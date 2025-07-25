New Merida XC hardtail range starts from £575

The new Big.Nine and Big.Seven range tops out at £1,250 and comes in a whopping seven sizes.

Press Release in full:

THE NEW MERIDA BIG.NINE AND BIG.SEVEN TFS RANGE

In a world where it feels like bicycle prices are spiralling upwards, at MERIDA we remain dedicated to creating high-performance, high-value bikes for riders who are just starting out on their cycling journey. That’s why we are very pleased to announce the new BIG.NINE and BIG.SEVEN TFS mountain bike hardtail range, which has been completely overhauled for MY2026.

With new geometry, greater tyre clearance, longer travel forks, more size-tuned features and numerous other detailed updates, we’ve done our best to create bikes that are more off-road capable than ever before, while retaining the do-anything versatility that our entry-level hardtails have always been known for.

The BIG.NINE uses 29” wheels, which offer great rollover ability for taller riders, while the BIG.SEVEN rolls on 27.5” wheels, giving superb clearance for shorter riders – especially in conjunction with a new XXS size. We’ve paired this wheel sizing concept with a more rider-tuned focus elsewhere, with handlebar widths and crank lengths that change to give the rider the best possible experience.

This is all paired with much more off-road capable geometry thanks to longer reach figures, slacker head angles and steeper seat tube angles, plus most models now come with a longer travel 120 mm suspension fork. However, we have balanced this new capability with handling that’s designed to be still accessible and friendly to newer riders or those for whom off-road performance isn’t a priority.

These all-new bikes sit alongside the recently revised BIG.NINE LITE aluminium and BIG.NINE CF carbon fibre cross-country hardtails, but with key differences in manufacturing techniques and design, allowing us to offer them as an entry to the world of MERIDA mountain bikes.

With our years of know-how in aluminium frame design and manufacture, we like to think we have a competitive advantage when it comes to producing a highly-featured, versatile, durable and affordable mountain bike, and we’ve brought all this experience to bear on the new bikes.

Key to this is our TFS technology, which stands for ‘Techno Forming System’. It’s a way of mechanically shaping and forming aluminium tubing that is more cost effective than the more complex hydroforming techniques we use on the BIG.NINE LITE aluminium frames.

Along with carefully selected spec choices, this helps us offer a line-up that suits riders of all shapes, sizes and budgets too – while we’ve also invested heavily in paint finishes that are much more appealing on the shop floor and give a ‘high-end’ look and feel at a price that’s more accessible than ever.

UK pricing

BIG.NINE 400, £1,250

BIG.NINE 300, £950

BIG.NINE 200, £950

BIG.NINE 80, £925

BIG.NINE 60, £825

BIG.NINE 40, £825

BIG.NINE 20, £700

BIG.NINE 15, £575

The BIG.NINE 200/300 and 40/60 are effectively the same levels but the lower number has 1x drivetrain, the bigger number has 2x drivetrain.

