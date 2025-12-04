Watch: ‘Down For Life’ 52 min film by legendary Alex Rankin

Sure, it’s technically an advert for DMR but that doesn’t stop it from being an excellent watch.
HOW MOUNTAIN BIKING INFLUENCED A BRAND / HOW A BRAND INFLUENCED MOUNTAIN BIKING
“Nowadays, we all take for granted that bikes are really good. But that was not always the case. This film is about the evolution of DMR Bikes, that both helped drive the scene we love forwards and help raise the bar for products that we have today.” – OLLY WILKINS
For three decades, DMR Bikes has shaped the culture, style, and progression of mountain biking. From the early days of backyard dirt jumps to global freeride films, World Cup riders, and iconic products, this documentary dives into the story of how DMR became one of the most influential names in MTB.
Latest Singletrack Merch
Buying and wearing our sustainable merch is another great way to support Singletrack
Featuring interviews with riders, product designers, and the crew behind the scenes, we explore the evolution of dirt jumping, freeride, slopestyle, and hardcore trail riding, and how DMR’s frames, pedals, and components helped define mountain biking.
From the legendary V8, V12 and Vault pedals to Deathgrips, to modern innovation and world-class athletes and local heroes, this is the untold story of 30 years of riding, failing, fixing, and repeating.
Whether you’re into dirt jumps, trail riding, freeride, or just love mountain bike history, this film captures the spirit of DMR and the culture around it and it also foretells the next chapter in the legacy of a brand that helped shape it.
FEATURING:
ALFIE STEPHENS
ANDREW DODD
ANDY LEHMANN
BEN DEAKIN
BLAKE SAMSON
BRENDAN FAIRCLOUGH
CLIFF BARBEARY
DAMIAN MASON
DUNCAN FERRIS
DYLAN STONE
ED KNIGHT
EME COSH
JIMMY PRATT
JON MOSS
KATY CURD
KERENZA SCOTT
LUKE SMITH
MATT RYLEY
NEIL DONOGHUE
NIGEL PAGE
OLLY WILKINS
PRESTON WILLIAMS
ROB HORTON
ROBIN WEAVER
ROSS TRICKER
SAM MARZETTI
SAM PILGRIM
SAM REYNOLDS
STEVE BEHR
STEVE GEALL
STEVE JONES
TOM ISTED