Industry Nine acquires We Are One NewsPress Release by Ben Haworth June 10, 2025

The intriguing new partnership pairs North American manufacturing with carbon composite technology.

Press Release:

A Bold Step into the Future of Cycling Innovation

After years of collaboration, Industry Nine is excited to announce its acquisition of We Are One Composites. This formal partnership brings together two small but mighty brands; uniting Industry Nine’s precision machining and engineering expertise with We Are One’s cutting-edge carbon fiber craftsmanship. Built on a shared passion for cycling and a deep commitment to North American manufacturing, this union represents a bold step forward in delivering innovative, rider-focused solutions to the cycling community.

Building on Strengths & Innovating for the Future

For years, Industry Nine and We Are One have each been pioneers in their respective crafts—Industry Nine in Asheville, NC, with its state-of-the-art hub and wheel systems, and We Are One in Kamloops, BC, with its renowned hand-laid carbon rims. Together, they will fuse best-in-class metalworking with advanced carbon manufacturing to create products that are not only innovative but also proudly made in North America.

Fueled by passion, a longtime friendship, and lifelong devotion to cycling, founders Clint Spiegel (Industry Nine) and Dustin Adams (We Are One) share a vision for developing world-class products while staying true to their roots. Both brands will continue to focus on what truly matters: manufacturing exceptional products, fostering a thriving community, and creating value for customers, partners, and employees alike.

What This Means for Riders

Riders can expect a future filled with possibilities:

Game-Changing Innovation: With combined expertise and resources, we are already developing groundbreaking products that will evolve the cycling industry.

Expanded Manufacturing: Operations will continue in both Asheville and Kamloops, maintaining the company’s commitment to a North American-made supply chain.

Dedicated to Service: Both Industry Nine and We Are One remain committed to honoring warranties, providing service, and delivering the exceptional customer care you’ve come to expect.

A Shared Vision, A Stronger Future

“We are thrilled to officially welcome We Are One to the Industry Nine team. Their relentless dedication to quality and craftsmanship has always inspired us, and this partnership builds on the great work we’ve done over the years. By bringing our two companies together, we’re better positioned to engineer exceptional products and push the boundaries of what’s possible for the cycling community,” said Clint Spiegel, founder of Industry Nine.

“Joining Industry Nine feels like the natural next step in our journey,” said Dustin Adams, founder of We Are One. “Over the years, we’ve built a strong partnership rooted in shared values and a passion for innovation. This acquisition brings our team, our customers, and our community into the Industry Nine family where, together, we’ll continue to develop groundbreaking products and push the boundaries of what is possible. With the combined strength of our like-minded teams, we remain dedicated to delivering even greater value to the cycling world.”

Looking Ahead

This is an exciting first step in the evolutionary process of Industry Nine and We Are One. In the immediate future, both companies will continue to operate in a parallel fashion, ensuring that business remains undisrupted, while providing the same levels of service and quality that customers have come to expect. Collaborative efforts will continue on a deeper level to unite both brands, employees, and operational capacities, with the intent of fully servicing under the Industry Nine moniker in the months ahead, while offering a clear distinction of co-branded products with We Are One. This approach will allow for thoughtful consideration and application of a seamless rollout for efficiency and joint success.

This partnership isn’t just about business; it’s about a shared vision to create joy through cycling. For their customers, employees, and communities, Industry Nine and We Are One are committed to making life better through inventive product design, impeccable quality, and the simple thrill of a perfect ride.

“Our partnership with We Are One developed from a shared passion for our sport and dedication to riders,” said Jacob McGahey, VP of Industry Nine. “We admire what they have achieved and look forward to the next chapter. Together, our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation will allow us to reach new heights in product performance and quality.”

About Industry Nine

Industry Nine is a leader in precision-engineered cycling components, renowned for its commitment to North American manufacturing and innovation. Headquartered in Asheville, NC, with additional offices in Kamloops, BC and Spain, Industry Nine designs and manufactures high-performance hubs, wheels, and other cycling components worldwide. By combining cutting-edge technology with rider-driven development, Industry Nine delivers products that set the standard for quality, performance, and reliability.

About We Are One Composites

We Are One Composites is a Canadian manufacturer of carbon fiber mountain bikes, handlebars, stems, rims, and wheels based in Kamloops, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2017 by former professional downhill mountain bike racer and two-time Canadian National Champion Dustin Adams. All of the company’s products are manufactured in-house — from design to assembly.

industrynine.com

