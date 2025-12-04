Watch: ‘Down For Life’ 52 min film by legendary Alex Rankin

Sure, it’s technically an advert for DMR but that doesn’t stop it from being an excellent watch.

HOW MOUNTAIN BIKING INFLUENCED A BRAND / HOW A BRAND INFLUENCED MOUNTAIN BIKING

“Nowadays, we all take for granted that bikes are really good. But that was not always the case. This film is about the evolution of DMR Bikes, that both helped drive the scene we love forwards and help raise the bar for products that we have today.” – OLLY WILKINS

For three decades, DMR Bikes has shaped the culture, style, and progression of mountain biking. From the early days of backyard dirt jumps to global freeride films, World Cup riders, and iconic products, this documentary dives into the story of how DMR became one of the most influential names in MTB.

Featuring interviews with riders, product designers, and the crew behind the scenes, we explore the evolution of dirt jumping, freeride, slopestyle, and hardcore trail riding, and how DMR’s frames, pedals, and components helped define mountain biking.

From the legendary V8, V12 and Vault pedals to Deathgrips, to modern innovation and world-class athletes and local heroes, this is the untold story of 30 years of riding, failing, fixing, and repeating.

Whether you’re into dirt jumps, trail riding, freeride, or just love mountain bike history, this film captures the spirit of DMR and the culture around it and it also foretells the next chapter in the legacy of a brand that helped shape it.

FEATURING:

ALFIE STEPHENS

ANDREW DODD

ANDY LEHMANN

BEN DEAKIN

BLAKE SAMSON

BRENDAN FAIRCLOUGH

CLIFF BARBEARY

DAMIAN MASON

DUNCAN FERRIS

DYLAN STONE

ED KNIGHT

EME COSH

JIMMY PRATT

JON MOSS

KATY CURD

KERENZA SCOTT

LUKE SMITH

MATT RYLEY

NEIL DONOGHUE

NIGEL PAGE

OLLY WILKINS

PRESTON WILLIAMS

ROB HORTON

ROBIN WEAVER

ROSS TRICKER

SAM MARZETTI

SAM PILGRIM

SAM REYNOLDS

STEVE BEHR

STEVE GEALL

STEVE JONES

TOM ISTED

