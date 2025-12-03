MegaSack Day 3: Win this Vee x Truflo tyre care package worth £200

MegaSack Day 3: Win this Nutrak x Truflo tyre care package worth £200!

Nutrak x Vee Snap WLT Full 40 Compound GXE Core tyres

This mid spike tyre offers excellent filthy traction but without being crushingly draggy or lethal on rocky terrain. Stick these on in winter and then stick your regular tyres back on once the clocks change in spring. The confusingly named ‘Full 40’ Compound actually feature a tacky and slow-rebound 42a durometer rubber. The casing is GXE Core; a 1.5-ply casing with Apex inserts, chafer in bead area, and B-Proof Nano so it’s more than up to the job of some rugged terrain. RRP £59.99 each

Truflo Maxtrax 4 Floor Pump

The successor to the popular Maxtrax 3 floor pump with improved design and upgraded features.

Feature list: 2.5in top-mounted gauge, steel barrel, steel base for stability, ergonomic handle, auto-select head with thumb-lock for easy use on Presta and Schrader valves, and a decent length hose too for bikes in work stands or mounted on car racks etc. RRP £34.99

Truflo Air Flow Pocket High Volume CNC Mini Pump w/ Flexi Head

CNC machined aluminium high volume mini pump with matte finish and extractable hose. Should inflates tyres up to 80 psi (you may have to take it in turns pumping with your riding buddies, as it were). The pull-out flexi hose prevents excess forces being applied and damaging the valve (been there, done that, a lot). Equipped with a reversible locking head. Integrated mudcap. Supplied with frame mount. Weighs 120g. RRP £29.99

Nutrak x Oko Puncture Free Original Tyre Sealant

A water-based liquid tyre sealant. Offers maximum puncture protection sealing holes up to 4mm. Lasts the life of the tyre. Top up through the valve core. Should not separate, forming lumps inside the tyre. Water based formula is non-corrosive and can also be used in TPU inner tubes (psst.. it can also be watered down if you only want your sealant to seal tyre beads and aren’t so bothered about puncture sealing). RRP £9.99

M Part Tyre Lever Set

Reinforced plastic 3 piece tyre levers. You can never have too many tyre levers. Leave some at work, in the car, at your Mum’s house, in your bumbag… wherever. RRP £2.49

