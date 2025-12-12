Fresh Goods Friday 786: The Dutch Ovine Edition

Having you ordered the big bird yet? What cheeses are you going for? Don’t get us started on er, starters.

Teewing Flux

Ooh! A eeb with the lusted-after DJI Avinox motor (why does everyone say “dee gee eye” though?). You may have encountered Teewing as a DJI eMTB before (the trail bike Teewing Turbo Force) but the model pictured here is the Tweeing Flux enduro bike. Avinox M1 motor, 800Wh battery, 170-178mm rear travel (depending on the wheelsize flip-chip setting), additional flipchip for geometry tweaking, high-pivot idler design. A very interesting bicycle.

Renthal Cockpit Setups

As seen holding many a fast rider onto their bikes down the years, the alloy Renthal Fatbar has probably reached legendary status these days. Just a solid, wide-ish, light-ish handlebar that’ll work well on trail bikes, enduro bikes or DH machines. The Alloy Fatbar comes in four rises, from 10mm to 40mm, while the Fatbar 35 goes from 10mm to a whopping 70mm rise for the latest high-bar trends. The Fatbars come with 5° upsweep and 7° upsweep, in a (marked and trimmable) 800mm wide. Weight is around 315g. They retail for £84.95. Add to that the ‘feel me through the packaging’ Kevlar grips for extra durability. Renthal’s ‘ultimate grip’ features permanently joined collars with the grip body, making movement, and losing a collar under the fridge, impossible. The grip is padded in some places, grooved in others and claims to stay durable yet sticky as it wears. Finally we have the machined-in-the-UK Apex stem. Another oft-seen bit of kit, the Apex goes up to a 60mm length, or down to a teeny 31mm length for the 31.8 bar model. There are 35mm versions available too. Just use a torque wrench, eh?

Precision Hydration Tester Pack

Just in time for Christmas ideas comes this sampler pack from Precision Hydration. It seems that many of our ‘serious’ cyclist pals are always going on about this brand, so we figured we get hold of the sample pack to see what’s what. Besides, nothing says “I love you” quite like carbs and electrolytes, right? Much of it is (as the name suggests) aimed at keeping you hydrated and cramp-free, especially in hot conditions, but if you’re a regular cramper, it’s also worth a look. Oh, and the ‘Mint and Lemon’ chews are particularly tasty, so try to keep them out of reach until you’re actually riding bikes, or you’ll munch the lot. Each sample pack has what you see here: one each of PH 1500 Electrolyte Tablets, Electrolyte Capsules, 1 PF 90 (resealable) gel, a couple of 30g gels and (only!) one pack of Mint & Lemon chews (though you can get them in bags of 60 twin packets!)

New issue!

Issue 164 contains (amongst other things): destination guide to new riding in Canada, far flung adventures in Kyrgyzstan and Norway, when getting the train is the fun part of your ride (no, really!), musings on guided mountain bike trips and why they’re as popular as ever, Editor’s Choice for your last minute Christmas gifts (of course you’re not too old to put a bike on your list). PLUS, the highlight of your year – THE SINGLETRACK CALENDAR!

New year!

13 months. Yep, ‘buy’ 12 months and get one* free!

*December 2025 which is already halfway through, but it the thought that counts init?

The Original Bum Butter

Our Charlie is still out there buttering people’s bums. And other body parts. This iconic “handmade vegan anti chafing cream” also works very well as a salve on burns and small cuts by the way. Ideal as a stocking filler for the rash-prone.

Sheep methane

We get a lot of press releases. Most get ‘archived’ (a polite way of saying ‘deleted’) but occasionally we like to share one with y’all. Especially if they have eye-catching pics attached. Explanantion: “Tests have been carried out to establish the levels of methane being emitted by sheep living off a natural forage diet in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The Forage for CH4nge project – funded by Innovate UK – is bringing together farmers and scientists to better understand how traditional breeds and different pastures can help reduce the environmental impact of sheep farming.” You can read more here.

2026 Scottish Enduro Series

Enduro on the world stage may well have died (we await more news of a 2026 Enduro World Series) but it feels like the national/local/grassroots/original homes of enduro are doing just fine thankyouverymuch. Case in point, here’s next year’s Scottish Enduro Series dates and venues:

Tweed Valley – 31st May & 1st June Laggan – 23rd & 24th August Ballo – 27th & 28th September Ae Forest – 11th & 12th October

Forum Thread of the Week

This week’s winner is binners for the Aren’t collective nouns brilliant?! thread:

The winning FTOTW in FGF gets a prize. So binners Please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address. Cheers!

Gift Subscription in Presentation Box

We invented the sub-in-a-box concept so you can hand over a nice gift box with something nice in it (rather than a promise that some magazines will arrive at some point!). To have our gift subscriptions sent direct to the recipient just enter their address details in the Shipping Address form at the checkout. If you’re feeling generous, add a black organic Singletrack beanie for just £10 (usually £24).

Stale Goods Friday – 2012 Whyte 146S

Back at the end of 2011 we wrote: “Whyte Bikes headed up to show us a few highlights of the 2012 range, talk bike design and take in a bit of Valley slithering yesterday. Before travelling back, they left us the carbon monocoqued Whyte 146S to test. Although the Works and X models run ahead in the bling stakes, the S model doesn’t scrimp on quality, with a 2×10 SRAM X7 drivetrain, Easton wheelset and Fox suspension all round. For a bike with 150mm travel at the front and 146mm at the rear, it weighs a rather impressive 26lbs out of the box. The fork is a Fox 32 Float RL with the FIT damping cartridge, tapered steerer and 15mm thru axle. With a 66° head angle. They haven’t skimped on contact points either, with Easton bar and stem, Fi’zi:k saddle and Maxxis Ardent/Crossmark tyre combo. The shock is nestled safely out of harm (and mud) inside the frame and swingarm and uses roller bearings instead of shock bushings. The suspension pivots come with a lifetime warranty too, always handy. The carbon fibre swingarm has modular dropouts to help future proof it but comes specced with 12x142mm as standard.”

MacAskill’s latest

Who else covets fluro yellow calipers?

YJ Team Profile: Jon Ryan Favourite Bike : Cotic Soul Or my LarryVsHarry Cargo Bike

: Cotic Soul Or my LarryVsHarry Cargo Bike Favourite trail: Singletrack around Stanmer Park in Brighton

Singletrack around Stanmer Park in Brighton What do you do at YJ?: All things bike related! I head up the claims team so the team and I do our best to get customer back on their bikes following an off – with some days on the tools helping keep the staff fleet running.

Learn more about Yellow Jersey Fresh Goods Friday is sponsored by Yellow Jersey

