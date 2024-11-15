Fresh Goods Friday 731: The Humpty Dance Edition

Friday is the new Wednesday. Although Wednesday has always been the old Friday here at Singletrack. It’s complicated.

Whatever you choose to have your hump day, good luck getting over it. We’re here to help with the Frinesday’s Fredsh Goods! Dig in…

Marxist hiphop

Privateer 161 Gen 2

Price : £3,989 (inc. free upgrade to Hunt Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core wheelset)

: £3,989 (inc. free upgrade to Hunt Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core wheelset) From: Privateer Bikes

The new 161 from Privateer may remain pretty close to the Mk1 161 in terms of the key geometry numbers but there’s been a whole host of changes implemented. Visually it’s a very different looking bike but closer inspection reveals more than just different shaped top tube and a new paintjob. The two main things that intrigue us are the flipchip in the rocker (that allows the use of a 27.5in rear wheel for some hot mullet action) and the revised suspension kinematic. The previous 161 was a great bike… once you’d worked out how best to set up the rear. Which wasn’t easy to be fair (it basically ran best with less sag than you’d expect). The new rear suspension is supposed to be less changey in its leverage curve. It’s still progressive but in much more of linear-ish way. Oh, and yeah, you get carbon wheelset for this sub-£4k package during the Black Friday sales period (iel now until early December). Details here. Watch the video below for more info about this bike…

Fresh Goods Friday 731: D’Movie

Working on it. Please come back later.

Kryptonite Keeper Mini Folding Lock

Price : £64.99

: £64.99 From: Freewheel

What do you do when you want a bit of popping-into-Lidl security mid-ride but you’re not willing or able to cart a D-lock around with you? Folding locks like this one can be a good solution. Certainly a better solution than a dinky cable lock or similar. Or nothing at all. Hardened steel bars coated in rubber to protect bike paintwork. 560g. Two keys (that can be registered in case you lose one/both and need replacement). Folds down to a hip-pack friendly size (Penguin bars for scale, above), or you can mount it on bottle bosses using the specific holder provided.

Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One

Price : £449.99

: £449.99 From: Zwift

Hannah is doing the opposite of a digital detox and taking everything virtual (partly in the hope of introducing a new reality to her waistline). This Smart Trainer comes with ‘Zwift Cog’, making it easier to swap bikes onto the trainer without cassette compatibility issues – you can even put your mountain bike on here as it’s compatible with most 8-12 speed bikes. If you want to join Zwift, there’s a discounted first year membership fee available if you buy this trainer – or there’s a package where you get the trainer and Zwift membership together from the start. Singletrack Members currently get a 5% discount on Zwift trainers, via the Member discount zone, btw.

Fox Dropframe Pro Helmet

Price : £259.99

: £259.99 From: Fox Racing

Ideal for pizza delivery Deliveroo people or mountain bikers who want a bit more protection – and warmth – without having to go down the full-face route. 630g ish for this medium size (depends which of the three thicknesses of cheek pads you install). BOA Fit System dial. MIPS equipped. Three position peak. ‘Big Bore’ front vents. Increased ventilation and decreased surface contact area (compared to regular Dropframe) to reduce overheating. Fidlock chin strap. Anti-microbial liner and cheek pads.

Fox Defend 3L Water Pant

Price : £179.99

: £179.99 From: Fox Racing

This colour is called ‘Cocoa Brown’. You can also get them in black. Relatively lightweight three-layer waterproof, windproof, breathable main body fabric with a DWR finish. Fully seam-sealed inside. Sections of rufty tufty Cordura fabric is key areas that need a bit of reinforcement. Ratchet closure. Two hand pockets with waterproof zips. Typically on-trend tailoring from Fox Racing; tapered and a bit ‘sock showing’ but with ample room for modern knee sleeves/pads underneath.

Fox Women’s Ranger Fire Lunar Glove

Price : £34.99

: £34.99 From: Fox Racing

Anything from Fox Racing that’s called ‘Fire’ basically means it’s apparel for chillier conditions. These aren’t full-on winter boxing gloves by any means. They’re much more autumnal and springy season stuff. Water-resistant ‘Ax Suede’ palm. Sticky silicone grippers on thumb and fingers. Very nice crushed fleece interior. Classic snot wipe on the thumb. Extended cuff to over/under sleeves to keep the weather out.

Fox Women’s Defend Glove

Price : £34.99

: £34.99 From: Fox Racing

These mountain biking mittens may have to go into storage for a while but once ‘summer’ appears, they look like they’ll do the job nicely. “A perfect mix of lightweight top hand materials and a minimal, yet extremely durable palm”. it says here. Stretchy polyester construction with single layer Clarino palm with strategically placed perforations. Airy mesh finger gussets. Compression molded cuff for secure fit. ‘TruFeel internal TPR knobbies’ direct injected at fingertips (those small grey things).

STW Recycled Technical Ride/Baselayer

Price : £37.00

: £37.00 From: Singletrack World Shop

Made from recycled Polyester but you won;t believe how soft and wicking this t-shirt is. Use it as a ride jersey in the summer or baselayer in the winter. Or just wear it off the bike everyday as a luxury feeling t-shirt.

Featured Member Reward Of The Week

Reward : 20% off Osprey

: 20% off Osprey From: Singletrack Member Rewards Program

About Osprey: “Osprey was born in California 1974, with a head full of ideas and a desire to design & build innovative backpacks to the highest quality. Today, Osprey products continue that pioneering spirit, being used on the highest mountains to the remotest islands and everywhere in between. The Osprey Europe programme offers you the opportunity to promote an extensive range of innovative packs and accessories.”

Eggmen

What is Fresh Goods Friday? It’s Singletrack’s long running, weekly roundup of all of the new products that have been sent in to the magazine. Where do all of the goods come from? They’re sent in by bike companies and marketing agencies What happens to all of the products? They’re featured and then some are reviewed down the line in either Singletrack Magazine or in online reviews and photoshoots. What happens to them when you’ve finished with them? They’re usually sent back after review, or kept on long-term test bikes. But no one ever asks for shorts and shoes back. Trust us on that. Once we were asked to return some brake pads. I’m a company making the next big thing. How much does it cost to feature in FGF? Nothing. Nil. Zero. Diddlysquat. Sod all. Just send all ‘next big things’ to us at – Fresh Goods Friday, Singletrack Magazine, Lockside Mill, Dale Street, Todmorden. OL14 5PX. Please note that if you require the products back after they have featured then you are responsible for arranging collection at your cost. While it is our policy to feature everything we receive in FGF if we decide your product is not suitable for publication we won’t do it. Publication is at our discretion. Whether a product goes on for publication as a review is at editorial discretion. Beer, coffee & spirits will ALWAYS be tested.

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related