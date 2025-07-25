Fresh Goods Friday 766: The Decline Of Western Civilization Part II Edition

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to this week’s Fresh Goods Friday. We trust you are in fine fettle and ready to hit the weekend and hit it hard.

Speaking of all things hard-hitting…

Whyte Secta RS

Price : £1,499

: £1,499 From : Whyte Bikes

Look! A non-electric bike! And it’s a non-electric bike that doesn’t even have a rear pumping unit! And and it’s not got a five figure price tag! We have a penchant for capable (hardcore?) hardtails at STW HQ. And this Secta from Whyte looks to tick a whole lorra boxes. Masses of standover? Check. Slack head angle? Check, 63.5°. Steep seat angle? Check, 77° (on this XL). Low BB? Check, 298mm. Good reach? Check, 495mm. Good tyre clearance? Check. Decent dropper? Check, 200mm. Short stem? Check, 35mm. Even the rather modest rotors and tyres might be okay during summer. We shall see…

DMR Vault Max

Price : £190.00

: £190.00 From: DMR Bikes

When is a DMR Vault not a DMR Vault? When it’s a DMR Vault Max, that’s when. What does the Max denote? It’s biggerer. 11% biggerer. 112mm x 111mm to be precise. 5mm concavity claimed. 17mm thickness. Perhaps most significantly, the Vault Max is DMR’s first ever UK made pedal. Full CNC 6061 aluminium, manufactured near to DMR HQ by PR Precision Engineering of Sussex. Which no doubt is reflected in the premium price tag.

Giro Montaro Mips III

Price : £159.99

: £159.99 From: Giro

Ther previous Montaro was one of my favourite ATBing hats. This latest (third) incarnation has a lot to live up to. Deets: Mips Evolve Core, Roc Loc Trail micro-adjust, 2-position visor, integrated sunglasses holders front and rear, goggle integration with strap gripper, Ionic+ anti-microbial moisture-wicking padding, Fidlock buckle. It certainly looks very different to the previous Montaro; highher-set visor, deeper coverage at the back and generally a bit more voluminous.

Giro Dropline MTB Goggle

Price : £114.99

: £114.99 From: Giro

So we can rock the full Enduro-Squid look, here’s some goggs from Giro too. Deets: quick-change lens system, DryCore sweat management, Outrigger strap anchors improve airflow, VIVID lens ‘tuned for the trail’, injection-molded polycarbonate lens with anti-fog treatment, clear spare lens included.

MIXX StreamQ D3 Headphones

Price : £80

: £80 From: MIXX Audio

Because we all use them I guess. every now and then a PR agency will send us stuff we weren’t expecting. Like these soft over the ar headphones with ANC and Transparency modes. So far we can vouch that they are very comfortable and even with some of our staff’s questionable music choices they sound pretty good for the lowly price of £80. Choice of colours – cream or black.

Also, check out Benji’s hoodie here

Tubolito X-Tubo E-Bike

cPrice: €24.95

From: Tubolito

These ain’t no butyl babies, these is TPU toobs. Did you know that the founders of Tubolito, Ákos Kertész and Christian Lembacher, worked in the TPU industry before founding Tubolito and have built extensive expertise over the years? Well, you do now. In a world that has pretty much gone tubeless, and tubeless repair kits being really good nowadays, is there still a market for techno tubes? Yes, probably. Some folk just aren’t, shall we say, tubeless compatible. Tubolito claim: “The combination of TPU with a patented manufacturing process makes it possible for Tubolitos to be small, lightweight, and at the same time puncture-resistant.” And to back up the claims, the tubes comes with a 1-year replacement puncture replacement.

Tailfin Bar Cage

Price : from £110.00

: from £110.00 From: Tailfin

Strap in folks! Literally. Yet more bikepacking system stuff. “We designed the Bar Cage for people who love their bikes, not just for racing, but for living.” – Mr Taillfin. CNCd aluminium. 247g. Claims to be “rock-solid and fits almost any bike or bar”. Strap on a dry bag, yoga mat, or – coincidentally enough – Tailfin’s new range of dedicated waterproof packs ( 8, 11 and 15L).

STW Recycled Fleece Camper Cap

Price : £27.00

: £27.00 From: The Singletrack Shop

Recycled fleece hat with embroidered logo. Not too deep on your noggin so it doesn’t cause comedy ears. One size, fully adjustable fit from pin heads to massive melons. A quality hat that will last a lifetime.

Member Reward of the Week: 20% Off Wahoo KICKR Core Zwift One

Discount : 20% Off Wahoo KICKR Core Zwift One

: 20% Off Wahoo KICKR Core Zwift One From: Singletrack Member Rewards

AboutZwift: Zwift is an app that makes indoor cycling fun, offering training, racing and workouts to help achieve your fitness goals. With a community of over a million Zwifters, there’s always someone to ride with.”

Forum Thread of the Week

This week’s lucky winner is the-muffin-man (no relation) for this thread:

As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So the-muffin-man please email editorial@singletrackworld.comfor a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, dude.

Stale Goods Friday – 2012/13 Mondraker Foxy XR

Price : £3,999 (ish, we think)

: £3,999 (ish, we think) From: Fresh Goods Friday 121

Back in 2012 we typed: “The Mondraker Foxy XR offers 140mm rear travel mated to a 160mm fork up front. As favoured by Fabien Barel, the frame features Mondraker’s ‘Forward Geometry’ which promises easy uphills and fast descents. With a 67° head angle and 48″ wheelbase it’s easy to understand where the downhill speed and stability comes from. Available as full build off the peg bikes, we decided to take the route of ‘eclectic self-build’ with a frame-only option. The Foxy XR’s long top tube is compensated for with a ‘Centre stem’ to maintain body positioning whilst throwing out the front wheel to create a big footprint for downhill stability.”

