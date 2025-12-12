MegaSack Day 10: Win a Tubolito techno tube worth £30!

Price : £29.99

: £29.99 From: Tubolito

T! P! U! Thermoplastic polyurethane. Developed in the late fifties as a material to be tough, flexible and durable, it fell to the combined brainpower of a chemist and mechanical engineer to realize that this made it the perfect material to challenge the dominance of butyl based inner tubes. Thus Tubolito came into being.

Lighter weight: Offering up to 80% savings in weight compared to a regular butyl tube, as every cyclist knows, reducing rotating mass is the best place to cut weight on your bike to yield the biggest impact. Less rotating mass means less energy is required to get up to speed. It won’t mean that you will smash your Strava segments but there is something undeniably nice about pushing down hard on the pedals on a steep climb.

Smaller pack size: Place a Tubolito tube beside any butyl based tube and you will immediately see the significant size difference. In this day and age, tubeless has become somewhat ubiquitous in mountain biking but it’s a brave soul who goes out on a big ride without a spare tube. If it’s going to be in your pack or fancy internal frame storage box, why take up valuable space that could be reserved for Jelly Babies?

Stronger: Compared to a butyl tube, depending on which Tubolito tube you use, they offer up to three times the strength.

Orange! Their signature bright orange colourway.

The one we have up for grabs is the S–Tubo: the one for the racer. Designed as the lightest, most compact tubes with the lowest rolling resistance, these disc only tubes are the top of the tree when it comes to performance; the road version weighing a mere 23 grams and rolling up to the diameter of a £2 coin.

Today’s question:

Newsletter sign-up:

Please leave this field empty Exclusive editorial & early access to reviews before they go public Sign up to our free newsletter We appreciate how handing over your email address is a mark of your trust in us. Check your inbox for our confirmation email and click the link to activate your newsletter.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Instructions:

Make sure you are logged in Enter your email address Answer today’s question Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you. Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

Tip for subscribers:

Each day you enter counts towards the MegaSack. If you miss a daily draw it’s still worth your time going back and entering each one. That way you will still have the maximum entries in the grand MegaSack draw at the end. All daily draw competitions will remain open until midnight on the 22nd December to allow Subscribers to get the maximum number of entries in the big draw.

Come back at the same time tomorrow and you will be able to enter another MegaSack draw!

Who won yesterday?

Yesterday’s winner of the Ortlieb Cyber Micro Bag is: Rich Macey.

Keep track of everything MegaSack ’25 here:

Like this: Like Loading...

Related