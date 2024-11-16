Bridgedale: Making Socks That Are Good For The Sole?

“I’ve got you some lovely bike socks”.
If you ride bikes, this is the kind of phrase you’ll hear from some well-meaning relative or colleague. Your heart will sink, as you know that you’re about to receive some socks with bikes on. Quite possibly badly drawn bikes, stitched into a thin synthetic sock that has so many threads on the inside that it looks like a Chinese dragon at New Year. You smile your best grateful smile, squeak ‘thank you’ through gritted teeth, and place them straight in the ‘regift to a school raffle’ pile once home.
There is a big difference between bike socks, and socks with bikes on. Bridgedale makes bike socks. These are socks for riding bikes in – though it’s recommended you wear other clothes as well – and they’re made by the folks at Bridgedale who specialise in making socks for outdoor activities. If you’ve never wondered how socks are made, now is the time to start wondering, and then watch this.
If you’re now wishing that there was a sequel where we get to follow Paul from Maintenance around as he fixes things, you’re not alone. And if you’re thinking your cockles have been warmed, that’s the kind of place you’d like your toe-warmers to be made, then let’s move on and see exactly what the ‘bike socks’ these nice folks make look like.
The folks at Bridgedale think socks should be a functional accessory that play a crucial role in optimising the performance, comfort, and enjoyment of every rider – and they think their socks will bring you five benefits over the competition:
1. Superior Comfort and Shock Absorption
Bridgedale’s Off Road Bike socks are engineered with advanced cushioning, strategically placed in key areas. The socks use an ASYMMETRIC designwith cushioning in key areas specific to the left or right foot. Their VIBRATION DAMPENING FOOTBED utilises a specific type of padding, which helps reduce pedal chatter and trail vibrations, while padded zones around the outside of the foot, the ANKLE and along the ACHILLES provide additional warmth and increased impact protection. Bridgedale have even developed a new UNDERFOOT TOE SEAM for this range. By moving the toe seam to the underside of the sock they have been able to add in extra padding on top of the toes and increase the level of protection against impacts in this vulnerable area.
2. Advanced Moisture Management and Temperature Control
Bridgedale’s FusionTECH is a unique process that sets Bridgedale apart from other brands. They blend the highest quality yarns and materials, using the latest knitting technology, to create every sock. This blending of yarns allows them to maximise the key benefits of each material and ensure every sock is as comfortable as possible, regardless of the conditions. The Summerweight models are made with Coolmax, keeping your feet cool and comfortable in hotter conditions while the other styles use Merino wool, which gives a soft feel, great temperature regulation, warmth even when wet, and anti-bacterial properties. Coolmax or Endurofil are used for additional moisture control, wicking away sweat, while Lycra Sport gives a structured fit and greater foot stability. The new UNDERFOOT TOE SEAM also eliminates the potential cold spot across the top of your toes, an issue found with traditional over toe sock seaming.
This choice of materials, construction techniques, and the availability of three different weights, ensure there is a sock in the range to keep your feet comfortable regardless of the terrain or the conditions
3. Enhanced Stability and Pedal Efficiency
The new Bridgedale Off-Road Bike socks focus on improving performance through better fit and support. By utilising Lycra Sport through-out the range Bridgedale have produced a sock that gives a supportive compression fit. This, along with a structured Y-Heel band and elasticated arch, means these socks have a close fit, which eliminates unwanted movement and friction. This additional support and precise fit allows for more accurate foot positioning, great stability and better balance, all ultimately meaning greater bike control.
4. Rugged Protection for Demanding Trails
Bridgedale are known world-wide for making the most comfortable and durable technical outdoor socks. All Bridgedale socks are backed by their Lifetime Guarantee. This covers against any faults in workmanship and/or materials. 100 Years of experience making socks means they confidently back their product with this guarantee and it’s this reliability, which means you can focus on the trail ahead, rather than worrying about your kit.
5. Boosting Confidence and Performance
The journeys we make are unpredictable. We’ll experience many ups and downs, diversions, changes in terrain and weather along the way. That’s why it’s comforting to have an inspirational, trusted and motivational friend. Bridgedale aims to be that valued ally in your outdoor adventures. For over hundred years they have been quietly, efficiently and dependably providing outdoor enthusiasts with the most comfortable and durable technical outdoor socks. They, like the people who wear their socks, hope to be positive and inspiring; they want to motivate and enable people to seek rich experiences in the outdoors.
Bridgedale’s commitment to crafting high-performance Off Road biking socks is about more than just physical comfort. The confidence that comes from wearing well-designed, reliable gear can significantly impact someone’s performance and mental focus. They hope their socks will help riders to seek out new challenges and tackle trails, new or old, in more comfort and with greater conviction and determination.
Socks might seem like a minor consideration. However, their impact on a rider’s comfort, performance, and safety can be substantial. They should be unsung heroes, who support and protect you through every twist and turn, climb and descent. The right sock should make your ride smoother and more enjoyable. Next time you’re gearing up for a ride, put some thought into what you put on your feet. Wear bike socks – not socks with bikes on.
