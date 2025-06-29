Bike Industry Bike: Sim Mainey’s Scor 2030

Kicking off a new series of Bike Checks, here’s a friendly freelance fotographer’s Not Yellow Bicycle.

This is Sim Mainey and his custom built Scor 2030.

Who are you then?

Sim Mainey: “I’m a freelance photographer, writer and marketing type person. I’m also Communications Manager at Italian engineering firm Formula, which blends all those elements together. And to answer your next two questions, my Italian is rubbish and no, I still don’t know what all the hand actions mean.”

What size is the bike?

SM: “M/L”

What’s your favourite part?

SM: “Riding it.”

Where does this bike excel?

SM: “I built it to be the ideal bike for the trails on my door, so it feels right at home on moorland singletrack and the steep stuff in and around West Yorkshire.”

What’s the next tweak for the bike?

SM: “t some point I’d like a longer travel seatpost. But, the 150mm X-Fusion keeps on soldiering on, so it stays on.”

Fork setup

SM: “Gold CTSvalve run wide open. This is the valve that comes fitted as standard as it works for most people. Turns out I am most people. There’s also a Neopos token in the air chamber. This gives a bit more mid-stroke support and lets me drop the pressure by about 5psi for more initial sensitivity.”

Shock setup

SM: “Orange CTS. This is the medium compression tune and works well with the 2030’s suspension design.”

How is the suspension set-up generally?

SM: “20% sag front, 28% sag rear. I’m more of a poppy rider, preferring to try and jump the bike over trouble than smash through it. The 2030 encourages that riding style anyway, so setting it up quite taught plays to its, and my, strengths.”

What did you think it weighed?

SM: “Not a clue. The last time I weighed one of my own bikes was when I worked at Singletrack! Which was a long time ago.”

Optional waffle

SM: “SCOR were one of my clients. I did a lot of copywriting for them and when they started briefing me about the 2030 I thought it sounded like my perfect bike. By the time I’d finished writing the copy for the bike I knew I had to have one. I was slightly worried I’d bought into my own hype, but it turns out the bike was every bit as good as I hoped it would be. I picked the bike up from SCOR HQ in Switzerland stripped it and rebuilt it with my favourite parts. I could have just bought a frameset but I wanted a yellow frame (it’s actually called Not Yellow) so I had to buy the full bike.”

Specification & geometry

Frame // SCOR 2030

Shock // Formula Nebbia – 120mm travel (can be run with 130mm too, hence 2030)

Fork // Formula Selva V – 150mm travel

Wheels // Hunt somethingorothers. Long since discontinued, still holding up.

Front Tyre // Maxxis Minion DHR II EXO+ 3C MaxxGrip 29×2.4

Rear Tyre // Maxxis Forecaster EXO+ MaxxTerra 29×2.4

Chainset // SRAM XX, 30t ring

Brakes // Formula Curas, 203mm rotors, sintered pads

Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle (with cables!)

Stem // Burgtec Enduro Mk3 – 40mm

Handlebar // Burgtec Ride High – 770mm wide, 38mm rise

Grips // Renthal Ultra Tacky Push Ons

Seat Post // X Fusion Manic – 150mm

Saddle // WTB Silverado

Head angle // 64.5º

Effective seat angle // 77.6º

Seat tube length // 430mm

Head tube length // 108mm

Chainstay // 430mm

Wheelbase // 1227mm

Reach // 477mm

Weight // 15.16kg

rideformula.com

@simmainey