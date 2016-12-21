Gift Giveaway: Christmas Countdown Day 18

QUE?!

Yes, it’s Day Eighteen and the fourth AND FINAL week of our HUGE Singletrack Advent Calendar Christmas Countdown Competition Giveaway Bonanza! No idea what we’re talking about? Look here to see all of the prizes available for you to win throughout this week. Missed last week? Need more gift ideas for the cyclist in your life? Then check out what you missed in week 1, in week 2, and week 3.

For today’s competition (which is free and SUPER easy to enter) you have the chance to win these lovely carbon fibre handlebars from Kinesis UK

KinesisUK Strut R750 Carbon Handlebars

As well as producing lightweight titanium, alloy and steel frames for mountain biking, cyclocross and road, Kinesis UK also produces a range of components including wheels and cockpit items. The Strut R750 is from the Kinesis handlebar range, and it’s built from lovely Unidirectional Carbon Fibre in a 750mm width for XC and trail riding.

Being the R750 model, its got a gentle 15mm rise, though Kinesis also offer a flat version of the same handlebar that’s called the Strut F750. And at a claimed weight of just 166 grams, these would be an easy way to drop weight from a stock alloy handlebar, while offering a little more vibration damping too.

Kinesis Strut R750 Handlebar Specifications

Unidirectional carbon fibre construction

750mm width

15mm rise

5° backsweep and 3° upsweep

31.8mm clamp diameter

Claimed weight: 166 grams

RRP: £99.99

So, you want to win this handlebar? Well it’s good news for you, because it’s FREE to enter!

It’s also super easy – just watch this Facebook Live video carefully, and tell us who is today’s Singletrack Christmas Tree Fairy…

Can’t see the video? The head here to check out our Facebook page

How To Enter

Now you know who is on our tree today, all you gotta do is this:

Email competition@singletrackworld.com with the subject line: ‘Gift Giveaway Day 18‘.

In your email include;

The answer to the question: Who is on our tree today? Your Singletrackworld.com Username (it’s free to register so go here if you’ve not yet got one) Your real name and postal address (so we can send you the prize if you win!)

Mega Sack

But wait, THERE’S MOAR! Do that, and not only will we enter you in the draw to win today’s gift giveaway, but we’ll also give you one entry into the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love giveaway. Also known as the Singletrack Mega Sack Of Awesomeness, this is a box containing one of everything we give away each day. It’s a big box! As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will have the option of joining us here for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer. Please note that we can only post prizes to UK postal addresses, see here for full terms and conditions.

