all play and no work – he’s a committed content creator, sharing the stoke and responding to fans on social media on a daily basis. Offering riders a different kind of role model to they’ve seen in the bike world before, Lando combines the chilled vibe of youth, music and BMX style with a backdrop of a serious change agenda. He’s used his public role to raise awareness around racism and mental health issues, and to push the bike industry to do more to reach new riders. A firm believer in the power of bikes as a tool for change, he’s all about all bikes, and getting all people on them.

Riding a Barbie themed bike, she backflipped her way down the first ever women’s Red Bull Rampage run, and won it. Do we need more of a statement than that to justify her inclusion here? She went to Rampage to win – with a phone full of affirmations to prove it. Conquering all the nerves and pressure of being number 1 rider, she absolutely stomped her line. The women have arrived, and Robin Goomes represented. If she’s a Barbie Girl, we all want to be one.

Robin Goomes performs at Red Bull Rampage in St. George, Utah, USA on October 10, 2024. // Robin O’Neill / Red Bull Content Pool

That overtaking move in the Olympics, after riding from the back and a whole stack of other overtaking moves? Spectacular. Tom Pidcock had the masses gawping at mountain biking, without a backflip in sight. Quite the achievement. Never mind what he’s done on the road, his Olympic XCO gold was a race for the ages. How many people watching from their sofas will have thought ‘Hmm… maybe I’ll get that bike out of the shed’ after seeing that?

Tom Pidcock, picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Still a rider, but also very much an on-camera personality. Whether it’s his entertaining interviews with improbable microphones and horsing around, or saying what others are afraid to say out loud to the UCI, he’s worth listening to. He’s also helping give future racers a chance, with his Privateer Project giving a racer at each World Series round the chance to race with proper race support.

As an extra cool reason to vote we are entering everyone who votes into a draw to win a £20 merch voucher to spend in our shop. There’a a voucher to be won in every category so the more categories you vote in the more chances you have to win.

Voting Instructions

You don’t need to be a registered Singletrack user to vote in our awards, but you will still need to ‘login’ to the voting form below by entering your name and a valid email address (No password needed). The form doubles as your entry into our free draw. Once you have voted your will be redirected to our Awards index page. This will be the signal that your vote has been registered.

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Email Address *

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related