New Yeti MTe has 60Nm/350w TQ motor ChargedNewsPress Release by Ben Haworth June 3, 2025

Claimed weight range from 17.5kg to 20kg. Just don’t ask how much the T4 model costs…

Well, seeing as you didn’t ask, the Yeti MTe range comprises three models: MTe C2 $9,800, MTe T3 $12,650, MTe T4 $14,400. Told you not to ask.

STOP PRESS: We’ve just heard that the T4 won’t be being offered in the UK. And the UK pricing is as follows: MTe C2* £9,499.00, MTe T3 £10,999.00

*the UK C2 Spec comes with Fox Factory Suspension at that price (Fox Factory Float X and ’26 FOX Factory 36 Grip X2)

Press Release highlights:

ONLY LIGHT ON WEIGHT

With builds starting at just over 38 lbs / 17 kg, the MTe scales out like an enduro race bike and rides like a bike with “talent” included. Its TQ HPR 60 drive unit gives 60Nm of torque and 350w max power while wearing the crown as the industry’s lightest and quietest. Refined so you feel every added watt with zero lag for a natural ride feel. The MTe recalibrates what we will forever expect of the eMTB.

TUNED BY TRIAL AND VICTORY

We put every bit of knowledge acquired on our way to the top of the E-EDR World Cup series into the tune of Sixfinity, which is optimized for MTe’s TQ HPR60 drive unit power traits.

On the MTe, all six members control the wheel path and the shock rate. Sixfinity allows for far greater independence when tuning for acceleration and deceleration, traction, and supportive suspension characteristics unique to a drive unit’s demands.

LEVERAGE LIKE YOU LIKE IT

With the MTe, you can adjust the Sixfinity leverage rate progression to fine tune to your riding style, shock choice and terrain with the flip of a chip. Choose supportive and efficient, or a livelier feel with more bottom-out resistance. In all settings, the linear shape of the MTe suspension curves will provide consistent, confidence-inspiring predictability.

ACCELERATION RESPONSE: TUNED FOR E

With Sixfinity, we tune pedaling efficiency at sag to maintain the same parabolic anti-squat curves seen with Switch Infinity. The curves are then scaled inversely to the MTe’s electric assist. As a result, the MTe anti-squat magnitudes are intentionally greater than the full power 160e, yielding an appropriate balance of traction and pedaling efficiency. Plus, as the Switch Link moves up, pedaling support is provided where desired, with a higher anti-squat centered at sag extending across the pedaling zone. As the Switch link moves down, the anti-squat sharply drops off for descending performance.

INTEGRATED FRAME PROTECTION

On the muddiest race days, the integrated rear fender keeps debris from impeding suspension movement of the Sixfinity switch link. To protect against rock strikes, the MTe features a downtube guard that doubles as an access door, facilitating battery swaps and service access to internally routed cables.

VECTRAN ENHANCED LAYUP

Our use of Vectran was pioneered on our Special Projects bikes, it offers DH toughness. The MTe carbon fiber frame is enhanced with Vectran plies, a high-performance multifilament like Kevlar offers exceptional impact resistance and contributes to overall strength.

THE RIGHT BATTERY FOR WHAT YOU’RE AFTER

The MTe lets you pick the battery based on the ride in mind. Go ultra-light with the 290Wh unit, choose the 580Wh for hours on hours and the punch of boost mode, and pick up a range extender for the mega missions.

E COMPONENT HIGHLIGHTS

New TQ HPR 60 Drive Unit

Increased motor torque and power – 60Nm / 350W

Improved power delivery & added cooling fins

580Wh battery on C2 and T3 builds

290Wh battery on T4 build only

Increased assist percentage

Enhanced color top tube display

New Custom 35mm rise YETI handlebar w/ internal e-wire routing

Range extender compatible MD-XL, aftermarket only

SPEC HIGHLIGHTS

Ultralight T4 spec

DT Swiss EXC1501 carbon wheels stock

165mm Carbon Crank T4 / 160mm Cranks C2 & T3

SRAM EAGLE 90 Transmission on C2

DT Swiss Carbon wheels stock on T3 & T4

Schwalbe Radial Tires C2 & T3

SRAM Maven brakes C2 & T3

32T-34T Chainring compatibility

TQ Official UK Service Partner

By the by, Yeti’s UK distributor – Silverfish UK – is also now the Official Service Partner for TQ in the UK.

silverfish-uk

More about the new TQ-HPR60…

TQ Introduces the Brand- New TQ-HPR60 Drive System

More power, more torque, more quiet and even more fun.

Inning am Ammersee, Germany – June 03, 2025 | FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – The introduction of the HPR50 Drive System by German technology specialist TQ in 2022 set new standards in the cycling industry and re-shaped a whole class of electric bicycles in the process – Light E-Bikes. The revolutionary new electric drive system built around TQ’s patented Harmonic Pin-Ring Transmission allowed for the creation of light, compact, incredibly silent, virtually instantly-engaging and natural-feeling E-Bikes. E-Bikes without bulky bottom brackets or gigantic downtubes. E-Bikes that look, sound and – most importantly – feel like analog bikes. Now, in 2025, the brand-new TQ-HPR60 takes all of that and elevates it to a new level.

The new TQ-HPR60 Drive System features a 20% increase in torque as well as 17% increase in motor power and an improved cooling concept all while delivering power even more efficiently and quieter. In addition to the performance gains, the TQ-HPR60 also features improved usability thanks to a sleek new high-resolution color display with extended functions and two new battery options.

Delivering up to 60Nm of torque and 350W of peak power, the new HPR60 Drive Unit is accompanied by a either a 290Wh, a 360Wh or a 580Wh battery, a 2” fully integrated O-LED color display as well as a minimalistic handlebar remote to create the lightest E-Bike system in its category at only 3.525 grams altogether (with 290Wh battery). However important these numbers might seem, though, they actually don’t accurately reflect what the HPR60 Drive System is about – the ride feel.

For TQ and its team of cycling-crazed engineers the development of the TQ-HPR60 has never been about peak torque or power. It’s always been about feeling empowered. It’s about climbing faster and riding longer to enjoy more of what’s most fun without being held back by a massive weight penalty and cumbersome bike. It’s about ripping the downhills with a fun, agile, playful and natural-feeling bike. A bike that looks and sounds like an analog bike but just happens to make riders feel like they’re enjoying the fittest day of their life on the climbs. And that’s exactly why the HPR60 was developed as a Light E-Bike system from the very beginning.

The key to TQ’s E-Bike drive systems is the patented Harmonic Pin-Ring (HPR) Transmission which is the result of TQ’s decades-long experience in the engineering and development of electric motors for robots, satellites, space stations and mars rovers. By redesigning and reengineering the patented Harmonic Pin-Ring technology used in literal Space-Age applications to fit the needs of cyclists, TQ created an extremely light drive unit (1.924 grams) that is quiet, has virtually no lag in engagement, no drag when coasting and allows for seamless and elegant E-Bike system integration.

In essence, the TQ-HPR60 allows bike manufacturers to create super lightweight E-Bikes that look, feel and sound like analog bikes but take you further. It creates E-Mountain Bikes that let riders climb higher and clock more downhills without weighing them down. It creates Adventure E-Bikes the that are sleek, lightweight and let you explore deeper. It creates E-Bikes that enable you to go on bigger, longer and higher adventures and have more fun doing it.

tq-ebike.com

