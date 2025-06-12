12 bike brands using the DJI Avinox motor

AKA the DJI Dozen. Here is the list of significant eMTBs using the Avinox system.
Here we go, in alphabetical order…
1. Amflow
You know this one. You can read our Amflow PL Carbon review if you want a refresher course about this bike and brand. Carbon framed 150mm travel trail e-bike with either a 600Wh or 800Wh battery, for now (there’s talk of the 600Wh battery option being removed due to lack of take up). w: amflowbikes.com
2. Commençal
Arguably the biggest brand name in this list, Commencal have released details of its 2026 Meta Power SX DJI eeb. 160mm travel enduro (it says here) ebike with alloy frame, 800Wh battery and MX mixed size wheels. w: commencal.com
3. Crestline
Aaron Gwin’s ebike. Seemingly only(?) available to pre-order as a frameset at the moment, the Crestline RS 181 Spectre is a 161mm or 181mm travel machine that looks extremely capable. w: crestlinebikes.com
4. Crussis
Who? Crussis. It’s a Czech company who have come out of relative nowhere to proffer up this impressive looking longer travel trail e-bike called the E-Full 12. They also offer some DJI Avinox-powered hardtails, which is… interesting. w: crussis.com
5. Forbidden
This is the other brand you already probably knew were doing a DJI bike. Forbidden is offering two different electric Druids: the burlier Druid Core and the more traily Druid Lite. Idler eebs ahoy! w: forbiddenbikes.com
6. Megamo
Megamo are one those European brands we encounter at shows like Eurobike and really wish they were more readily available in the UK. This is its DJI eeb, the 160mm travel Reason CRB. w: megamo.com
7. Orange
We can thank good ol’ Andy Sykes for these sneaky pics (and a video, embedded below). This is apparently the new Orange Phase Evo with DJI Avinox. And we really can’t wait to see/ride it! w: orangebikes.com
8. Rotwild
I expect that not many folk will like the look of this bike but I freaking love it. Partly because I always wanted a Rotwild back in the 90s, but partly because I can ‘see’ how it should ride/handle. Anyway, it’s 150mm travel trail e-bike which what looks to be excellent geometry. w: rotwild.com
9. Steppenwolf
Born to be wild! Get your DJI motor runnin’. Head out on the trailway. Er. Just hope it doesn’t explode into space. Or something. The Steppenwolf Tundra is a 170mm travel carbon enduro sled with a pretty full-on premium build kit. w: steppenwolf-bicycles.com
10. Teewing
Coming in at the more affordable end of the DJI Avinox-ed spectrum the 150mm travel Teewing Turbo Force trail e-bike may not be setting the world on fire with super progresssive geometry or suspension layout, but it is what it is. And that is: affordable. w: teewingbikes.com
11. Unno
From the affordable to the… not so affordable. Alongside Forbidden, boutique brand Unno were the first mountain bike brand to tease a DJI Avinox powered bike (that wasn’t an Amflow). The Unno Mith is typically uncompromising in both geometry and aesthetic. w: unno.com
12. Velduro
As seen in our China Cycle Expo: DJI bikes, Lewis Ti, High Pivots and more! story from earlier this year. Velduro is a New Zealand brand, and while relatively new, they’re already making waves. This is a 3D-printed prototype of the Rogue Enduro bike. It uses a mid-pivot design and a suspension system licensed from I-Track in Australia. w: velduro.com
9 thoughts on “12 bike brands using the DJI Avinox motor”
There’s not a decent looking bike among them. I’m all in favour of form following function but I have my limits.
Perhaps I’m accustomed to them or perhaps the other 11 are putting it into context, but for me the Amflow’s the best looking of the dozen. I’d hoped a more mainstream manufacturer would build something with the DJI motor but disappointed so far.
Anyone fancy spending 8799 euros on the “Teewing Turbo Force Pro"? Anyone??
DJI are either a direct or indirect weapons manufacturer depending on which source you read about drone warfare. There’s certainly a steady supply into Russia and DJI would probably suggest it’s too difficult to stop that supply chain. Some reports highlight shell companies that supply parts for Russian manufacturing.
Maybe the links are shady or tenuous enough for bike brands and buyers to see no problems with all this.
https://kyivindependent.com/china-suts-drone-sales-to-ukraine-west-but-continues-supplying-russia-bloomberg-reports/
https://www.politico.eu/article/china-russia-lethal-drone-war-race-ukraine-war-invasion-manufacture-putin-tech/
It’s a grey area but safe to say no large business operates in China without doing what the CCP asks, DJI included.
Great. More powerful, faster bikes “ripping up” the trails.
More people hurtling around chasing KOM/QOM titles to bask in the admiration of their peers.
Even the middle of the moors isn’t a safe place these days!
At least the orange looks as bad as they normally do
I really like the look of that orange, but looks and ride are completely different. What I do like is that DJI are shaking up the e-bike motor industry, when one of the biggest cycling companies who have been producing motors for years, still are unable to provide a reliable unit or one that can be vaguely repaired. (With the caveat not that we really know the reliability or reparability of the DJI unit, but at least they aren’t failing out of the gate)
As far as eeb aesthetics go, I think the Commencal Meta Power SX actually looks pretty good. Pinkbike and MBR have better pics.
Dunno if it’s the sexy photography, but that Commencal looks fab.
Thankfully, I don’t need that much power to enjoy riding an ebike. I expect they’re for the type that emailed me when I had a previous eeb for sale – “How fast does this go?"
