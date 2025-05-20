Sub-18kg Pivot Shuttle SL/AM uses Bosch SX system

Pivot Shuttle SL/AM; like the Shuttle SL but with added All Mountain, and a 55Nm Bosch motor. Extremely pretty too.
Press Release in full:
All-New Shuttle SL/AM: Lightweight. Powerful. Unstoppable.
Meet the Shuttle SL/AM, Pivot Cycles’ most electrifying ride to date. This all-mountain eMTB doesn’t follow trends—it sets them. Merging featherweight agility with full-throttle power, the SL/AM unlocks a whole new way to move through the mountains. If you thought you knew what an e-bike could be, think again.
With 160mm of front travel paired to 150mm of dw-link® rear suspension, the Shuttle SL/AM delivers unmatched responsiveness whether you’re threading technical climbs or charging through fast, chunky descents. The ultra-sleek chassis houses a Bosch Performance Line SX drive system, pumping out 600 watts of peak power and up to 55Nm of torque with a seamless, natural-feeling boost. Backed by a fully integrated 400Wh battery, and optional 250Wh Bosch PowerMore range extender, The Shuttle SL/AM offers ride-all-day capability.
“This bike makes you feel like you’ve got a superpower,” says Paz Chinchilla, Pivot Senior Graphic Designer & the Shuttle SL/AM’s #1 Fan. “It climbs like a beast, floats through corners, and descends like it’s reading your mind. The best part? You forget it’s even an e-bike—until you’re halfway up a climb grinning like a maniac.”
The Shuttle SL/AM rolls on 29” wheels in sizes Small through XL, while the all-new XS frame features a dedicated mixed-wheel (MX) setup—delivering big-bike performance and dialed handling for smaller riders without compromise. Minimal weight. Maximum fun. With the Shuttle SL/AM, you get the handling and ride feel of a traditional all-mountain bike, plus the power to make every ride longer, faster and just flat-out better.
Pricing, Specifications and Availability: The Pivot Shuttle SL/AM will be available in Brownstone and Gloss Grey colorways. Riders can choose from multiple complete build options featuring SRAM drivetrains, with carbon wheel upgrades available. Pricing ranges from $7,999 to $12,299. The optional Bosch PowerMore 250Wh range extender can be purchased with the bike or separately for $550. Fox Live Valve NEO Shock upgrade available for $1,450 (Pro & Team builds only).
pivotcycles.com/bikes/shuttle-sl-am
Singletrack Merch New Arrivals
-
Organic Quality Lined Bucket Hat£25.98
-
STW TriDri® recycled technical t-shirt£29.99
-
Singletrack Plain Black T£23.99
-
Issue 161£10.00
Replies (3)
Has the magazine given up on testing bikes these days? All we ever seem to get a press releases and no actual ride impressions. Given that getting demo rides on bikes is much harder these days ride impressions are more important. I’m not interested in watching YouTube reviews pretending they aren’t sponsored marketing content.
Ain’t any of these as test bikes in the UK yet. We’ve been pretty good at keeping up with a weekly bike review though. FWIW the next 4 Wednesdays have a bike review scheduled 🙂
“All-New Shuttle SL/AM: Lightweight. Powerful. Unstoppable." So… the brakes are shit then??? 😉
Comments Closed