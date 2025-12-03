Singletrack World Awards 2025 now open for nominations

This year’s awards are now open for your nominations! Tell us what you think deserves recognition.

As before, we’re merging the Award categories voted for by you and the Award categories voted for by us into one big end-of-year event.

A single bunch of Singletrack World Awards with the winners being revealed online in December.

The Public Awards

These will be voted for by you! It’s a straight ‘most votes wins’ affair. Here’s what you’ll be getting to vote on:

Most Desirable Mountain Bike

Which bike do you most lust after? Which is the coolest mountain bike machine released in the past year? Can be a regular MTB or an eMTB. Simple, huh? Oh, if only it were.

Community Building Award

This award is about people. Who is getting bums on saddles? Who is creating the opportunity for new people to discover mountain bikes? We want to hear about the project, the trail building squad, campaign or other initiative that’s helping build the MTB community.

Favourite UK Riding Destination

Put simply, where do you think is the best place to ride in the UK?

Singletrack World: Best article

Which author, published in our magazine or on Singletrackworld.com, gave you pause for thought, a moment of laughter, or just a good dose of escapism? This award will be awarded to the article that made the biggest impression this year.

Singletrack World: Best image

Some things don’t change. Singletrack World Magazine and Singletrackworld.com have still been filled with great images. Which image caught your eye and imagination more than most?

MTB Personality of the Year

Who has worked the hardest, raced the fastest, championed the most or just helped enable more of us to get out and ride. Who has inspired you the most in the last 12 months?

Nominate now!

Click the link below to go to our nomination form page.

Simply email us on editorial@singletrackworld.com with your nominations.

Here’s a reminder of all the Reader Award categories – you don’t have to nominate in all categories if you don’t want to.

Most Desirable MTB

Community Builders Award

Best UK Riding Destination

Singletrack World: Best Article

Singletrack World: Best Image

MTB Personality of the Year

You may also like