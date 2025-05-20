Sub-18kg Pivot Shuttle SL/AM uses Bosch SX system ChargedNewsPress Release by Ben Haworth May 20, 2025

Pivot Shuttle SL/AM; like the Shuttle SL but with added All Mountain, and a 55Nm Bosch motor. Extremely pretty too.

Press Release in full:

All-New Shuttle SL/AM: Lightweight. Powerful. Unstoppable.

Meet the Shuttle SL/AM, Pivot Cycles’ most electrifying ride to date. This all-mountain eMTB doesn’t follow trends—it sets them. Merging featherweight agility with full-throttle power, the SL/AM unlocks a whole new way to move through the mountains. If you thought you knew what an e-bike could be, think again.

With 160mm of front travel paired to 150mm of dw-link® rear suspension, the Shuttle SL/AM delivers unmatched responsiveness whether you’re threading technical climbs or charging through fast, chunky descents. The ultra-sleek chassis houses a Bosch Performance Line SX drive system, pumping out 600 watts of peak power and up to 55Nm of torque with a seamless, natural-feeling boost. Backed by a fully integrated 400Wh battery, and optional 250Wh Bosch PowerMore range extender, The Shuttle SL/AM offers ride-all-day capability.

“This bike makes you feel like you’ve got a superpower,” says Paz Chinchilla, Pivot Senior Graphic Designer & the Shuttle SL/AM’s #1 Fan. “It climbs like a beast, floats through corners, and descends like it’s reading your mind. The best part? You forget it’s even an e-bike—until you’re halfway up a climb grinning like a maniac.”

The Shuttle SL/AM rolls on 29” wheels in sizes Small through XL, while the all-new XS frame features a dedicated mixed-wheel (MX) setup—delivering big-bike performance and dialed handling for smaller riders without compromise. Minimal weight. Maximum fun. With the Shuttle SL/AM, you get the handling and ride feel of a traditional all-mountain bike, plus the power to make every ride longer, faster and just flat-out better.

Pricing, Specifications and Availability: The Pivot Shuttle SL/AM will be available in Brownstone and Gloss Grey colorways. Riders can choose from multiple complete build options featuring SRAM drivetrains, with carbon wheel upgrades available. Pricing ranges from $7,999 to $12,299. The optional Bosch PowerMore 250Wh range extender can be purchased with the bike or separately for $550. Fox Live Valve NEO Shock upgrade available for $1,450 (Pro & Team builds only).

pivotcycles.com/bikes/shuttle-sl-am

