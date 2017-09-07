Vote Now! Singletrack Reader Awards 2017

We’ve considered your nominations, argued over who should make it through to the final, and finally agreed on three finalists for each award category. To vote you need to be a registered user on the site – it’s free to sign up here. Your vote is the only thing that counts – there’s no weighting or final adjudication by us. If you’re nominated, feel free to campaign and give yourselves the best chance of attracting as many votes as possible – don’t forget to use the hashtag #STRAW17.

Vote In The 2017 Singletrack Readers Awards Here.

To vote, you’ll need to go to this voting form here, but before you do, you might like to check out the nominees in each category. If you’re not sure who to vote for, click the links in the category headings to take you to a story about each of the candidates in each category. Voting closes on Sunday 17th September at midnight.

The finalists are:

Sixth Element Wheels

SRAM GX Eagle

SunRace Wide Range Cassettes

The finalists are:

Adidas Terrex Trail Cross Shoes

Madison Flux Clothing Range

Source Hipster Hydration Pack

Best Bike:

The finalists are:

Calibre Bossnut V2

Diamondback Heist 3.0

Genesis Longitude

The finalists are:

Nukeproof Mega 290 Race

Sonder Transmitter Carbon GX Eagle Pike

Stif Morf XT

The finalists are:

Cotic Flare Max

Hope HB160

Orange Stage 5

Vote In The 2017 Singletrack Readers Awards Here.

The finalists are:

Chipps – Photograph of Saracen Factory workers, Issue 114

James Robertson – Photograph of Jason Miles, Issue 112

Pete Scullion – Cover Shot, Issue 111

The finalists are:

Hannah Dobson – Crying Shame, web column

David Hayward – Mysterious Axxios Stickers Allegedly Reduce Vibrations On Bikes, web news story

Jason Miles – Rumble In The Jungle, Issue 108

The finalists are:

‘Ard Rock Enduro

MTB Meetup

Tweedlove Festival

The finalists are:

Cyclewise, Whinlatter, Cumbria

Garage Bikes, Morley, Leeds

Wheelbase, Staveley, Cumbria

The finalists are:

Keeper of The Peak

Ordnance Survey

Sixth Element

The finalists are:

Bike Park Wales

Llandegla

Nevis Range

The finalists are:

Annie Last

Claudio Caluori

Dan Jarvis

Hit the button below to start voting.

Voting closes on Sunday 17th September at midnight.

The results we be announced at our awards ceremony on Thursday 5th October 2017.

Vote In The 2017 Singletrack Readers Awards Here.