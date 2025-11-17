YT returns: bought back by Markus Flossmann

“YT was never just a brand – it’s always been an attitude. And that attitude is back.” says Flossmann.

Press Release in full:

Herr Flossmann (YT Industries)

BACK TO THE ROOTS – FOUNDER MARKUS FLOSSMANN BUYS BACK YT

It’s official: YT is back. Founder Markus Flossmann has repurchased the YT Industries brand and is leading it into a new era under the newly established YOUNG TALENT INDUSTRIES GmbH.

After months of uncertainty, one thing is clear – YT has been saved. The new structure is leaner, more efficient, and entirely focused on what made YT great in the first place: uncompromising bikes at fair prices.

“Back to the roots. This isn’t a marketing slogan, it’s a promise. We’re focusing again on what made YT strong: uncompromising bikes, fair prices, and genuine passion for the sport. Rough, real, and authentic.” says Markus Flossmann.

Fundamental parts of the previous team are actively shaping the restart, ensuring that the know-how, experience, and DNA of the brand remain at the core. Starting November 15, 2025, YOUNG TALENT INDUSTRIES GmbH has officially begun operations at its well-known headquarters in Hausen, Germany.

Accountability and Responsibility for Our Customers

A crucial part of the restart is handling outstanding customer orders from the former YT Industries GmbH, which could no longer be fulfilled as a result of the insolvency proceedings.

“For us, this is far more than just an administrative process. It’s about trust, responsibility, and credibility. Over the past months, we’ve worked tirelessly to review every open order from the former company and find solutions. Nearly all have now been fulfilled or refunded, with only a few remaining cases currently being finalized.” explains Flossmann.

Given the challenging circumstances of recent weeks and limited available resources, it’s possible that a few cases may have unintentionally been overlooked. To ensure that every issue is resolved, a dedicated support address has been set up: stormsurvivor@yt-industries.com

All requests sent here will be treated with top priority until every single case is fully resolved.

Please note that during the initial restart phase, there may still be occasional delays, but we are doing everything possible to handle all inquiries quickly and reliably.

“This is my personal top priority. Every customer who placed their trust in YT will receive what they paid for. That’s always been my promise.” says Flossmann.

Focus on Development, Service, and Customer Proximity

With the relaunch, YT is leaving behind its previous “Mill” concept and focusing on building a comprehensive global service network to provide customers with even better support. Increasing local service partners will improve accessibility and service quality, particularly in key markets like North America and the UK, where a dedicated strategy is currently being developed.

Until the new network is fully established, all customers can reach out to the global service center at service@yt-industries.com for all service and warranty matters. Rest assured, whether you’re a US customer, or an owner of a previous model, you’ll be able to get the support that you need to keep you on the trails.

Back in Stock and Ready for the Comeback

After a period of supply shortages, almost the entire range of YT bikes is now back in stock. Bikes will begin appearing online for EU and UK customers over the next week and throughout November, with US availability coming at a later date.

Orders are now handled exclusively through the new YOUNG TALENT INDUSTRIES GmbH, with secured systems, verified payment processes, and a fully functional logistics and shipping network.

Customers can be confident that every order will be processed and delivered reliably, just as they expect from YT.

The coming months will focus on stabilizing operations, developing new products and re-building trust amongst the community. Markus Flossmann will soon personally share the full story of how YT found its way back after one of the most challenging chapters in its history.

“YT was never just a brand – it’s always been an attitude. And that attitude is back.” says Flossmann.

yt-industries.com

