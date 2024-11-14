Don’t Look Now: Another Ridgeline Film From Gee Atherton

While he wasn’t in Utah at Red Bull Rampage this year – giving our nerves a rest – Gee Atherton went to possibly the most Rampage-like terrain to make another Ridgeline film. Ridgeline VI is filmed in Kazakhstan, a very long way away from useful things like hospitals. Eep.

Here’s the full PR, with photos by Dan Griﬃths.

Ridgeline, the renowned mountain bike ﬁlm series known for capturing some of the most awe-inspiring and high-stakes mountain bike adventures across the globe, launches its latest and most ambitious instalment: Ridgeline VI: Kazakhstan.

Easing into the peril

In pursuit of a fresh challenge, the Ridgeline team turned their sights beyond the familiar mountains of Europe. Seeking a place of mystery and raw, untouched beauty, they found themselves drawn to Kazakhstan. Covering an immense 2.7 million square kilometres, Kazakhstan is the world’s ninth-largest country, a land that demands a new level of preparation and respect. Unlike previous projects where the team could adapt quickly, Kazakhstan’s vast and remote stretches required far greater planning. With long distances between petrol stations and rugged, isolated terrain, every step of the journey had to be carefully thought out.

To the moon, on the moon.

Gee: not have been at Rampage, but perhaps might as well have been.

Actually looks achievable.

From the bustling cultural hub of Almaty to the dramatic desert slopes of Altyn Emel National Park and Bartogay Lake, the country presented unique and demanding challenges unlike anything the team had faced before. The terrain, reminiscent of the iconic lines at Red Bull Rampage, allowed Gee to push his riding to new extremes, and it wasn’t just about the physical challenge; the mental stakes were also heightened by the sheer isolation. Far from any form of civilisation and reliant solely on a satellite phone for emergencies, the margin for error was nonexistent.

Don’t follow Gee if you want the easy route down.

Gee’s journey in Kazakhstan saw him tackling huge, natural lines onboard his Atherton Bikes A.200, calling on every inch of travel to soften the rugged desert terrain. Hitting massive, loose scree slopes, often blindly, with just one take to nail it, the experience has redeﬁned the team’s understanding of big mountain riding potential, highlighting the delicate balance between ambition and the unforgiving reality of these untouched environments.

Gee, taking up fishing?

Supporting the Ridgeline team were local ﬁxers Viktor and Julia, whose guidance proved invaluable. Their presence underscored the warmth and generosity of the Kazakh people, who continuously surprised the team with their hospitality. Moments that initially seemed ﬁlled with danger, like encountering a farmer armed with a gun in the remote steppe, were later understood as acts of concern for strangers navigating the wild.

When Gee takes up cyclocross, he’ll be a demon in the sandpit.

Kazakhstan, with its vast and humbling landscapes, has expanded the boundaries of what Ridgeline can achieve. The experience illuminated the power of teamwork and the deep sense of purpose that comes from working toward something greater than oneself. Ridgeline VI: Kazakhstan is more than just another mountain bike ﬁlm; it’s an invitation to see the sport from a whole new perspective.

I’m sure Rampage is somewhere this way?

Supported by Red Bull Kazakhstan.

Co-Director & Rider: Gee Atherton

Co-Director & Photographer: Dan Griﬃths | Moonhead Media Camera Operator and Lead Mountaineer: Brodie Hood

Drone Operator: Nico Turner

Access and Operations: Jamie Robertson Editor: Nico Turner

Sound Designer: Keith White Colour Grading: John Rogers

