MegaSack Day 9: Win this Limited Edition Ortlieb Micro Bag that launches today!

MegaSack Day 9: Win this Ortlieb Cyber Micro Bag that launches today!

Ortlieb Cyber Micro Bag

Price : £32.50

: £32.50 From: Lyon Equipment

Well, isn’t this the cutest little saddlebag you’ve ever seen? It’s part of Ortlieb’s limited edition ‘Cyber Line’ collection of bags and luggage that launches today.

It’s a rather striking new collection designed to combine Ortlieb’s renowned cutting-edge tech and performance with some super-modern aesthetics.

This dinky little 0.5L capacity Micro Bag has been designed, tested, and manufactured in Germany and is backed up by Ortlieb’s five year warranty. Featuring a roll-top with elastic loop closure, a reflector panel and a saddle bracket. Its dimensions are 70 x 120 x 120mm and it weighs a scant 120g.

Exclusive Limited Edition : A true limited run and only available through select ORTLIEB retail partners – or the Singletrack World MegaSack!

Premium Waterproof Protection : ORTLIEB's proven IP64-rated technology ensures gear stays dry in all conditions.

Ever-Ready Design : Lightweight, ergonomic, and optimized for city cycling and commuting.

Sustainability : Made with eco-conscious materials and processes. PVC-free polyurethane-coated nylon main fabric.

Made in Germany.

Today’s question:

Instructions:

Make sure you are logged in Enter your email address Answer today’s question Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you. Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

Tip for subscribers:

Each day you enter counts towards the MegaSack. If you miss a daily draw it’s still worth your time going back and entering each one. That way you will still have the maximum entries in the grand MegaSack draw at the end. All daily draw competitions will remain open until midnight on the 22nd December to allow Subscribers to get the maximum number of entries in the big draw.

Come back at the same time tomorrow and you will be able to enter another MegaSack draw!

Who won yesterday?

Yesterday’s winner of the MET Terrae MIPs helmet worth £130 is: Tim Barnes.

Keep track of everything MegaSack ’25 here:

