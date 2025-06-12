12 bike brands using the DJI Avinox motor

AKA the DJI Dozen. Here is the list of significant eMTBs using the Avinox system.

Here we go, in alphabetical order…

1. Amflow

You know this one. You can read our Amflow PL Carbon review if you want a refresher course about this bike and brand. Carbon framed 150mm travel trail e-bike with either a 600Wh or 800Wh battery, for now (there’s talk of the 600Wh battery option being removed due to lack of take up). w: amflowbikes.com

2. Commençal

Arguably the biggest brand name in this list, Commencal have released details of its 2026 Meta Power SX DJI eeb. 160mm travel enduro (it says here) ebike with alloy frame, 800Wh battery and MX mixed size wheels. w: commencal.com

3. Crestline

Aaron Gwin’s ebike. Seemingly only(?) available to pre-order as a frameset at the moment, the Crestline RS 181 Spectre is a 161mm or 181mm travel machine that looks extremely capable. w: crestlinebikes.com

4. Crussis

Who? Crussis. It’s a Czech company who have come out of relative nowhere to proffer up this impressive looking longer travel trail e-bike called the E-Full 12. They also offer some DJI Avinox-powered hardtails, which is… interesting. w: crussis.com

5. Forbidden

This is the other brand you already probably knew were doing a DJI bike. Forbidden is offering two different electric Druids: the burlier Druid Core and the more traily Druid Lite. Idler eebs ahoy! w: forbiddenbikes.com

6. Megamo

Megamo are one those European brands we encounter at shows like Eurobike and really wish they were more readily available in the UK. This is its DJI eeb, the 160mm travel Reason CRB. w: megamo.com

7. Orange

Pics: Andi Sykes

We can thank good ol’ Andy Sykes for these sneaky pics (and a video, embedded below). This is apparently the new Orange Phase Evo with DJI Avinox. And we really can’t wait to see/ride it! w: orangebikes.com

8. Rotwild

I expect that not many folk will like the look of this bike but I freaking love it. Partly because I always wanted a Rotwild back in the 90s, but partly because I can ‘see’ how it should ride/handle. Anyway, it’s 150mm travel trail e-bike which what looks to be excellent geometry. w: rotwild.com

9. Steppenwolf

Born to be wild! Get your DJI motor runnin’. Head out on the trailway. Er. Just hope it doesn’t explode into space. Or something. The Steppenwolf Tundra is a 170mm travel carbon enduro sled with a pretty full-on premium build kit. w: steppenwolf-bicycles.com

10. Teewing

Coming in at the more affordable end of the DJI Avinox-ed spectrum the 150mm travel Teewing Turbo Force trail e-bike may not be setting the world on fire with super progresssive geometry or suspension layout, but it is what it is. And that is: affordable. w: teewingbikes.com

11. Unno

From the affordable to the… not so affordable. Alongside Forbidden, boutique brand Unno were the first mountain bike brand to tease a DJI Avinox powered bike (that wasn’t an Amflow). The Unno Mith is typically uncompromising in both geometry and aesthetic. w: unno.com

12. Velduro

Pic: Andi Sykes

As seen in our China Cycle Expo: DJI bikes, Lewis Ti, High Pivots and more! story from earlier this year. Velduro is a New Zealand brand, and while relatively new, they’re already making waves. This is a 3D-printed prototype of the Rogue Enduro bike. It uses a mid-pivot design and a suspension system licensed from I-Track in Australia. w: velduro.com