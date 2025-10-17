Fresh Goods Friday 778: The Paging Ram Edition

Fresh Goods Friday Sponsored By Yellow Jersey 15% Off Travel Insurance* Get A Quote

Unless the weather gods continue to be miffed, today is the day where Red Bull Rampage kicks off the competition events. Will you be tuning in? Or will you be foregoing it and maybe just wait for the ‘sizzle reels’ to appear on da socialz?

Anyway, if you do want to watch something bike-flavoured after work then the women’s Rampage broadcast starts at 5:30pm UK time, you can watch it uninterrupted by ads here.

Calibre Bossnut Pro

Price : £2,200 (£1,699 Go Outdoors Members Price)

: £2,200 (£1,699 Go Outdoors Members Price) From: Go Outdoors

After being awarded our 2025 MTB of The Year and being the subject of my FFWD upgrade project, the Bossnut needs no introduction. But wait! This is the Calibre Bossnut Pro. What does the Pro suffix mean? Well, it has a fancier build kit. The most significant aspects of which is the RockShox Psylo fork (being 35mm chassis means it can have its internals upgraded over time), the 4-pot Shimano Deore brakes and the 12-speed drivetrain with wider range 10-51T gearing. And the Pro Bossnut is purple. Is the Pro version worth the extra cash? Seeing as the real world (Go Outdoors Members card) price difference is ‘only’ £200… Yes. Undoubtedly. And did I mention that it’s purple?

Bridgedale Stormsock Mid Weight Knee

Price : £45.00

: £45.00 From: Bridgedale

The brand Bridgedale always reminds me of Norman Wisdom and Mr Grimsdale, but that’s my problem. Anyway, socks. Big socks. Big waterproof socks. Being of the opinion that anything less than full calf length is pointless for waterproof socks (anything shorter just fills up with wicked-in water IME) I’m looking forward to getting to know these chunky jobbers over autumn-winter. Despite being ‘mid weight’ they still require you to slacken off your shoes quite a bit to fit ’em on.

Park Tool EP-1

Price : £34.99

: £34.99 From: Freewheel

The Park Tool EP-1 is definitely up there in cycling Top Trumps for it’s absolutely singleminded purpose. It’s a ‘How much?!’ pair of pliers that exist for the sole purpose of crimping cable end caps. That’s all it does, but it does it very, very well. You probably don’t need any, but if you regularly fit gear and brake cable and love the neatness of a well-crimped cable cap (or you regularly chop end caps in half by trying to use wirecutters), give them a look.

Park Tool MWF-3

Price : £12.99

: £12.99 From: Freewheel

A tiny bit less niche, but pretty niche still, is the Park Tool MWF-3, a 7 and 8mm spanner specifically designed for hydraulic fittings on bike brakes. With five-sided spanners, they grip the bolts securely and can be used with a torque wrench to endure your brake fittings and olives are suitably squeezed.

Shimano S-Phyre XC903 Shoes

Price : £349

: £349 From: Freewheel

OK, we’re back into ‘How much?!’ territory here, but Shimano’s S-Phyre shoes are the top model for racers. Featuring a stiffness rating of 11 (out of 12) they still have plenty of grip, including on the mid-sole for those CX dismounts, two-way BOA dials and a general air of raciness. This model comes in black or camo so that you can show that you’re an off-roader and not a lost roadie.

Hunt 25 Carbon Gravel X-Wide Wheelset

Hunt’s X-Wide carbon gravel wheels were launched in August and we’ve just been able to get hold of a set. They feature a wide and durable 27mm-internal rim, inspired by Hunt’s mountain bike range. At 25mm deep, the wheels are lower profile than many fancy carbon gravel wheels in order to confer cushioning over aero and this is reflected in the recommended tyre range of 45-60mm widths. Not really wheels for Unbound (though Hunt makes those as well), these are more for riders who take their gravel bikes away from the gravel – like down mountain bike trails, or across mountain ranges.

Singletrack World pen

Price : N/A

: N/A From: pens.com

I’m not saying it’s been a slow week for deliveries here at STW HQ but… here is a branded pen. An unasked-for branded-up pen no less. You have to admire such stationery chutzpah. Thank you pens dot com! Don’t call us, we’ll call you.

Forum Thread Of The Week

The winner this week is brutaldeluxe09 for the Chap in singletrack jersey that gave us a power link thread:

Fact: the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize.

STW Merch / New Issue

Price : £10.00

: £10.00 From: The Singletrack Shop

Shop copies of the latest issue have just arrived at STW HQ, so should be landing on doormats around the world any day now too. It’s a good un!

Stale Goods Friday – 2015 GT Sensor Carbon Expert

Price : £2,999 (inflation adjusted £4,178)

: £2,999 (inflation adjusted £4,178) From: Fresh Goods Friday 263

Yonder in in 2015CE we writteth: “Stealthy looking. Loads of room in that triangle for a shoulder padded bag or something… Pivot points a plenty… But what’s kind of interesting is that for all the linkages, what we have here is basically a single pivot system… No really… It’s a single pivot! See that seat stay? Follow it down to the other end…” [I don’t think this is correct; GT’s AOS system – DON’T SAY I-DRIVE! – was a high pivot that used to a member (‘Pathlink’) to deal with chain growth, and it had a chainstay pivot – Benji]

R.I.P.

