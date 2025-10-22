Staff Bike Check: Mark’s 2020 Norco Sight

Ye olde 2020 Norco Sight A2. If it ain’t broke. Run what you brung. Etc.

Who are you then?

Mark Alker. Owner, Singletrack magazine.

What size is this bike?

Medium.

What’s your favourite component?

The ‘heritage green’ Fox 38 fork. I overforked the bike several years ago with this 170mm fork and not regretted it.

Where does this bike excel?

Technical terrain.

What’s the next tweak for the bike?

I don’t really want to change anything. This bike has been a faithful servant. And it was pretty progressive in its day but… Benji is forcing me to mullet it by sticking a 27.5in wheel in the back on doing some jiggery-pokery with the shock length. Changing the 185 x 52.5mm shock for a 190 x 55mm. Or something. I’m pretty game actually.

Fork – settings?

I can’t remember the psi. In terms of knob twiddles, it’s generally done by feel but rarely strays far from one or two clicks from middle.

Shock – settings?

I’ve really badly neglected this thing (sorry Fox!) and it’s been leaking air very slowly for quite a while now. My ‘solution’ is to pump it up to 220psi at the start of a ride and pray that by the end it hasn’t gone too flat! I know, I know. Again, in terms of knobs, I think they’re pretty middling. I will admit to not doing much twiddling with the rear shock because it requires getting Allen keys out.

How is the suspension set-up generally?

In a word, absent.

What do you think it weighs?

29lbs. [try 35lbs – Benji]

Specification & geometry

Frame // Norco aluminium, 150mm

Shock // Fox X2

Fork // Fox 38 170mm

Wheels // Black

Front tyre // Pirelli Scorpion Enduro

Rear tyre // Pirelli Scorpion Enduro

Chainset // Praxis Cadet

Brakes // SRAM Code R

Drivetrain // SRAM NX Eagle

Stem // Norco

Handlebar // Truvativ

Grips // ODI x Vans Waffle

Seat post // TransX dropper 170mm

Saddle // WTB Volt

Head angle // 63.5°

Effective seat angle // 76.8°

Seat tube length // 395mm

Head tube length // 100mm

Chainstay // 435mm

Wheelbase // 1,222mm

Effective top tube // 593mm

BB height // 25mm drop

Reach // 455mm

You may also like