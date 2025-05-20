Stif Mountain Bikes To Close In September

Stif Mountain Bikes has announced that it will close its doors this September. The news was revealed in an Instagram post, which reads:
A Message to Our Community
After an incredible journey, we’ll be bowing out this September.
It’s been an amazing ride — from our very own Aladdin’s cave in Headingley, to the Covid boom, wild staff nights out, and everything in between. We’ve had the honour of supporting riders of every level, from local legends to household names, and even making our own bike along the way.
Opening our Bristol store was a huge milestone, powered by our DIY, can-do attitude and a passion for creating something truly special. At the heart of it all has been our cherished customer base — the lifeblood of everything we’ve built.
This business was never just about selling bikes. It was built on trusted relationships, honest advice, and top-tier customer service. We partnered only with brands we love and use ourselves, and that authenticity carried us far.
As we prepare to close our doors, we’re inviting you to help us clear the decks. There’ll be some amazing bargains to be had — a final celebration of the community that’s made this possible.
While we may be closing the shop, your support won’t stop. Warranty support will continue via our friends at Jungle, who will retain our systems records and even take on some of our fantastic staff.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you – to every one of our loyal customers, and to every staff member who has made this place what it is. We couldn’t of done it without you. It’s never been just a job or just a business. It’s been a family.
With gratitude and pride, I’ve had the time of my life,Sammy. Stif Mountain Bikes
Stif Mountain Bikes currently has a shop in Bristol, and a workshop/warehouse for its online operations in Summerbridge, North Yorkshire. Yorkshire was the original location, and Stif had a bricks-and-mortar shop there until it closed in 2024. Stif is owned by Jungle (UK distributors for Santa Cruz), and Jungle is owned by Santa Cruz, who is in turn owned by PON Holdings, the global manufacturing giant that owns Santa Cruz, Cannondale, GT and Cervelo. Further up the chain again, PON group also owns car brands including Audi, Bentley, Volkswagen and Porsche.
In a further statement Dickon Hepworth, Managing Director of Pon Bike Performance UK told us, “We are ultimately responsible for our UK business and this decision was made in order to concentrate our resources 100% towards our dealers and distribution business.”
Stif also had its own line of bikes, with the Stif Squatch proving a popular steel hardtail. There are some bargains to be had on those right now, alongside loads of other components and accessories, if you’re so inclined.
We’re sad to hear this news. All the best to Sammy and the team.
There’s no doubt a recession in all but name happening at the moment and the Cycling / MTB market has it’s own issues thanks to the Covid bump and post-Covid slump.
IMHO Wiggle / CRC didn’t fail because of a slow-down or anything like that, it was gutted by it’s former owners. Both entities traded profitably for years, held cash reserves that could have weathered the downturn. It seemed to me at as it went through it’s various merges and buyouts it was saddled with more and more debt to buy itself and when it was no longer viable, the holding co that had sucked out the last of it’s value said it could no longer “support it" and let it collapse owning suppliers and tax payers millions.
Unless I’m mistaken, PON don’t own those or any car brands: they are an importer of them.
I feel bad for any staff losing jobs or security – genuinely.
However, whilst I do mourn the loss of Stif old – in Headingley, the friendliest, best stocked, most wondrous shop that I spent so many times (and so many £££!) in over the years, almost weekly at points, truly feeding my hobby – I cannot feel sad about the loss of Stif V.2 who seemed to simply push customers away and had no interest in service unless you were buying off the peg £10k bikes for the family. Being told to I was effectively not welcome to browse was the last straw.
Again, sorry to individuals but as a shop, you make your own luck.
