Lorraine Truong, Athlete and Concussion Campaigner, 1995-2025 News by Hannah Dobson June 12, 2025

We’re sad to hear the Lorraine Truong has passed away. A talented rider with World Cup DH and EWS ambitions, she suffered a brain injury in 2015 which upended her life. She became an early raiser of awareness of the risks from concussion in mountain biking, particularly the risks from repeated injuries. The physical effects of her brain injury saw her turn her attention to adaptive sports, which in turn helped bring adaptive MTB to the eyes of the masses, with her helping design the Orange AD3. She became a three-time world champion at wheelchair motocross (WCMX), as well as taking up para-climbing and sit-skiing. None of this came easy, however, and she also spoke openly about the mental health impacts of her brain injury. Her struggles helped bring these important conversations to mountain bikers all over the world. As we hit the trails today, some thanks and credit are due to Lorraine Truong for making us all a little safer as we do so.

Her family has released the following statement:

We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Lorraine has passed away.



She faced immense challenges with courage and determination trying to find joy and fun despite her personal struggles. She spoke out about injustice and difficulties of living with complex health conditions, and became an ambassador for young athletes with disability. After her head injuries and the subsequent health issues that followed, Lorraine reminded us that mental health is not just personal—it is deeply connected to recognition, dignity, and the sense of belonging in society. Lorraine will be dearly missed and remembered with love.

Our thoughts and sympathies go to her family and friends. Our thanks go to Lorraine for expanding our horizons and enabling important conversations.

It’s a timely reminder to make sure you’re aware of the risks from concussion, and what to do if you have one. Remember – it’s not just about the big hits that cause blackouts:

Related