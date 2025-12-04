MegaSack Day 4: Win this Gtechniq Ultimate Bike Car Kit worth £140!

Win this Gtechniq Ultimate Bike Car Kit

Price : £139.95

: £139.95 From: Freewheel

Whether you’ve a new bike you want to protect from the outset, or and old favourite that needs some love, this bike care bundle will have your bike looking its best. As well as cleaning products to get the muck off, you get a couple of different protection options. The Bike Ceramic will give your frame a protective coating to help it clear mud and grime for up to 24 months, while the Ceramic Quick Coat will give up to 6 months of protection. Both are compatible with and can be used in addition to any frame wrap you may choose.

CONTAINS:

1 x Bike Clean 1 Litre

1 x Bike Clean Concentrate 500ml

1 x Bike Wash 250ml

1 x Drivetrain Degreaser 500ml

1 x Ceramic Quick Coat 500ml

1 x Bike Ceramic 15ml

1 x Tri-Clean 500ml

1 x Bike Microfibre Wash Mitt

1 x Bike Detailing Brush

1 x Bike Microfibre

1 x Bike Drying Towel

Today’s question:

If the entry box above is not working then try this link.

Newsletter sign-up:

Please leave this field empty Be In It To Win It To be in with a chance of winning you need to sign up to our newsletter or become a full member. We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Instructions:

Make sure you are logged in Enter your email address Answer today’s question Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you. Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

Tip for Subscribers:

Each day you enter counts towards the MegaSack. If you miss a daily draw it’s still worth your time going back and entering each one. That way you will still have the maximum entries in the grand MegaSack draw at the end. All daily draw competitions will remain open until midnight on the 22nd December to allow Subscribers to get the maximum number of entries in the big draw.

Come back at the same time tomorrow and you will be able to enter another MegaSack draw!

Who won yesterday?

Yesterday’s winner of the Nutrak x Truflo tyre care package worth £200 is: Bryan Evans.

Keep track of everything MegaSack ’25 here:

You may also like