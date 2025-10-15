How and when to watch Red Bull Rampage ad-free in UK

The Red Bull Rampage 2025 competitors are onsite in Southwest Utah, starting the final countdown to the events.
The first days onsite saw athletes scouting their potential lines. All 12 female athletes and 18 male athletes checked in for registration, marking the start of the competition.
On Thursday, October 16th the top 12 female riders will compete followed by the top 18 male athletes on Saturday, October 18th. Both broadcasts begin at 5.00pm UK and will be streamed right to this very page without the ads you may otherwise encounter on YouTube et al (scroll to the end of this article when it’s time)..
2025 Red Bull Rampage Women’s Roster
Pre-Qualified Athletes
Robin Goomes (NZL)
Georgia Astle (CAN)
Casey Brown (CAN)
Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
Wild Card Athletes
Camila Nogueira (ARG)
Chelsea Kimball (USA)
CJ Selig (USA)
Hannah Bergemann (USA)
Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
Janelle Soukup (USA)
Kirsten Van Horne (CAN)
Vinny Armstrong (NZL)
2025 Red Bull Rampage Men’s Roster
Pre-Qualified Athletes
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Carson Storch (USA)
Adolf Silva (SPA)
Wildcard Athletes
Aiden Parish (USA)
Bienve Aguado Alba (SPA)
Cam Zink (USA)
Dylan Stark (USA)
Emil Johansson (SWE)
Finley Kirschenmann (USA)
Hayden Zablotny (CAN)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Luke Whitlock (USA)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Talus Turk (USA)
Tom Isted (GBR)
Tomas Lemoine (FRA)
Watch the Women’s Broadcast here:
Stream begins Thursday, October 16th at 5:00pm UK
Watch the Men’s Broadcast here:
Stream begins Saturday, October 18th at 5.00pm UK