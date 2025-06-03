Scholarship For Framebuilders Seeks Applicants News by Hannah Dobson June 3, 2025

If you’re a framebuilder who feels like they could use a little help, SRAM/Bespoked’s Inclusivity Scholarship applications open tomorrow. The scholarship criteria is deliberately broad – if you feel under represented, you can apply. Those selected will benefit from mentorship, free components from SRAM, and a fully funded stand at Bespoked Dresden, 10-12 October 2025.

“If you don’t see people like you represented fairly in cycling, we encourage you to apply. If you’re uncertain of your eligibility, apply regardless—you will not be taking a place from another candidate. BESPOKED and SRAM engage in a thorough selection process focused on fostering genuine, long-term change within the cycling community.” Petor Georgallou – BESPOKED Organiser and Director



Significant Other

Photo by Adam Gasson for Bespoked



Memento

Photo by Adam Gasson for Bespoked

SRAM Scholarship – King

Photo by Adam Gasson for Bespoked

Best In Show – Good Grief

Photo by Adam Gasson for Bespoked

SRAM and BESPOKED Announce Third Annual Inclusivity Scholarship for European Framebuilders

BESPOKED, in partnership with SRAM, announces the launch of the SRAM Inclusivity Scholarship for its third consecutive year. This initiative reinforces their ongoing dedication to diversity, inclusivity, and representation within the European cycling and framebuilding communities.

The SRAM Inclusivity Scholarship provides invaluable support to talented framebuilders from underrepresented backgrounds, offering them the opportunity to showcase their craftsmanship at BESPOKED Dresden, taking place from 10-12 October 2025 at Dresden International Airport.

Scholarship Details:

Recipients of the scholarship will receive:

Funded Exhibition Space: A fully funded stand at BESPOKED 2025, enabling direct contact to industry leaders, media, and cycling enthusiasts.

A fully funded stand at BESPOKED 2025, enabling direct contact to industry leaders, media, and cycling enthusiasts. Mentorship Opportunities: Tailored guidance from experienced industry experts leading up to the event.

Media Coverage: Dedicated promotional coverage through BESPOKED and SRAM's media channels, spotlighting the recipients' stories and builds.

Dedicated promotional coverage through BESPOKED and SRAM’s media channels, spotlighting the recipients’ stories and builds. SRAM Components: components provided by SRAM for scholars show bike builds

Eligibility:

Diversity and inclusivity are core to BESPOKED’s mission, essential to building a stronger, better community for everyone.



Credit: Alexej Federov

Testimonial:

“It was truly an honor to share my Paiute-Shoshone and Zuni background with people, as much as it was to share my bike.” Chris Schmidt of Good Grief, 2024 Scholarship Recipient

Application Information:

Applications are open tomorrow, Wednesday 4th June. The deadline to apply is 4th July, 2025. Successful applicants will be notified by 25th July, 2025.

For further details and to apply, please visit: https://www.bespoked.cc/scholarship

