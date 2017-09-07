Vote Now! Singletrack Reader Awards 2017
by Hannah Dobson
September 7, 2017
We’ve considered your nominations, argued over who should make it through to the final, and finally agreed on three finalists for each award category. To vote you need to be a registered user on the site – it’s free to sign up here. Your vote is the only thing that counts – there’s no weighting or final adjudication by us. If you’re nominated, feel free to campaign and give yourselves the best chance of attracting as many votes as possible – don’t forget to use the hashtag #STRAW17.
Vote In The 2017 Singletrack Readers Awards Here.
To vote, you’ll need to go to this voting form here, but before you do, you might like to check out the nominees in each category. If you’re not sure who to vote for, click the links in the category headings to take you to a story about each of the candidates in each category. Voting closes on Sunday 17th September at midnight.
Best Hardware
The finalists are:
- Sixth Element Wheels
- SRAM GX Eagle
- SunRace Wide Range Cassettes
Best Softwear
The finalists are:
- Adidas Terrex Trail Cross Shoes
- Madison Flux Clothing Range
- Source Hipster Hydration Pack
Best Bike:
* under £1000
The finalists are:
- Calibre Bossnut V2
- Diamondback Heist 3.0
- Genesis Longitude
* under £2500
The finalists are:
- Nukeproof Mega 290 Race
- Sonder Transmitter Carbon GX Eagle Pike
- Stif Morf XT
* over £2500
The finalists are:
- Cotic Flare Max
- Hope HB160
- Orange Stage 5
Best Image
The finalists are:
- Chipps – Photograph of Saracen Factory workers, Issue 114
- James Robertson – Photograph of Jason Miles, Issue 112
- Pete Scullion – Cover Shot, Issue 111
Best Written Article
The finalists are:
- Hannah Dobson – Crying Shame, web column
- David Hayward – Mysterious Axxios Stickers Allegedly Reduce Vibrations On Bikes, web news story
- Jason Miles – Rumble In The Jungle, Issue 108
Best UK Event, Show or Series
The finalists are:
- ‘Ard Rock Enduro
- MTB Meetup
- Tweedlove Festival
Best Bike Shop
The finalists are:
- Cyclewise, Whinlatter, Cumbria
- Garage Bikes, Morley, Leeds
- Wheelbase, Staveley, Cumbria
Best Online Service
The finalists are:
- Keeper of The Peak
- Ordnance Survey
- Sixth Element
Best Trail Centre
The finalists are:
- Bike Park Wales
- Llandegla
- Nevis Range
Mountain Bike Personality of the Year
The finalists are:
- Annie Last
- Claudio Caluori
- Dan Jarvis
Voting closes on Sunday 17th September at midnight.
The results we be announced at our awards ceremony on Thursday 5th October 2017.