Stif Mountain Bikes To Close In September

Stif Mountain Bikes has announced that it will close its doors this September. The news was revealed in an Instagram post, which reads:

A Message to Our Community

After an incredible journey, we’ll be bowing out this September.

It’s been an amazing ride — from our very own Aladdin’s cave in Headingley, to the Covid boom, wild staff nights out, and everything in between. We’ve had the honour of supporting riders of every level, from local legends to household names, and even making our own bike along the way.

Opening our Bristol store was a huge milestone, powered by our DIY, can-do attitude and a passion for creating something truly special. At the heart of it all has been our cherished customer base — the lifeblood of everything we’ve built.

This business was never just about selling bikes. It was built on trusted relationships, honest advice, and top-tier customer service. We partnered only with brands we love and use ourselves, and that authenticity carried us far.

As we prepare to close our doors, we’re inviting you to help us clear the decks. There’ll be some amazing bargains to be had — a final celebration of the community that’s made this possible.

While we may be closing the shop, your support won’t stop. Warranty support will continue via our friends at Jungle, who will retain our systems records and even take on some of our fantastic staff.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you – to every one of our loyal customers, and to every staff member who has made this place what it is. We couldn’t of done it without you. It’s never been just a job or just a business. It’s been a family.

With gratitude and pride, I’ve had the time of my life,

Sammy. Stif Mountain Bikes